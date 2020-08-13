Morning Report: Roster News, Ross Dwelley Shares Advice to High Schoolers, PFF Ranks Rookie Pass-Rushing Grades

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top storylines for Thursday, August 13.
New and Notable
Roster Moves
The 49ers announced yesterday that they have signed offensive lineman William Sweet to a one-year deal. Sweet originally entered the NFL after signing with the Arizona Cardinals as an undrafted rookie free agent in 2019. He was waived/injured by the team on August 31, 2019 and placed on the Injured Reserve List the following day, where he spent the entire season. Sweet was waived by Arizona on February 18, 2020.
Ross Dwelley Shares Advice with Santa Clara High Schoolers
49ers PREP presented by U.S. Bank and Santa Clara High School teamed up for a 30-minute live, online Q&A for its football team. During the video conference, tight end Ross Dwelley jumped on to give insightful advice to the student-athletes. Watch the video below 👇
Rookie Pass Rushers
Pro Football Focus shared the Top 5 highest rookie pass-rushing grades since 2014, with Nick Bosa coming in at No. 2 just behind his older brother, Joey Bosa. The reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year appeared in all 16 games and registered 9.0 sacks, 47 tackles, an interception, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.
Top 5 Pass-rushing Grades
- Joey Bosa (2016) - 81.9
- Nick Bosa (2019) - 81.5
- Da'Shawn Hand (2018) - 79.5
- Myles Garrett (2017) - 79.9
- Aaron Donald (2014) - 77.8
Quick Hits
According to Pro Football Focus, Javon Kinlaw's two-year pass-rushing grade of 91.7 was the highest of any player in the 2020 NFL Draft.
Jaquiski Tartt spoke with the media yesterday about his offseason recovery from a rib injury suffered during the 2019 season and shared the defense's focus for the upcoming season to stop the run. Watch Now >>>
Nature impacts how games are won and lost. Weather conditions such as temperature, moisture and air pressure affect how players, like kickers, prepare for a game. Learn more from the Field Goal Forecast activity in the 49ers EDU Digital Playbook.