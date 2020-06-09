Morning Report: Kendrick Bourne Calls for Change

Why Nick Bosa and Jimmy Garoppolo Created the Ideal Scenario for Trent Williams in SF

After Trent Williams was acquired by the 49ers in April, the left tackle made it clear that San Francisco was his "preferred destination." Despite starting all but one of the 120 career games he's appeared in, Williams hasn't played a full 16-game season since 2013, and didn't see a single snap in 2019. Preparing for his debut as a Niner, Williams is looking to "sharpen the iron" on the NFL's reining Defensive Rookie of the Year in Nick Bosa. "That in itself excites me as a competitor because I know I can get some of the best work done during the week," Williams said. "You're not going to see too many guys better than that group, especially not any individual that much better than Bosa. I think they just don't have that many guys in the league that are better than him. So, I think, for me, it is going to do everything for me to get me back to where I know I can be."