Moving On Up

While the 49ers look for continued success out of their young receivers, one thing the offense is hoping to move past is the mayhem that happened in the final drive against the Cardinals.

"It's something we have to forget about it and know that next time we have to make it better," said J.Hill. "There are no ifs, and buts about it. Next time we have to make it better and I think we will."

Despite the desire to move on, the players were probed repeatedly about the final few plays.

Similar to Mike Singletary and Mike Martz, several players, including the 49ers quarterback, said they were surprised by the spot of the ball.

Hill said the spot and the fact that officials began the clock after setting the ball down prevented him from being able to spike the ball and change the play.

"We just felt like the clock was going to start on the snap. Now if that had been the case, there were different things we could've done but they winded the clock," said Hill. "They came back and told us right before that they were going to wind the clock after they had the ball set for play, so that kind of eliminates all of your possibilities."

Although the circumstances were heartbreaking, running back Michael Robinson saw some positives in the composure of his teammates and the way his quarterback managed the situation after Frank Gore was stopped inside the one. Officials ended up reviewing the play anyway, but Hill made sure to get his group to the line and then get tight end Billy Bajema off the ball so that the 49ers didn't get flagged for a penalty.

"Obviously Shaun was in a hurry up mode, but he remained calm," said Robinson. "He did a great job making sure we were in a legal formation because we were in between personnel groupings. A penalty would have ended the game anyhow. We were yelling, 'Spike the ball, spike the ball,' and Shaun said, 'We're not legal.'"

The circumstances still don't sit well with the offensive unit, but getting back to the practice field on Wednesday helped to alleviate any lingering disappointment.

"I know personally that I'm very grateful that today is Wednesday, and to come out here hopefully now I can start getting some sleep," said S.Hill. "We've moved on to St. Louis and we'll get ready for this one."

As he starts his preparation, the 49ers starting quarterback plans to rely on his veteran receiver Isaac Bruce, who spent fourteen years with this weekend's opponent.

"He is going to be a big help," said Hill. "We're definitely going to pick his brain and see what he knows about them and try to use that to our advantage."

Running back Frank Gore missed Wednesday's practice with a neck injury that was sustained in the final drive against the Cardinals when he tried to make a block to help spring Jason Hill for additional yards after a catch. Gore is expected to be fine by Sunday's game.

Gore saw his second highest number of carries last week against Arizona, and will likely be a big contributor again this week against a Rams run defense that is ranked 30th in the NFL.

"It was our game plan to get the ball in Frank's hand as much as we can and we were able to do that, because we built a lead early and we didn't have to abandon the run to catch up," said tackle Joe Staley. "We're going to do that every week. Frank is a special player and we want to feed him the ball as much as we can."

In addition to Battle and Morgan, safety Dashon Goldson (knee) has also been ruled out.

Tight end Delanie Walker (shoulder) and tackle Barry Sims (ankle) also missed practice on Wednesday.

