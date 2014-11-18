NFC West Report: 16 Things to Know before Week 12

Everything else on 49ers.com is about your favorite NFL team. The NFC West Report is about your favorite team's fiercest rivals. Let us know what you'd like to see more or less of.*
With that said, here are 16 things to know about the San Francisco 49ers three divisional foes entering Week 12.
1. The Arizona Cardinals defense didn't allow the Detroit Lions to reach the end zone in an impressive 14-6 win, furthering defensive coordinator Todd Bowles' likely candidacy for a head coach job this offseason.
- The Cardinals have won six straight games and have their best record to this point since 1948.
- Standing in for the injured Carson Palmer, quarterback Drew Stanton was 21-of-32 passing for 306 yards and two touchdowns, which came on his first two drives.
- Wideout Larry Fitzgerals, who recorded just two catches, could be questionable this week.
- Arizona plays four of its final six games on the road, starting with Seattle this Sunday.
6. The St. Louis Rams shocked the Denver Broncos, 22-7, giving them a third impressive win; the Rams previously bested the 49ers and Seahawks this season.
- As the team's new top quarterback, veteran...
8. Rookie running back Tre Mason continues to emerge after his latest, 29-carry, 113-yard performance against a leaky Broncos defense; he and second-year wideout/returner Tavon Austin give the Rams two stealthy playmakers that division opponents will have to worry about for years.
10. St. Louis visits the 6-4 San Diego Chargers on Sunday.
11. The Seattle Seahawks fell on the road, 24-20, to the Kansas City Chiefs, a 7-3 team led by former 49ers quarterback Alex Smith.
12. There have been reports of running back Marshawn Lynch's dissatisfaction with the team, but the question here is whether being frustrated makes him an ever better, meaner ball carrier. After all, over his past two games, he has racked up 264* rushing yards.
- The Seahawks offense actually dominated the time of possession (35:57 to 24:03), but it lacks the kind of quick-strike style that former wideout Percy Harvin gave them.
- No Seahawks player is performing better than safety Earl Thomas, who recorded 11 tackles and two forced fumbles.
- Like the other three NFC West teams, this one has been bitten by the injury bug consistently.
- A big-time matchup with Arizona on Sunday could decide the rest of Seattle's season.
This story has been corrected to reflect Lynch's rushing total.*
SUGGESTED: ________