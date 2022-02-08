Morning Report: What Trey Lance Learned from Jimmy Garoppolo in Year 1

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Tuesday, February 8.
New and Notable
Jimmy G Believes Trey Lance 'Has a Bright Future' With 49ers
Ever since quarterback Trey Lance was drafted as the third-overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers, speculation of competition between the rookie and veteran quarterbacks sparked.
"Everyone put us against each other," Lance said.
However, rather than driving them apart, the competition brought Lance and starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo closer together.
Read More >>>
49ers 2022 Opponents Revealed
Since the close of the regular season, the San Francisco 49ers upcoming slate has begun to look much clearer as the team's 2022 opponents are officially set.
Dates and times of the 2022 schedule won't be announced until later this spring, however, the 49ers are aware of who they will face off against next season.
In addition to San Francisco's divisional opponents (Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks), the 49ers will also face the NFC South and AFC West. While closing out the year in third place in their respective division, the 49ers will face teams with the same finish from the NFC East (Washington Commanders) and NFC North (Chicago Bears).
Read More >>>
Press Pass
Say Cheese
Check out a few of the 49ers famous fans who were spotted at games this season, presented by Levi's®.