Morning Report: Why 49ers Can Still Turn Around 2021 Season

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Thursday, October 28.
Not All is Lost in 49ers Search to Get Back on Track, Here's Why
Ten seasons ago, the then-Washington Redskins were coming off of a 21-13 loss to the one-win Carolina Panthers who, at the time, were looking up at the entire of the NFC. Washington entered its Week 10 Bye possessing just three wins to six losses, ultimately writing off the rest of their 2012 campaign.
Heading into the season, Washington traded its original first-round selection (No. 6 overall), second-round pick (No. 39 overall) and first-round selections in the next two ensuing drafts to the Rams in exchange for St. Louis' second-overall selection. That pick was used on an "electric" quarterback out of Baylor, Robert Griffin III.
49ers Unscripted - Ep. 27: Elijah Mitchell
The 49ers rookie running back recapped his career-high 107-yard performance against the Colts, the locker room's mindset after not meeting expectations through seven weeks of the season and discussed how Raheem Mostert, Kyle Juszczyk and Bobby Turner have been invaluable resources in Year 1.
"75 for 75" is an article series from the 49ers Museum highlighting moments in the team's history as part of the franchise's 75th Anniversary celebrations in 2021.
January 15, 1994
Ricky Watters ran wild, posting five rushing touchdowns, an NFL single-game playoff record, as San Francisco crushed the New York Giants, 44-3, at Candlestick Park.
"Sometimes running backs get on a roll and it's best to keep giving them the ball," former 49ers offensive lineman Jesse Sapolu recalled. "Ricky was hot. In the huddle, we kept saying, 'Let the Watters run.'"
Read all of the entries in the 49ers Museum's 75 for 75 series at 49ers.com/museumstories.