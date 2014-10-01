NFL Week 5 Power Rankings: 49ers Rise After Win

Oct 01, 2014 at 05:00 AM
sf-logo.png
San Francisco 49ers Staff 

*

After a crucial win at home against the Philadelphia Eagles, the 49ers were among the biggest movers upwards in many Week 5 power rankings across the web.
 *

[

Danny Kelly of SBNation.com](http://www.sbnation.com/2014/9/30/6865775/nfl-power-rankings-week-4-chargers-ravens-ions-panthers-saints):49ers Rank 8th

gn-arrow.png

6
LW 14th

**

SEA.png

1     ** 

DEN.png

*2     *

CIN.png

3     

ARI.png

 *4    *  **

Chargers.png

5     **

BAL.png

*6   *

DET.png

*7     *

[

Pat Kirwan of CBSSports](http://www.cbssports.com/nfl/powerrankings): 49ers Rank 9th

gn-arrow.png

5
LW 14th 

CIN.png

1    

ARI.png

2      

SEA.png

*3    *

DEN.png

*4    *  **

Chargers.png

5      

BAL.png

6      **

PHI.png

**7      

DET.png

8**  

[

Elliot Harrison of NFL.com](http://www.nfl.com/news/story/0ap3000000403446/article/nfl-power-rankings-week-5-lions-hit-top-10-patriots-plummet): 49ers Rank 11th

gn-arrow.png

7
LW 18th

CIN.png

*1 *    

ARI.png

*2    *

Chargers.png

3     

SEA.png

**4      

DEN.png

5     **

PHI.png

*6     *

BAL.png

**7      

DET.png

**8       

GB.png

9      

IND.png

*10     * 

Frank Schwab of Yahoo! Sports: 49ers Rank 13th

gn-arrow.png

 1
LW 14th

SEA.png

1    

DEN.png

*2     *

CIN.png

3      

ARI.png

*4    *  

PHI.png

**5    

Chargers.png

6*    *

IND.png

7      

GB.png

8      **

DET.png

9     

DAL.png

10   

BAL.png

11**    

CHI.png

12**        
[

ESPN.com](http://espn.go.com/nfl/powerrankings): 49ers Rank 9th

gn-arrow.png

7
LW 16th

SEA.png

*1     *

CIN.png

*2    *

DEN.png

3      

ARI.png

*4    *  **

Chargers.png

5      **

PHI.png

**6     

BAL.png

7**     

DET.png

8



Fox Sports: 49ers Rank 8th


gn-arrow.png

6
LW 14th

SEA.png

*1     *

CIN.png

  *2    *

DEN.png

3     **

Chargers.png

4    ** 

ARI.png

**5    

DET.png

6    **

BAL.png

7



Associated Press: 49ers Rank 9th

gn-arrow.png

6
LW 15th

SEA.png

1    

CIN.png

*2    *

DEN.png

3     

ARI.png

*4    *

Chargers.png

**5   

BAL.png

6     **

DET.png

7      

PHI.png

8



USA Today: 49ers Rank 11th

rd-arrow.png

1
LW 10th

**

SEA.png

1    

CIN.png

*2   *

DEN.png

3     

ARI.png

*4    *

Chargers.png

5     

PHI.png

6     **

IND.png

7     **

BAL.png

8      

DAL.png

9      

DET.png

10**

