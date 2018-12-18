Nick Mullens up for FedEx Air Player of the Week Honors after Beating Seattle

Nick Mullens is continuing to make waves around the country. He’s been nominated for his first-ever FedEx Air NFL Player of the Week award after powering the San Francisco 49ers to a Week 15 win over the Seattle Seahawks.

The victory marked San Francisco's first win over its division rival since Week 14 of 2013. In the 49ers 26-23 overtime victory, the second-year quarterback completed 20-of-29 pass attempts for 275 yards (9.5 yards per attempt) and a touchdown for a passer rating of 110.6. That rating was his second-highest of the season behind his NFL debut in Week 9 against the Oakland Raiders (151.9).

“Nick deserves to be in (at quarterback). Nick’s played very well and he’s gotten better as he’s gone,” head coach Kyle Shanahan said on Monday. “I thought (Week 15) was probably Nick’s best game, especially the way he finished it in that fourth quarter.”

According to NextGen Stats, Mullens excelled in intermediate throws on Sunday (10-19 air yards). He completed 6-of-8 passes in that window for 135 yards and a touchdown for a quarterback rating of 156.3.

This season, Mullens has totaled 689 yards against the Seahawks, the most passing yards Seattle has allowed by any quarterback in a single-season in franchise history.

Mullens joins quarterbacks Philip Rivers and Deshaun Watson as nominees for the weekly honor.