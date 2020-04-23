49ers Morning Report: NFC West Team Reporters Preview NFL Draft, 49ers Mailbag, Official Facebook Group

Apr 23, 2020 at 07:00 AM

Happy Draft Day Faithful,

Here are your top storylines for Thursday, April 23.

Around the NFC West: 2020 NFL Draft Preview

Senior reporter Keiana Martin was joined by fellow NFC West reporters to discuss recent offseason transactions and team needs heading into the NFL Draft. Find out how the 49ers NFC West opponents stack up following free agency, including the status of Jadeveon Clowney, and draft needs heading into the 2020 season below.

49ers Mailbag: Answering Fan Questions

Voice of the 49ers Greg Papa and senior reporter Keiana Martin answered fan submitted questions about San Francisco's offseason moves and the draft. Want to know what they had to say about replacing DeForest Buckner with the 13th-overall pick, if the team should draft a quarterback or what the 49ers top draft needs are? Click here for those answers and more.

Faithful to the Bay Facebook Group

The 49ers started an official Facebook group! Join the nearly 3,000 Faithful to connect, stay in touch and get the latest team information.

Becoming A Forty Niner

Take a look back as players ink their first NFL contracts after being drafted by the San Francisco 49ers.

TE George Kittle
1 / 30

TE George Kittle

DL Nick Bosa
2 / 30

DL Nick Bosa

DL Arik Armstead
3 / 30

DL Arik Armstead

T Mike McGlinchey
4 / 30

T Mike McGlinchey

DL Solomon Thomas
5 / 30

DL Solomon Thomas

LB Fred Warner
6 / 30

LB Fred Warner

WR Trent Taylor
7 / 30

WR Trent Taylor

S Jaquiski Tartt
8 / 30

S Jaquiski Tartt

DB D.J. Reed Jr.
9 / 30

DB D.J. Reed Jr.

DL Arik Armstead
10 / 30

DL Arik Armstead

T Mike McGlinchey
11 / 30

T Mike McGlinchey

QB Nick Mullens
12 / 30

QB Nick Mullens

WR Dante Pettis
13 / 30

WR Dante Pettis

P Mitch Wishnowsky
14 / 30

P Mitch Wishnowsky

T Mike McGlinchey
15 / 30

T Mike McGlinchey

DL Arik Armstead
16 / 30

DL Arik Armstead

DB Tarvarius Moore
17 / 30

DB Tarvarius Moore

DL Solomon Thomas
18 / 30

DL Solomon Thomas

WR Richie James Jr.
19 / 30

WR Richie James Jr.

T Mike McGlinchey
20 / 30

T Mike McGlinchey

LB Dre Greenlaw
21 / 30

LB Dre Greenlaw

WR Kendrick Bourne
22 / 30

WR Kendrick Bourne

T Mike McGlinchey
23 / 30

T Mike McGlinchey

WR Deebo Samuel
24 / 30

WR Deebo Samuel

DL Nick Bosa
25 / 30

DL Nick Bosa

S Marcell Harris
26 / 30

S Marcell Harris

DL Nick Bosa
27 / 30

DL Nick Bosa

LB Azeez Al-Shaair
28 / 30

LB Azeez Al-Shaair

T Mike McGlinchey
29 / 30

T Mike McGlinchey

DL Arik Armstead
30 / 30

DL Arik Armstead

