Morning Report: Roster Moves, Best NFL Players to Wear Each Jersey Number, Mike McGlinchey Delivers Care Packages

Jul 07, 2020 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Tuesday, July 7.

49ers Announce Roster Moves

San Francisco announced on Monday they have signed Jamar Taylor to a one-year deal. The cornerback was originally drafted by the Miami Dolphins in the second round (54th overall) of the 2013 NFL Draft. Throughout his seven-year NFL career with the Dolphins (2013-15), Cleveland Browns (2016-17), Arizona Cardinals (2018), Denver Broncos (2018), Seattle Seahawks (2019) and Atlanta Falcons (2019), he has appeared in 90 games (41 starts) and registered 236 tackles, 31 passes defensed, three interceptions, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and 0.5 sack.

Faces of the 49ers Roster

Check out photos of the faces of your 2020 San Francisco 49ers 53-man roster.

WR Brandon Aiyuk
1 / 53

WR Brandon Aiyuk

LB Azeez Al-Shaair
2 / 53

LB Azeez Al-Shaair

LB Kwon Alexander
3 / 53

LB Kwon Alexander

DL Arik Armstead
4 / 53

DL Arik Armstead

QB C.J. Beathard
5 / 53

QB C.J. Beathard

DL Nick Bosa
6 / 53

DL Nick Bosa

WR Kendrick Bourne
7 / 53

WR Kendrick Bourne

OL Daniel Brunskill
8 / 53

OL Daniel Brunskill

RB Tevin Coleman
9 / 53

RB Tevin Coleman

OL Tom Compton
10 / 53

OL Tom Compton

TE Ross Dwelley
11 / 53

TE Ross Dwelley

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
12 / 53

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

DL Dee Ford
13 / 53

DL Dee Ford

OL Ben Garland
14 / 53

OL Ben Garland

QB Jimmy Garoppolo
15 / 53

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

DL Kevin Givens
16 / 53

DL Kevin Givens

K Robbie Gould
17 / 53

K Robbie Gould

LB Dre Greenlaw
18 / 53

LB Dre Greenlaw

S Marcell Harris
19 / 53

S Marcell Harris

DL Kerry Hyder
20 / 53

DL Kerry Hyder

WR Richie James
21 / 53

WR Richie James

DL D.J. Jones
22 / 53

DL D.J. Jones

FB Kyle Juszczyk
23 / 53

FB Kyle Juszczyk

DT Javon Kinlaw
24 / 53

DT Javon Kinlaw

TE George Kittle
25 / 53

TE George Kittle

T Mike McGlinchey
26 / 53

T Mike McGlinchey

RB Jerick McKinnon
27 / 53

RB Jerick McKinnon

OL Colton McKivitz
28 / 53

OL Colton McKivitz

DB Tarvarius Moore
29 / 53

DB Tarvarius Moore

CB Emmanuel Moseley
30 / 53

CB Emmanuel Moseley

RB Raheem Mostert
31 / 53

RB Raheem Mostert

QB Nick Mullens
32 / 53

QB Nick Mullens

LS Kyle Nelson
33 / 53

LS Kyle Nelson

LB Mark Nzeocha
34 / 53

LB Mark Nzeocha

WR Dante Pettis
35 / 53

WR Dante Pettis

TE Jordan Reed
36 / 53

TE Jordan Reed

WR Deebo Samuel
37 / 53

WR Deebo Samuel

CB Richard Sherman
38 / 53

CB Richard Sherman

OT Justin Skule
39 / 53

OT Justin Skule

DL Kentavius Street
40 / 53

DL Kentavius Street

S Jaquiski Tartt
41 / 53

S Jaquiski Tartt

WR Trent Taylor
42 / 53

WR Trent Taylor

DL Solomon Thomas
43 / 53

DL Solomon Thomas

OL Laken Tomlinson
44 / 53

OL Laken Tomlinson

CB Jason Verrett
45 / 53

CB Jason Verrett

DB Jimmie Ward
46 / 53

DB Jimmie Ward

LB Fred Warner *Warner was placed on the COVID reserve list earlier this week. According to the team, The Reserve/Covid-19 List is for a player who either tests positive or has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person. Clubs may not disclose whether the player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19.
47 / 53

LB Fred Warner

*Warner was placed on the COVID reserve list earlier this week. According to the team, The Reserve/Covid-19 List is for a player who either tests positive or has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person. Clubs may not disclose whether the player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19.

CB K'Waun Williams
48 / 53

CB K'Waun Williams

T Trent Williams
49 / 53

T Trent Williams

RB Jeff Wilson Jr.
50 / 53

RB Jeff Wilson Jr.

P Mitch Wishnowsky
51 / 53

P Mitch Wishnowsky

CB Ahkello Witherspoon
52 / 53

CB Ahkello Witherspoon

TE Charlie Woerner
53 / 53

TE Charlie Woerner

Best Player to Wear Each Jersey Number in NFL History

San Francisco has retired 12 player numbers to the team's Ring of Honor, celebrating the greatest 49ers to ever wear red and gold. CBSSports.com writer Josh Edwards released his list of the top NFL players to wear each jersey number, from 00 to 99, including several 49ers legends. Check out the alumni who made the list below.

8: Steve Young (49ers Retired Number)

16: Joe Montana (49ers Retired Number)

21: Deion Sanders

26: Rod Woodson

37: Jimmy Johnson (49ers Retired Number)

42: Ronnie Lott (49ers Retired Number)

46: Tim McDonald

57: Rickey Jackson

80: Jerry Rice (49ers Retired Number)

84: Randy Moss

91: Kevin Green

95: Richard Dent

Surprise Home Deliveries from Mike McGlinchey and Visa

The 49ers and Visa partnered together with local nonprofits to give five families impacted by COVID-19 financial support of $1,000 in Visa gift cards and a special, socially distanced delivery of 49ers swag from Mike McGlinchey.

Surprise Home Deliveries from Mike McGlinchey and Visa

The 49ers and Visa partnered together with local nonprofits to give five families impacted by COVID-19 financial support of $1,000 in Visa gift cards and a special, socially distanced delivery of 49ers swag from Mike McGlinchey.

