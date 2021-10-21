Morning Report: Will Jimmy G Be Ready for 'Sunday Night Football'?

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Thursday, October 21.
New and Notable
49ers 'Pretty Optimistic' in Jimmy G's Return Ahead of Colts
Kyle Shanahan feels optimistic in Jimmy Garoppolo's availability for Sunday's primetime matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.
Despite an attempt to make a push to return before the Bye, head coach Kyle Shanahan sidelined the quarterback in Week 5 after missing all three of the team's practices while nursing a calf injury, giving rookie Trey Lance his first look at starting reps. Garoppolo made his return to the field in a "bonus practice" on Monday, with signs pointing to the veteran getting the start under center.
"It will be good to go out there and be full-go today," Shanahan said on Wednesday. "I know he's limited because we've got to make sure he can do everything. We'll have a much better idea today, but I'm pretty optimistic about it."
Is the 49ers Toughest Stretch of 2021 Behind Them?
The San Francisco 49ers were aware of their 2021 opponents back in January and the picture became even clearer in May when the NFL released its full 2021 slate of games. Coming off of a middling 2020 campaign, the San Francisco 49ers were set to face off against their regularly scheduled divisional foes twice, the AFC South, the NFC North, the Atlanta Falcons and Philadelphia Eagles, as both teams also finished last in their respective divisions, and then an added 17th interconference game against the AFC North's fourth-placed Cincinnati Bengals.
When calculating the sum of San Francisco's opponents' win totals from last year, the 49ers were considered to have one of the lightest loads heading into 2021 Obviously with the number of variables that come with a typical NFL season, the expectations of opponents change, as well as the challenges of being apart of one of the toughest divisions in football.
In the Community
75 for 75
"75 for 75" is an article series from the 49ers Museum highlighting moments in the team's history as part of the franchise's 75th Anniversary celebrations in 2021.
January 14, 2012
The 2011 NFC Divisional Playoff featured the wildest four minutes of football ever seen at Candlestick Park.
In a game that opened with a touchdown pass from quarterback Alex Smith to tight end Vernon Davis, and concluded with another scoring strike from Smith to Davis, the final tally was reached after four lead changes in the fourth quarter.
Read all of the entries in the 49ers Museum's 75 for 75 series at 49ers.com/museumstories.