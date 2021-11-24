Morning Report: Where Do 49ers Stand in Latest Power Rankings?

New and Notable

Have the 49ers Got Their Swagger Back?

It's almost like night and day – the San Francisco 49ers first 10 games of the 2021 season. Beyond the season opener where the team dominated the majority of their outing against the Detroit Lions, it's been far from picture-perfect or let alone the standard of play expected from the club.

While much of the start of the season was plagued with a number of game-costing mistakes, it appears as if the team found its stride at the midway point of the season making drastic turnarounds as the unit got back to its standard of football. San Francisco has won three of its last four contests and is coming off of back-to-back victories where the team has dominated the stat sheet and pulled off commanding 20-plus point wins just in time for a much-needed morale booster at this point in the season.