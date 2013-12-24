Morning Tailgate: Donte Whitner's Impact on MNF

"I went and led with my shoulder," he said of his high-impact hit on Jackson. "That's what they teach you on day one. That's textbook."

Whitner, who previously incurred similar penalties in Week 4 at St. Louis and in Week 15 at Tampa Bay, said Jackson wasn't a defenseless receiver and didn't feel the brunt of his helmet.

While he was involved in perhaps the most unfortunate play of the 49ers Candlestick-closing victory, Whitner was also a part in the most fortunate. He served as the personal caravan for NaVorro Bowman, during the linebacker's game-saving, 89-yard interception return for a touchdown.

"I was looking around to see if one of the receivers was going to catch him," said Whitner, who was eyeing Falcons wideout Drew Davis during the play. "Our defensive coaches always tell us, 'When you get an interception, you have speed behind you, wide receivers and running backs trying to catch you and knock the ball out,' so I just wanted to protect him, let him get in and celebrate.

"Thank goodness we made this play because it started looking dim for a minute."

