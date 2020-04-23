49ers Morning Report: NFC West Team Reporters Preview NFL Draft, 49ers Mailbag, Official Facebook Group

Happy Draft Day Faithful,
Here are your top storylines for Thursday, April 23.
Around the NFC West: 2020 NFL Draft Preview
Senior reporter Keiana Martin was joined by fellow NFC West reporters to discuss recent offseason transactions and team needs heading into the NFL Draft. Find out how the 49ers NFC West opponents stack up following free agency, including the status of Jadeveon Clowney, and draft needs heading into the 2020 season below.
49ers Mailbag: Answering Fan Questions
Voice of the 49ers Greg Papa and senior reporter Keiana Martin answered fan submitted questions about San Francisco's offseason moves and the draft. Want to know what they had to say about replacing DeForest Buckner with the 13th-overall pick, if the team should draft a quarterback or what the 49ers top draft needs are? Click here for those answers and more.
Faithful to the Bay Facebook Group
The 49ers started an official Facebook group! Join the nearly 3,000 Faithful to connect, stay in touch and get the latest team information.
Take a look back as players ink their first NFL contracts after being drafted by the San Francisco 49ers.