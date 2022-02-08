Powered By

Morning Report: What Trey Lance Learned from Jimmy Garoppolo in Year 1

Feb 08, 2022 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Tuesday, February 8.

New and Notable

Jimmy G Believes Trey Lance 'Has a Bright Future' With 49ers

Ever since quarterback Trey Lance was drafted as the third-overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers, speculation of competition between the rookie and veteran quarterbacks sparked.

"Everyone put us against each other," Lance said.

However, rather than driving them apart, the competition brought Lance and starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo closer together.

Read More >>>

49ers 2022 Opponents Revealed

Since the close of the regular season, the San Francisco 49ers upcoming slate has begun to look much clearer as the team's 2022 opponents are officially set.

Dates and times of the 2022 schedule won't be announced until later this spring, however, the 49ers are aware of who they will face off against next season.

In addition to San Francisco's divisional opponents (Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks), the 49ers will also face the NFC South and AFC West. While closing out the year in third place in their respective division, the 49ers will face teams with the same finish from the NFC East (Washington Commanders) and NFC North (Chicago Bears).

Read More >>>

Press Pass

Say Cheese

Verified Faithful: Celebrities, Athletes and Influencers Throughout the 2021 Season

Check out a few of the 49ers famous fans who were spotted at games this season, presented by Levi's®.

Rapper Saweetie
1 / 41

Rapper Saweetie

Austin Ginn/49ers
Rapper E-40
2 / 41

Rapper E-40

Meg Williams/49ers
Dancer @Ivandancewithme
3 / 41

Dancer @Ivandancewithme

Meg Williams/49ers
WWE Superstar Bayley
4 / 41

WWE Superstar Bayley

Austin Ginn/49ers
San Jose Sharks
5 / 41

San Jose Sharks

Meg Williams/49ers
Actor Blake Anderson
6 / 41

Actor Blake Anderson

John McGillen/49ers
Rapper Stunnaman
7 / 41

Rapper Stunnaman

Vic Aquino/49ers
YouTuber Dr. Disrespect
8 / 41

YouTuber Dr. Disrespect

Rapper 24kGoldn
9 / 41

Rapper 24kGoldn

Austin Ginn/49ers
Rapper P-Lo
10 / 41

Rapper P-Lo

Austin Ginn/49ers
Actor Harry Shum Jr
11 / 41

Actor Harry Shum Jr

Meg Williams/49ers
Lead Singer of Santana Tony Lindsay
12 / 41

Lead Singer of Santana Tony Lindsay

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TikTokers The Aguilars
13 / 41

TikTokers The Aguilars

Austin Ginn/49ers
Country Singer Tyler Rich
14 / 41

Country Singer Tyler Rich

Meg Williams/49ers
MLB Player Hunter Pence
15 / 41

MLB Player Hunter Pence

Austin Ginn/49ers
Actor Simon Rex
16 / 41

Actor Simon Rex

Austin Ginn/49ers
Gamer Ronnie2k
17 / 41

Gamer Ronnie2k

Austin Ginn/49ers
Rapper Show Banga
18 / 41

Rapper Show Banga

Austin Ginn/49ers
Rapper Sage the Gemini
19 / 41

Rapper Sage the Gemini

Austin Ginn/49ers
Actor Ricardo Fastlicht
20 / 41

Actor Ricardo Fastlicht

Austin Ginn/49ers
Rapper P-Lo
21 / 41

Rapper P-Lo

Meg Williams/49ers
Skateboarder Nyjah Huston
22 / 41

Skateboarder Nyjah Huston

Austin Ginn/49ers
TikToker Nick Cho
23 / 41

TikToker Nick Cho

Kym Fortino/49ers
MLB Player Joc Pederson and Champ Pederson
24 / 41

MLB Player Joc Pederson and Champ Pederson

Austin Ginn/49ers
Rapper Myles Parrish
25 / 41

Rapper Myles Parrish

Meg Williams/49ers
Olympic Softball Player Monica Abbott
26 / 41

Olympic Softball Player Monica Abbott

Kym Fortino/49ers
Voices of Service
27 / 41

Voices of Service

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Olympic Water Poloist Maggie Steffens and Olympic Freestyle Skier Brita Sigourney
28 / 41

Olympic Water Poloist Maggie Steffens and Olympic Freestyle Skier Brita Sigourney

Meg Williams/49ers
NFL Network's MJ Acosta-Ruiz
29 / 41

NFL Network's MJ Acosta-Ruiz

Austin Ginn/49ers
Singer Maelyn Jarmon
30 / 41

Singer Maelyn Jarmon

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Actor Max Thieriot
31 / 41

Actor Max Thieriot

Kym Fortino/49ers
Professional Mixed Martial Artist Luke Rockhold
32 / 41

Professional Mixed Martial Artist Luke Rockhold

Austin Ginn/49ers
Singer Jasmine Villegas
33 / 41

Singer Jasmine Villegas

Austin Ginn/49ers
Singer FrankieJ
34 / 41

Singer FrankieJ

Meg Williams/49ers
Lead Singer of Papa Roach Jacoby Shaddix
35 / 41

Lead Singer of Papa Roach Jacoby Shaddix

Meg Williams/49ers
TikToker and Chef @Chucksflavortrain
36 / 41

TikToker and Chef @Chucksflavortrain

Austin Ginn/49ers
TikToker @CorporateNatalie
37 / 41

TikToker @CorporateNatalie

Austin Ginn/49ers
Content Creator @corporate.bro
38 / 41

Content Creator @corporate.bro

Austin Ginn/49ers
TikToker @BossBabyBrody and Family
39 / 41

TikToker @BossBabyBrody and Family

Meg Williams/49ers
Dancer Chonkster
40 / 41

Dancer Chonkster

Meg Williams/49ers
Rapper Bankrol Hayden
41 / 41

Rapper Bankrol Hayden

Austin Ginn/49ers
