NFC West Report: Cardinals Win Fourth Straight

Nov 26, 2013 at 08:00 AM

*

*

In this edition of the NFC West Report, 49ers.com recaps Week 12's action within the division.

St. Louis Rams

Decision:42-21 victory over the Chicago Bears.**

112613-nfc-west-report-insert.jpg

**

Offense: Wideout Tavon Austin's 65-yard rushing touchdown, the longest Rams scoring run since Marshall Faulk's 70-yard scamper in 2001, springboarded a 21-point third quarter.

Defense:Defensive end Robert Quinn earned a sack, strip and 31-yard touchdown return just before the two-minute warning.

Stock up:Backup rookie running back Benny Cunningham (109 yards on 13 carries) joined fellow first-year pro Zac Stacey in St. Louis' impressive backfield.

Stat: With Stacey and Cunningham forming quite the one-two punch on the ground and Austin arriving in the passing game, rookies have scored 14 of the team's 30 touchdowns this season, an NFL high.

Quote:"We've just been playing great all-around," offensive tackle Jake Long told StLouisRams.com. "Having great team wins, finishing games, really working hard in practice, and that's been carrying over into games."

Ahead: St. Louis visits San Francisco in Week 13.

Tweet:

Great game in St. Louis. Big win. #STL #RamUpSon #RamsNation — Marshall Faulk (@marshallfaulk) November 25, 2013

Highlights:

Arizona Cardinals

Decision:40-11 victory over the Indianapolis Colts.

Offense: Wideout Larry Fitzgerald caught both of Carson Palmer's impressive touchdown tosses.

Defense: Linebacker Karlos Dansby notched a pick-six midway through the second quarter.

Stock up:Michael Floyd recorded his second straight 100-yard game on seven catches for 104 yards.

Stat:Fitzgerald's 52 yards receiving made him the NFL's youngest player ever to reach 11,000 career yards receiving.

Quote:"Normally, I usually come in and talk about a statistic or two, but really the only one that matters is a 'W,' " coach Bruce Arians told AZCardinals.com. "From here on in, it doesn't matter about third-down statistics, red-zone statistics, rushing statistics, it's just winning damn games."

Ahead: Arizona visits the 6-5 Philadelphia Eagles in Week 13.

Tweet:

Shhhhh. The #AZCardinals are 7-4. Don't tell the @nfl. They may retweet it. Or not. #INDvsAZ — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) November 25, 2013

Highlights:

Seattle Seahawks

Decision:Idle.

Ahead: Seattle hosts the 9-2 New Orleans Saints in Week 12.

Tweet:

Statement by an @nfl spokesperson: Walter Thurmond of the Seattle Seahawks has been suspended without pay for the team's next four games... — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) November 26, 2013

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Four Downs: Best Moments of the 2022 Season

49ers.com breaks down the biggest storylines of the 2022 season and what to look forward to in 2023.

news

49ers Defensive Players Set to Become Free Agents

The San Francisco 49ers have 27 players set to become free agents at the start of the new league year. Here's a closer look at the defensive players entering free agency.

news

Morning Report: Reviewing the 49ers Specialists Set to Become Free Agents

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

UK Faithful 'Dreams Come True' in Visit to Levi's® Stadium

A group of UK Faithful traveled overseas to get a behind-the-scenes tour and experience a 49ers win at Levi's® Stadium.

Advertising