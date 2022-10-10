Morning Report: Week 5 Win for the 49ers Against the Panthers

Good Morning Faithful,
7 Takeaways from the 49ers Week 5 Win vs. the Panthers
The San Francisco 49ers put together a dominant 37-15 performance over the Carolina Panthers and picked up their first road victory of the 2022 season. San Francisco saw contributions from all three phases on the way to the victory. However, the win was a costly one with several players sustaining injuries in Sunday's contest. Up next for the team is a five-day stay in West Virginia before traveling to take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 6.
October 10, 1971
On this day, Candlestick Park officially opened for NFL football as the 49ers hosted the Los Angeles Rams in front of 44,000 spectators.
