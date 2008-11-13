Moving On After Monday Night

Rams offensive coordinator Al Saunders' scheme relies on a productive play-action passing game, one that has suffered due to the absence of Steven Jackson in the Rams last two out of three games since the Pro Bowl running back forces most teams to bring an extra safety in the box. Jackson appeared to be making progress and returned to practice on Wednesday in a limited role, but he missed Thursday's session because of his ailing thigh injury.

If he does play, the 49ers defensive unit understands they'll be facing one of the most dangerous running backs in the NFL, one who has accounted for 789 total yards, despite missing two full games.

"Steven Jackson, he's a beast," Spikes said. "Just to have a back like that, to be able to be shifty but with that size, to run as fast as he can, that presents a problem in itself.

"Every week is big against stopping the run. That's the number one thing with us and knowing that Steven is coming back off of his injury, we don't know if he's going to play, I think he will, but at the same time, we have to stop the run, in order to give ourselves a chance."

If Jackson is unable to play, the 49ers will be ready to face the Rams trio of running backs in Antonio Pittman, Kenneth Darby and Samkon Gado.

"They are still capable backs," Smith said. "They've gotten in there and have made some plays, especially with draws, screens and things like that. We're going to be prepared for whoever we're playing against."

The 49ers were prepared on Monday night when they played stellar run defense, limiting Tim Hightower to 22 yards on 13 carries. This Sunday, the 49ers would like to have a similar performance against the Rams.

And by shutting down the run, the defense will better be able to quiet Bulger and his ability to run a successful play-action passing game.

"When he gets protection and they get the ball running a little bit, that's when their offense really opens up," Smith said. "He can play-action pass and throw downfield with accuracy. We can't let them get going; we need to jump on them early."

Getting pressure on Bulger is a key aspect in this week's matchup. Although the 49ers didn't notch any sacks on Monday night on Kurt Warner, they did hurry several of his throws. They need to keep up those efforts this Sunday against a unit that has allowed 28 sacks, and hopefully get the kind of production they did in last year's series with the Rams when the defense totaled 12 sacks.

And if the 49ers are able to control the line of scrimmage and get to Bulger on a consistent basis, it will greatly affect the contributions of the St. Louis wide receivers, who are led by Torry Holt.

Just like Bulger and Jackson, the 49ers defense is extremely aware of the skills Holt possesses.

"Torry Holt – that says it all," Lewis said. "He can do it all. He hasn't lost a step and he's definitely their go-to guy."

In addition to Holt, the 49ers will have to limit the touches of rookie wide receiver Donnie Avery, who has taken over the role vacated by 49ers wide receiver Isaac Bruce.

"Avery, he's a flyer and definitely a vertical threat," Lewis said. "He can get up and down the field no problem, if we don't re-route him or get a quick jam on him, he can cause problems for us."