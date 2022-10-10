Morning Report: Week 5 Win for the 49ers Against the Panthers

New and Notable

The San Francisco 49ers put together a dominant 37-15 performance over the Carolina Panthers and picked up their first road victory of the 2022 season. San Francisco saw contributions from all three phases on the way to the victory. However, the win was a costly one with several players sustaining injuries in Sunday's contest. Up next for the team is a five-day stay in West Virginia before traveling to take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 6.