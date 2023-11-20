Morning Report: Recapping the 49ers 27-14 Win Against the Buccaneers🗞️

New and Notable

49ers Roll Against the Buccaneers; Five Takeaways from #TBvsSF

The San Francisco 49ers were up against another team from the Sunshine State in Week 11 as they hosted the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This is the second time in as many seasons the Buccaneers have traveled to Levi's® Stadium for a bout with the 49ers, and the last time they were in town, quarterback Brock Purdy made his first-career start. With the 27-14 win over Tampa Bay this time around, Purdy improves to 2-0 over the Buccaneers and helped secure San Francisco's seventh win of the season while also earning a perfect passer rating.