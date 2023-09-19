Off the Field: 49ers Players Tackle Podcasting 🎙

"Whether you're a novice fan or a die hard, whether you love the 49ers or you don't, this show is for you," Armstead said. "The show will offer a new perspective on the game we all love."

On "Third and Long," Armstead breaks down key moments from games, providing fans with a behind-the-scenes look at standout performances and critical moments that can make or break a game. The defensive lineman also shares his thoughts and emotions while reliving game-changing plays, offering a perspective that only an NFL player can provide.

Armstead shared that his podcast won't be limited to just game analysis. The three-time Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominee plans on delving into the broader NFL landscape, discussing the league's hot topics and latest news with special guests.