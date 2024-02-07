National QB Club Selects Brock Purdy as 2023 Pro QB of the Year 

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy continues to collect the hardware for a productive 2023 season that will conclude at Super Bowl LVIII. The 49ers QB1 was named the National Quarterback Club's 2023 Pro Quarterback of the Year on Wednesday. Purdy joins 49ers legends and Hall of Fame quarterbacks Joe Montana (1989) and Steve Young (1992, 1994) as recipients of the award.

Purdy is in his first full season as starter set franchise records and finished as one of the top statistical quarterbacks in the league. The second year quarterback led the NFL passer rating (113.0) and passing yards per attempt (9.6) also came in fourth in completion percentage (69.4) and fifth in passing yards (4,280). His 4,280 passing yards set a single-season record, surpassing the previous record held by quarterback Jeff Garcia. Purdy's production in 2023 earned him Pro Bowl honors and resulted in San Francisco's QB1 racking up the most votes of any player in the league.