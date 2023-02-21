Morning Report: Ward, Moseley, and Other 49ers Defenders Set to Become Free Agents

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Tuesday, February 21st.
New and Notable
49ers Defensive Players Set to Become Free Agents
Roster turnover year-to-year is expected in the NFL, and similarly to the end of last season, the San Francisco 49ers have a sizable group from the 2022 roster set to hit the open market. A total of 27 players with expiring contracts will officially enter free agency at the start of the new NFL league year on March 15. The open negotiating period for unrestricted free agents begins on March 13.
Four Downs: Best Moments of the 2022 Season
Although the San Francisco 49ers finished the 2022 season just short of their ultimate goal, the team can look back at a movie-worthy story of a season. Even when faced with improbable adversity, the 49ers finished the year with 13-wins in the regular season, six AP All-Pro honors, seven Pro Bowl players and five NFL Honors finalists.
What to Watch
Say Cheese
Look back at some of 49ers photographer Michael Zagaris' best photos from the 2022 NFL season.
