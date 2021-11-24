Powered By

Morning Report: Where Do 49ers Stand in Latest Power Rankings?

Nov 24, 2021 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Wednesday, November 24.

New and Notable

Have the 49ers Got Their Swagger Back?

It's almost like night and day – the San Francisco 49ers first 10 games of the 2021 season. Beyond the season opener where the team dominated the majority of their outing against the Detroit Lions, it's been far from picture-perfect or let alone the standard of play expected from the club.

While much of the start of the season was plagued with a number of game-costing mistakes, it appears as if the team found its stride at the midway point of the season making drastic turnarounds as the unit got back to its standard of football. San Francisco has won three of its last four contests and is coming off of back-to-back victories where the team has dominated the stat sheet and pulled off commanding 20-plus point wins just in time for a much-needed morale booster at this point in the season.

2021 Power Rankings: How Do the 49ers Fare Following Back-to-Back Wins?

The San Francisco 49ers were once as high as No. 2 earlier in the season, but naturally, disappointing losses and game-costing mistakes forced San Francisco to slide their way down the rankings. However, San Francisco appears to have caught its stride in the midway point of the season, winning three of their last four contests, including two decisive wins in back-to-back weeks that have moved the club into postseason discussions, should the team continue on it's recent streak of success.

Heading into a contest against a 5-5 Minnesota Vikings team that is also on the ascent, here is a roundup from various media outlets on where the 49ers are ranked heading into Week 12.

  • Washington Post: 13
  • ESPN: 14
  • Fansided: 14
  • NFL.com: 16
  • USA Today: 16

Josh Norman's Knack for the Ball and How the 49ers Defense Has Turned a Page

It's no secret San Francisco struggled generating turnovers in the earlier half of 2021. However, the 49ers defense has been on the receiving end of takeaways as of late, notching four over the team's last two games.

Cornerback Josh Norman played a significant role in the 49ers 30-10 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, recording a forced fumble and now leading the NFL in six so far on the year. Norman advances past Markus Golden and Darius Leonard who both have four.

"He's the best I've seen at going for the ball," said head coach Kyle Shanahan.

49ers Museum 75 for 75

"75 for 75" is an article series from the 49ers Museum highlighting moments in the team's history as part of the franchise's 75th Anniversary celebrations in 2021.

October 31, 1976

On Halloween in 1976, 49ers running back Delvin Williams resembled the Invisible Man. St. Louis Cardinals defenders could not see him, touch him or tackle him as he rushed for 194 yards, a 49ers record at the time.

"We used the same plays over and over because they were working so well," Williams said. "After a while I started getting a little short of breath."

Read all of the entries in the 49ers Museum's 75 for 75 series at 49ers.com/museumstories.

In the Community

49ers Players Participate in Suicide Prevention Event Presented by CalHOPE

Players assembled Find Your Anchor care packages alongside the Born This Way Foundation to send mental health and suicide prevention resources to community members in need.

LB Fred Warner
LB Fred Warner

Meg Williams/49ers
49ers Players Participate in Suicide Prevention Event Presented by CalHOPE
49ers Players Participate in Suicide Prevention Event Presented by CalHOPE

Meg Williams/49ers
RB Raheem Mostert
RB Raheem Mostert

Meg Williams/49ers
49ers Players Participate in Suicide Prevention Event Presented by CalHOPE
49ers Players Participate in Suicide Prevention Event Presented by CalHOPE

Meg Williams/49ers
TE George Kittle
TE George Kittle

Meg Williams/49ers
49ers Players Participate in Suicide Prevention Event Presented by CalHOPE
49ers Players Participate in Suicide Prevention Event Presented by CalHOPE

Meg Williams/49ers
DB Jimmie Ward
DB Jimmie Ward

Meg Williams/49ers
WR Trent Sherfield
WR Trent Sherfield

Meg Williams/49ers
49ers Players Participate in Suicide Prevention Event Presented by CalHOPE
49ers Players Participate in Suicide Prevention Event Presented by CalHOPE

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE Jordan Matthews
TE Jordan Matthews

Meg Williams/49ers
49ers Players Participate in Suicide Prevention Event Presented by CalHOPE
49ers Players Participate in Suicide Prevention Event Presented by CalHOPE

Meg Williams/49ers
OL Laken Tomlinson
OL Laken Tomlinson

Meg Williams/49ers
Mara York
Mara York

Meg Williams/49ers
S Tavon Wilson
S Tavon Wilson

Meg Williams/49ers
LB Fred Warner
LB Fred Warner

Meg Williams/49ers
OL Laken Tomlinson
OL Laken Tomlinson

Meg Williams/49ers
OL Aaron Banks
OL Aaron Banks

Meg Williams/49ers
WR River Cracraft
WR River Cracraft

Meg Williams/49ers
TE Ross Dwelley
TE Ross Dwelley

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Tyrell Adams
LB Tyrell Adams

Meg Williams/49ers
49ers Players Participate in Suicide Prevention Event Presented by CalHOPE
49ers Players Participate in Suicide Prevention Event Presented by CalHOPE

Meg Williams/49ers
OL Jaylon Moore
OL Jaylon Moore

Meg Williams/49ers
49ers Players Participate in Suicide Prevention Event Presented by CalHOPE
49ers Players Participate in Suicide Prevention Event Presented by CalHOPE

Meg Williams/49ers
49ers Players Participate in Suicide Prevention Event Presented by CalHOPE
49ers Players Participate in Suicide Prevention Event Presented by CalHOPE

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE Charlie Woerner
TE Charlie Woerner

Meg Williams/49ers
TE George Kittle
TE George Kittle

Meg Williams/49ers
RB Raheem Mostert
RB Raheem Mostert

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE Tanner Hudson
TE Tanner Hudson

Meg Williams/49ers
S Tavon Wilson
S Tavon Wilson

Kym Fortino/49ers
Jenna York
Jenna York

Meg Williams/49ers
49ers Players Participate in Suicide Prevention Event Presented by CalHOPE
49ers Players Participate in Suicide Prevention Event Presented by CalHOPE

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Aaron Banks
OL Aaron Banks

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE Ross Dwelley
TE Ross Dwelley

Meg Williams/49ers
LB Fred Warner
LB Fred Warner

Meg Williams/49ers
LB Tyrell Adams
LB Tyrell Adams

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Players Participate in Suicide Prevention Event Presented by CalHOPE
49ers Players Participate in Suicide Prevention Event Presented by CalHOPE

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Darrion Daniels
DL Darrion Daniels

Meg Williams/49ers
DB Jimmie Ward
DB Jimmie Ward

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Players Participate in Suicide Prevention Event Presented by CalHOPE
49ers Players Participate in Suicide Prevention Event Presented by CalHOPE

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Laken Tomlinson
OL Laken Tomlinson

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Dontae Johnson
CB Dontae Johnson

Meg Williams/49ers
49ers Players Participate in Suicide Prevention Event Presented by CalHOPE
49ers Players Participate in Suicide Prevention Event Presented by CalHOPE

Kym Fortino/49ers
