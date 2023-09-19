Off the Field: 49ers Players Tackle Podcasting 🎙

San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Arik Armstead and linebacker Fred Warner have kicked off the 2023 season with a new form of entertainment: podcasting. These two NFL stars are not only dominating the field but also capturing fans' hearts and ears with their insightful shows.
Armstead's podcast, "Third and Long," takes listeners on a deep dive into the world of football, sharing unique insights, stories and opinions straight from the trenches.
"Whether you're a novice fan or a die hard, whether you love the 49ers or you don't, this show is for you," Armstead said. "The show will offer a new perspective on the game we all love."
On "Third and Long," Armstead breaks down key moments from games, providing fans with a behind-the-scenes look at standout performances and critical moments that can make or break a game. The defensive lineman also shares his thoughts and emotions while reliving game-changing plays, offering a perspective that only an NFL player can provide.
Armstead shared that his podcast won't be limited to just game analysis. The three-time Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominee plans on delving into the broader NFL landscape, discussing the league's hot topics and latest news with special guests.
Across the locker room, the 49ers All-Pro linebacker has embarked on his own podcasting journey with "The Warner House." Warner's show is a family affair, as his wife, Sydney, joins him as a co-host.
"The Warner House" offers a unique perspective on the NFL world. The couple discusses the latest football news and developments but add a personal touch by sharing their experiences as a football family. They pull back the curtain on their relationship, providing fans with an intimate look at their lives on and off the field.
Listeners can expect heartfelt conversations, funny anecdotes and moments of vulnerability as the Warners navigate the 2023 season. They also engage with their audience by answering fan questions.
With the launch of these podcasts, both Armstead and Warner offer a way for fans to connect with them on a deeper level. As the 2023 season unfolds, 49ers fans and football enthusiasts can look forward to "Third and Long" and "The Warner House" as essential additions to their podcast playlists.