Morning Report: Recapping the 49ers 27-14 Win Against the Buccaneers🗞️

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Monday, November 20th.
New and Notable
49ers Roll Against the Buccaneers; Five Takeaways from #TBvsSF
The San Francisco 49ers were up against another team from the Sunshine State in Week 11 as they hosted the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This is the second time in as many seasons the Buccaneers have traveled to Levi's® Stadium for a bout with the 49ers, and the last time they were in town, quarterback Brock Purdy made his first-career start. With the 27-14 win over Tampa Bay this time around, Purdy improves to 2-0 over the Buccaneers and helped secure San Francisco's seventh win of the season while also earning a perfect passer rating.
Learn More >>>
49ers Welcome Military Families for a Salute to Service Practice Visit
To kick off the NFL's Salute to Service initiative, the San Francisco 49ers hosted military families at the SAP Performance Facility. This behind-the-scenes practice visit experience, presented by U.S. Bank, was a special day dedicated to showing gratitude and support to those who have served and continue to serve in the armed forces.
Learn More >>>
📽 What to Watch
📸 Say Cheese
View postgame photos following the San Francisco 49ers matchup vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
View game photos from the San Francisco 49ers Week 11 matchup vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Levi's® Stadium.
Check out pregame images as the San Francisco 49ers prepare to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their Week 11 matchup.