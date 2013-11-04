Morning Tailgate: Containing Cam Newton





The 49ers have opposed the Panthers 17 times since 1995, and none of Carolina's six quarterbacks over that span have rushed for either 20-plus yards or a touchdown in a game.

Cam Newton rushed for 22 yards and a score alone on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons.

And that Newton's second-lowest rushing total of the season.

As San Francisco's coaches and players resume their work this week following their Week 9 bye, the preparations for their Week 10 opponent must start with Carolina's quarterback.

The Panthers signal-caller likes to call his own number. This is because he is no Steve Beuerlein, the team's all-time leading rusher under center against the 49ers; Beuerlein rushed for 45 yards in eight starts against San Francisco.

Newton has rushed for 31.4 yards per start in 2013.

In Sunday's 34-10 win over Atlanta, Newton became the first NFL player in history to rush for 25-plus touchdowns (26) and throw for 50-plus (53) in the first 40 games of his career.

San Francisco's defense will be charged with keeping those numbers static next weekend.

For more storylines surrounding the team, check out this edition of Morning Tailgate links, presented by State Farm.

**Bill Williamson of ESPN.com** previewed the 49ers week ahead.

Matt Barrows of the Sacramento Bee counted the snaps of Ray McDonald and Justin Smith.

**Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle** wrote about the MVP seasons of Frank Gore and NaVorro Bowman.

Matt Maiocco of CSNBayArea.comfocused on the upcoming addition of Eric Wright.

**49ers.com** gave midseason awards at the season's halfway mark.

* *

CLIP OF THE DAY:

* *