Morning Report: Will Jimmy G Be Ready for 'Sunday Night Football'?

Is the 49ers Toughest Stretch of 2021 Behind Them?

The San Francisco 49ers were aware of their 2021 opponents back in January and the picture became even clearer in May when the NFL released its full 2021 slate of games. Coming off of a middling 2020 campaign, the San Francisco 49ers were set to face off against their regularly scheduled divisional foes twice, the AFC South, the NFC North, the Atlanta Falcons and Philadelphia Eagles, as both teams also finished last in their respective divisions, and then an added 17th interconference game against the AFC North's fourth-placed Cincinnati Bengals.