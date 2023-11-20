Powered By

Morning Report: Recapping the 49ers 27-14 Win Against the Buccaneers🗞️

Nov 20, 2023 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Monday, November 20th.

New and Notable

49ers Roll Against the Buccaneers; Five Takeaways from #TBvsSF

The San Francisco 49ers were up against another team from the Sunshine State in Week 11 as they hosted the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This is the second time in as many seasons the Buccaneers have traveled to Levi's® Stadium for a bout with the 49ers, and the last time they were in town, quarterback Brock Purdy made his first-career start. With the 27-14 win over Tampa Bay this time around, Purdy improves to 2-0 over the Buccaneers and helped secure San Francisco's seventh win of the season while also earning a perfect passer rating.

Learn More >>>

49ers Welcome Military Families for a Salute to Service Practice Visit

To kick off the NFL's Salute to Service initiative, the San Francisco 49ers hosted military families at the SAP Performance Facility. This behind-the-scenes practice visit experience, presented by U.S. Bank, was a special day dedicated to showing gratitude and support to those who have served and continue to serve in the armed forces.

Learn More >>>

📽 What to Watch

📸 Say Cheese

49ers Celebrate Postgame Following 27-14 Win Over Buccaneers 👏

View postgame photos following the San Francisco 49ers matchup vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

QB Brock Purdy, Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield
1 / 18

QB Brock Purdy, Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Chase Young
2 / 18

DL Chase Young

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Head Coach Kyle Shanahan
3 / 18

Head Coach Kyle Shanahan

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey, Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield
4 / 18

RB Christian McCaffrey, Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield

Austin Ginn/49ers
OL Jake Brendel, Tampa Bay Buccaneers T Justin Skule, OL Colton McKivitz, OL Nick Zakelj
5 / 18

OL Jake Brendel, Tampa Bay Buccaneers T Justin Skule, OL Colton McKivitz, OL Nick Zakelj

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
6 / 18

TE George Kittle

Austin Ginn/49ers
LB Fred Warner
7 / 18

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy, LB Oren Burks, TE Charlie Woerner
8 / 18

QB Brock Purdy, LB Oren Burks, TE Charlie Woerner

Austin Ginn/49ers
2023 San Francisco 49ers
9 / 18

2023 San Francisco 49ers

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
10 / 18

TE George Kittle

Austin Ginn/49ers
T Trent Williams, Tampa Bay Buccaneers T Justin Skule
11 / 18

T Trent Williams, Tampa Bay Buccaneers T Justin Skule

Kym Fortino/49ers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield, DL Chase Young
12 / 18

Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield, DL Chase Young

Austin Ginn/49ers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield, QB Brock Purdy
13 / 18

Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield, QB Brock Purdy

Austin Ginn/49ers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers LT Tristan Wirfs, TE George Kittle, Tampa Bay Buccaneers OLB Anthony Nelson, Tampa Bay Buccaneers S Kaevon Merriweather
14 / 18

Tampa Bay Buccaneers LT Tristan Wirfs, TE George Kittle, Tampa Bay Buccaneers OLB Anthony Nelson, Tampa Bay Buccaneers S Kaevon Merriweather

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
15 / 18
Austin Ginn/49ers
LB Fred Warner
16 / 18

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle, Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield
17 / 18

TE George Kittle, Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield

Austin Ginn/49ers
President of Football Operations/General Manager John Lynch
18 / 18

President of Football Operations/General Manager John Lynch

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. San Francisco 49ers Game Images (Week 11)

View game photos from the San Francisco 49ers Week 11 matchup vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Levi's® Stadium.

San Francisco 49ers Defense
1 / 46

San Francisco 49ers Defense

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
2 / 46

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
3 / 46

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
4 / 46

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner, DL Nick Bosa
5 / 46

LB Fred Warner, DL Nick Bosa

Austin Ginn/49ers
TE Charlie Woerner
6 / 46

TE Charlie Woerner

Austin Ginn/49ers
OL Jon Feliciano, QB Brock Purdy, TE Ross Dwelley
7 / 46

OL Jon Feliciano, QB Brock Purdy, TE Ross Dwelley

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
8 / 46

RB Christian McCaffrey

Austin Ginn/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
9 / 46

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Austin Ginn/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
10 / 46

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
11 / 46

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
12 / 46

QB Brock Purdy

Austin Ginn/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
13 / 46

DL Arik Armstead

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
14 / 46

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
15 / 46

DL Nick Bosa

Austin Ginn/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
16 / 46

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Ben Warden/49ers
DL Chase Young
17 / 46

DL Chase Young

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
18 / 46

RB Christian McCaffrey

Austin Ginn/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Defense
19 / 46

San Francisco 49ers Defense

Austin Ginn/49ers
DL Chase Young
20 / 46

DL Chase Young

Austin Ginn/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
21 / 46

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Austin Ginn/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
22 / 46

LB Dre Greenlaw

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Chase Young
23 / 46

DL Chase Young

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
24 / 46

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey, WR Deebo Samuel
25 / 46

RB Christian McCaffrey, WR Deebo Samuel

Austin Ginn/49ers
K Jake Moody
26 / 46

K Jake Moody

Austin Ginn/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
27 / 46

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
28 / 46

DL Arik Armstead

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
29 / 46

QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
K Jake Moody
30 / 46

K Jake Moody

Ben Warden/49ers
TE George Kittle, WR Brandon Aiyuk
31 / 46

TE George Kittle, WR Brandon Aiyuk

Austin Ginn/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
32 / 46

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Austin Ginn/49ers
DL Chase Young
33 / 46

DL Chase Young

Austin Ginn/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
34 / 46

S Talanoa Hufanga

Austin Ginn/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
35 / 46

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga, CB Charvarius Ward
36 / 46

S Talanoa Hufanga, CB Charvarius Ward

Austin Ginn/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
37 / 46

WR Deebo Samuel

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner, S Ji'Ayir Brown
38 / 46

LB Fred Warner, S Ji'Ayir Brown

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
39 / 46

RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
40 / 46

QB Brock Purdy

Austin Ginn/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Offense
41 / 46

San Francisco 49ers Offense

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
42 / 46

WR Deebo Samuel

Austin Ginn/49ers
TE George Kittle
43 / 46

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Kevin Givens
44 / 46

DL Kevin Givens

Kym Fortino/49ers
S George Odum
45 / 46

S George Odum

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Ji'Ayir Brown, CB Isaiah Oliver, LB Dee Winters
46 / 46

S Ji'Ayir Brown, CB Isaiah Oliver, LB Dee Winters

Ben Warden/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Pregame Snaps: San Francisco 49ers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 📸

Check out pregame images as the San Francisco 49ers prepare to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their Week 11 matchup.

LB Fred Warner
1 / 30

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DT Javon Kinlaw
2 / 30

DT Javon Kinlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Matt Pryor
3 / 30

OL Matt Pryor

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
4 / 30

S Talanoa Hufanga

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brandon Allen
5 / 30

QB Brandon Allen

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Charlie Woerner
6 / 30

TE Charlie Woerner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Ji'Ayir Brown
7 / 30

S Ji'Ayir Brown

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Dee Winters
8 / 30

LB Dee Winters

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
9 / 30

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
10 / 30

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga, S Ji'Ayir Brown
11 / 30

S Talanoa Hufanga, S Ji'Ayir Brown

Kym Fortino/49ers
2023 San Francisco 49ers Defense
12 / 30

2023 San Francisco 49ers Defense

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
13 / 30

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
14 / 30

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel, RB Christian McCaffrey, S George Odum
15 / 30

WR Deebo Samuel, RB Christian McCaffrey, S George Odum

Austin Ginn/49ers
DL Chase Young
16 / 30

DL Chase Young

Ben Warden/49ers
2023 San Francisco 49ers Running Backs
17 / 30

2023 San Francisco 49ers Running Backs

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
18 / 30

QB Brock Purdy

Austin Ginn/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
19 / 30

DL Nick Bosa

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
20 / 30

TE George Kittle

Austin Ginn/49ers
CB Isaiah Oliver
21 / 30

CB Isaiah Oliver

Ben Warden/49ers
LB Fred Warner
22 / 30

LB Fred Warner

Austin Ginn/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
23 / 30

DL Nick Bosa

Ben Warden/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga, WR Deebo Samuel
24 / 30

S Talanoa Hufanga, WR Deebo Samuel

Austin Ginn/49ers
CB Darrell Luter Jr.
25 / 30

CB Darrell Luter Jr.

Austin Ginn/49ers
CB Ambry Thomas
26 / 30

CB Ambry Thomas

Austin Ginn/49ers
S Ji'Ayir Brown
27 / 30

S Ji'Ayir Brown

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Elijah Mitchell
28 / 30

RB Elijah Mitchell

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Nick Zakelj, QB Brock Purdy
29 / 30

OL Nick Zakelj, QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
30 / 30

DL Nick Bosa

Ben Warden/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

🎧 Listen In

Apple:

Spotify:

Follow Us

Instagram

Tik Tok

Facebook

Youtube

SMS

Related Content

news

Morning Report: A Deep Dive Into the Buccaneers Defense🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Learn More About Brock Purdy's Journey to the NFL🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: 49ers Move Up NFL Power Rankings Following #SFvsJAX 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: PFF's Top Performers Following #SFvsJAX 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Recapping the 49ers Win vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Previewing the Matchup Against the Jacksonville Jaguars 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Kyle Shanahan Shares Latest Updates Following Week 9 Bye 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Where do the 49ers Stand in the NFL Power Rankings? 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Five Players Back in Action After the Bye 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Midseason Check In  🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: 49ers Announce Trade for Defensive Lineman Chase Young 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
Advertising