Presented by

Off the Field: 49ers Players Tackle Podcasting 🎙

Sep 19, 2023 at 09:30 AM
BM-Headshot-2023
Briana McDonald

Digital Media Coordinator

San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Arik Armstead and linebacker Fred Warner have kicked off the 2023 season with a new form of entertainment: podcasting. These two NFL stars are not only dominating the field but also capturing fans' hearts and ears with their insightful shows.

Armstead's podcast, "Third and Long," takes listeners on a deep dive into the world of football, sharing unique insights, stories and opinions straight from the trenches.

"Whether you're a novice fan or a die hard, whether you love the 49ers or you don't, this show is for you," Armstead said. "The show will offer a new perspective on the game we all love."

On "Third and Long," Armstead breaks down key moments from games, providing fans with a behind-the-scenes look at standout performances and critical moments that can make or break a game. The defensive lineman also shares his thoughts and emotions while reliving game-changing plays, offering a perspective that only an NFL player can provide.

Armstead shared that his podcast won't be limited to just game analysis. The three-time Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominee plans on delving into the broader NFL landscape, discussing the league's hot topics and latest news with special guests.

Across the locker room, the 49ers All-Pro linebacker has embarked on his own podcasting journey with "The Warner House." Warner's show is a family affair, as his wife, Sydney, joins him as a co-host.

"The Warner House" offers a unique perspective on the NFL world. The couple discusses the latest football news and developments but add a personal touch by sharing their experiences as a football family. They pull back the curtain on their relationship, providing fans with an intimate look at their lives on and off the field.

Listeners can expect heartfelt conversations, funny anecdotes and moments of vulnerability as the Warners navigate the 2023 season. They also engage with their audience by answering fan questions.

With the launch of these podcasts, both Armstead and Warner offer a way for fans to connect with them on a deeper level. As the 2023 season unfolds, 49ers fans and football enthusiasts can look forward to "Third and Long" and "The Warner House" as essential additions to their podcast playlists.

Click here to follow "Third and Long" and click here to follow "The Warner House."

Related Content

news

Off the Field: Bay Area Teams Share Good Luck Messages in Season Opener 📲

Bay Area Unite! Check out how local teams wished their luck to the San Francisco 49ers in the start of the 2023 NFL season.
news

Off the Field: 49ers Players Celebrate Back to School with the 49ers Foundation 📚

49ers players and leadership celebrated the 49ers Foundation's sixth-annual "Kickoff: Players for a Purpose" presented by SAP to support Bay Area youth.
news

Off the Field: Travis Kelce Joins George Kittle's Hidden Pearls Podcast 🎙

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce shared their favorite memories of each other, including watching film and partying in Las Vegas.
news

Off the Field: 49ers Players Coach Girls Flag Football 🏈

Marcelino McCrary-Ball, Qwuantrezz Knight and Danny Gray served as coaches in the second-annual 49ers PREP Girls Flag Football Skills Camp.
news

Off the Field: Austin Bryant Teams Up with Big Brothers Big Sisters 🤝

In Austin Bryant's partnership with the non-profit organization, the 49ers defensive lineman will serve as an inspiring role model for children facing adversity in the Bay Area.
news

Off the Field: LaLiga Teams Check Into 49ers Training Camp ⚽️

LaLiga teams Atlético de Madrid and Real Betis Balompié stopped by 49ers training camp during their 2023 LaLiga EA Sports Summer Tour.
news

Off the Field: Christian McCaffrey Trades Autographs for Oreos at Training Camp 🍪

The training camp tradition has carried on for running back Christian McCaffrey as he traded autographs for a pack of Oreos from fans at the 49ers open practice.
news

Off the Field: Arik Armstead's In-N-Out Order 🍔

Take a look at what 49ers defensive lineman Arik Armstead orders from the classic California fast food restaurant.
news

Off the Field: 49ers Players Say 'I Do' 💍

This offseason, five San Francisco 49ers players got married and two others announced their engagements.
news

Off the Field: Christian McCaffrey Sports Dolce & Gabbana in Italian Fashion Show 📸

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey joined international celebrities for Dolce & Gabbana's Alta Moda luxury fashion event in Italy.
news

Off the Field: Christian McCaffrey Wows with Piano Solo at Zach Bryan Concert 🎹

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey steals the show at country music star Zach Bryan's Red Rocks concert.
Advertising