Powered By

Morning Report: Week 5 Win for the 49ers Against the Panthers

Oct 10, 2022 at 08:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Monday, October 10th.

New and Notable

7 Takeaways from the 49ers Week 5 Win vs. the Panthers

The San Francisco 49ers put together a dominant 37-15 performance over the Carolina Panthers and picked up their first road victory of the 2022 season. San Francisco saw contributions from all three phases on the way to the victory. However, the win was a costly one with several players sustaining injuries in Sunday's contest. Up next for the team is a five-day stay in West Virginia before traveling to take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 6.

Read More >>>

Press Pass

What To Watch

This Day in The Bay

October 10, 1971

On this day, Candlestick Park officially opened for NFL football as the 49ers hosted the Los Angeles Rams in front of 44,000 spectators.

Read More >>>

Related Content

news

Morning Report: Everything you Need to Know About the Panthers

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Jimmie Ward and Jason Verrett Return to Practice

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Injury Updates on Colton McKivitz and Arik Armstead

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Monday Night Win!

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Shanahan Provides Updates Prior to 'MNF'

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Mitch Wishnowsky Announced as NFC Player of the Month

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Get to Know 49ers Tight End George Kittle

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report:Jeff Wilson Jr. Sets New Career-Long Rush vs. Broncos

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Recapping the 49ers 'Sunday Night Football' Matchup in Denver

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: 49ers Begin Final Preparations for 'Sunday Night Football'

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: New Roster Changes Ahead of Week 3

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

Advertising