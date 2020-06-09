Morning Report: Kendrick Bourne Calls for Change

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Tuesday, June 9.
Why Nick Bosa and Jimmy Garoppolo Created the Ideal Scenario for Trent Williams in SF
After Trent Williams was acquired by the 49ers in April, the left tackle made it clear that San Francisco was his "preferred destination." Despite starting all but one of the 120 career games he's appeared in, Williams hasn't played a full 16-game season since 2013, and didn't see a single snap in 2019. Preparing for his debut as a Niner, Williams is looking to "sharpen the iron" on the NFL's reining Defensive Rookie of the Year in Nick Bosa. "That in itself excites me as a competitor because I know I can get some of the best work done during the week," Williams said. "You're not going to see too many guys better than that group, especially not any individual that much better than Bosa. I think they just don't have that many guys in the league that are better than him. So, I think, for me, it is going to do everything for me to get me back to where I know I can be." Read More >>>
Kendrick Bourne Joins Black Lives Matter Protest
During a Bay Area protest on Sunday, Kendrick Bourne encouraged the crowd to "stay strong." Bourne has been an outspoken proponent for change on Twitter since the death of George Floyd which has sparked 13-straight days of protests nationwide.
49ers May 'Lean More' on Jimmy Garoppolo in 2020
NFL Network's MJ Acosta discussed Jimmy Garoppolo's potential in 2020 after Kyle Shanahan told media the quarterback has the potential to become one of the sport's all-time greats. Garoppolo started all 16 games in 2019, his first full season as a starter, throwing for 3,978 yards and 27 touchdowns. Acosta and Andrew Siciliano also reviewed the NFL's newest return to work policies for coaches and Shanahan's remarks on the topic. Watch the full video below and read "4 Takeaways: Kyle Shanahan Discusses Jimmy Garoppolo, Rookie Development and 49ers Offseason" to learn more from Shanahan's video conference.