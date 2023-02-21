Powered By

Morning Report: Ward, Moseley, and Other 49ers Defenders Set to Become Free Agents

Feb 21, 2023 at 08:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Tuesday, February 21st.

New and Notable

49ers Defensive Players Set to Become Free Agents

Roster turnover year-to-year is expected in the NFL, and similarly to the end of last season, the San Francisco 49ers have a sizable group from the 2022 roster set to hit the open market. A total of 27 players with expiring contracts will officially enter free agency at the start of the new NFL league year on March 15. The open negotiating period for unrestricted free agents begins on March 13.

Four Downs: Best Moments of the 2022 Season

Although the San Francisco 49ers finished the 2022 season just short of their ultimate goal, the team can look back at a movie-worthy story of a season. Even when faced with improbable adversity, the 49ers finished the year with 13-wins in the regular season, six AP All-Pro honors, seven Pro Bowl players and five NFL Honors finalists.

What to Watch

Say Cheese

49ers 2022 Photographer Spotlight: Michael Zagaris

Look back at some of 49ers photographer Michael Zagaris' best photos from the 2022 NFL season.

49ers Defense
1 / 49

49ers Defense

Michael Zagaris/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
2 / 49

RB Christian McCaffrey

Michael Zagaris/49ers
2022 San Francisco 49ers
3 / 49

2022 San Francisco 49ers

Michael Zagaris/49ers
49ers Defense
4 / 49

49ers Defense

Michael Zagaris/49ers
TE George Kittle
5 / 49

TE George Kittle

Michael Zagaris/49ers
LB Fred Warner
6 / 49

LB Fred Warner

Michael Zagaris/49ers
2022 San Francisco 49ers
7 / 49

2022 San Francisco 49ers

Michael Zagaris/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
8 / 49

LB Dre Greenlaw

Michael Zagaris/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
9 / 49

DL Nick Bosa

Michael Zagaris/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
10 / 49

RB Christian McCaffrey

Michael Zagaris/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
11 / 49

S Talanoa Hufanga

Michael Zagaris/49ers
S Tashaun Gipson Sr.
12 / 49

S Tashaun Gipson Sr.

Michael Zagaris/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
13 / 49

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Michael Zagaris/49ers
Head Coach Kyle Shanahan
14 / 49

Head Coach Kyle Shanahan

Michael Zagaris/49ers
DB Jimmie Ward
15 / 49

DB Jimmie Ward

Michael Zagaris/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
16 / 49

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Michael Zagaris/49ers
LB Fred Warner
17 / 49

LB Fred Warner

Michael Zagaris/49ers
TE George Kittle
18 / 49

TE George Kittle

Michael Zagaris/49ers
49ers Defense
19 / 49

49ers Defense

Michael Zagaris/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
20 / 49

DL Nick Bosa

Michael Zagaris/49ers
OL Aaron Banks, T Trent Williams
21 / 49

OL Aaron Banks, T Trent Williams

Michael Zagaris/49ers
49ers Tight Ends
22 / 49

49ers Tight Ends

Michael Zagaris/49ers
LB Azeez Al-Shaair, DL Drake Jackson
23 / 49

LB Azeez Al-Shaair, DL Drake Jackson

Michael Zagaris/49ers
49ers Special Teams
24 / 49

49ers Special Teams

Michael Zagaris/49ers
Joe Montana, DB Jimmie Ward, T Trent Williams
25 / 49

Joe Montana, DB Jimmie Ward, T Trent Williams

Michael Zagaris/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
26 / 49

RB Christian McCaffrey

Michael Zagaris/49ers
DL Drake Jackson
27 / 49

DL Drake Jackson

Michael Zagaris/49ers
49ers Defense
28 / 49

49ers Defense

Michael Zagaris/49ers
LB Fred Warner
29 / 49

LB Fred Warner

Michael Zagaris/49ers
TE George Kittle
30 / 49

TE George Kittle

Michael Zagaris/49ers
TE Ross Dwelley, TE Charlie Woerner
31 / 49

TE Ross Dwelley, TE Charlie Woerner

Michael Zagaris/49ers
WR Ray-Ray McCloud III
32 / 49

WR Ray-Ray McCloud III

Michael Zagaris/49ers
LB Fred Warner, LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
33 / 49

LB Fred Warner, LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Michael Zagaris/49ers
2022 San Francisco 49ers
34 / 49

2022 San Francisco 49ers

Michael Zagaris/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
35 / 49

WR Jauan Jennings

Michael Zagaris/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
36 / 49

LB Dre Greenlaw

Michael Zagaris/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel, T Trent Williams, DL Charles Omenihu
37 / 49

WR Deebo Samuel, T Trent Williams, DL Charles Omenihu

Michael Zagaris/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
38 / 49

DL Nick Bosa

Michael Zagaris/49ers
2022 San Francisco 49ers
39 / 49

2022 San Francisco 49ers

Michael Zagaris/49ers
DL Drake Jackson
40 / 49

DL Drake Jackson

Michael Zagaris/49ers
DL Charles Omenihu
41 / 49

DL Charles Omenihu

Michael Zagaris/49ers
LB Fred Warner
42 / 49

LB Fred Warner

Michael Zagaris/49ers
Head Coach Kyle Shanahan
43 / 49

Head Coach Kyle Shanahan

Michael Zagaris/49ers
DL Kerry Hyder Jr.
44 / 49

DL Kerry Hyder Jr.

Michael Zagaris/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
45 / 49

S Talanoa Hufanga

Michael Zagaris/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
46 / 49

WR Jauan Jennings

Michael Zagaris/49ers
OL Spencer Burford
47 / 49

OL Spencer Burford

Michael Zagaris/49ers
TE George Kittle
48 / 49

TE George Kittle

Michael Zagaris/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
49 / 49

QB Brock Purdy

Michael Zagaris/49ers
Full List of San Francisco 49ers 2023 Free Agents

The 49ers have a number of players set to become free agents on March 15. View all of them in one place.

LB Azeez Al-Shaair
1 / 27

LB Azeez Al-Shaair

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Jake Brendel
2 / 27

OL Jake Brendel

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Daniel Brunskill
3 / 27

OL Daniel Brunskill

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Ross Dwelley
4 / 27

TE Ross Dwelley

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Samson Ebukam
5 / 27

DL Samson Ebukam

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
6 / 27

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Jimmy Garoppolo
7 / 27

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Tashaun Gipson Sr.
8 / 27

S Tashaun Gipson Sr.

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Kevin Givens
9 / 27

DL Kevin Givens

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
K Robbie Gould
10 / 27

K Robbie Gould

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Maurice Hurst
11 / 27

DL Maurice Hurst

49ers
DL Kerry Hyder Jr.
12 / 27

DL Kerry Hyder Jr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
13 / 27

WR Jauan Jennings

Austin Ginn/49ers
QB Josh Johnson
14 / 27

QB Josh Johnson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Tyler Kroft
15 / 27

TE Tyler Kroft

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Jordan Matthews
16 / 27

TE Jordan Matthews

Michael Zagaris/49ers
DL T.Y. McGill
17 / 27

DL T.Y. McGill

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
T Mike McGlinchey
18 / 27

T Mike McGlinchey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Colton McKivitz
19 / 27

OL Colton McKivitz

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DB Tarvarius Moore
20 / 27

DB Tarvarius Moore

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Emmanuel Moseley
21 / 27

CB Emmanuel Moseley

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Charles Omenihu
22 / 27

DL Charles Omenihu

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LS Taybor Pepper
23 / 27

LS Taybor Pepper

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Hassan Ridgeway
24 / 27

DL Hassan Ridgeway

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Jason Verrett
25 / 27

CB Jason Verrett

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DB Jimmie Ward
26 / 27

DB Jimmie Ward

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Jordan Willis
27 / 27

DL Jordan Willis

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
