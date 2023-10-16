Powered By

Morning Report: Recapping the 49ers Week 6 Loss to the Browns

Oct 16, 2023 at 10:05 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Monday, October 16th.

New and Notable

What the 49ers and Browns Had to Say Following Week 6

The San Francisco 49ers fell to the Browns 19-17 in Cleveland. Here's what both teams had to say following the Week 6 contest.

Learn More >>>

Christian McCaffrey Extends TD Streak to 15-Straight Games

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey continues to pen his name to the league's history books. On Sunday, the do-it-all running back caught a 13-yard touchdown pass on the 49ers opening drive to extend his streak of games with one-or-more touchdowns to 15-straight games. The score ties McCaffrey with Hall of Fame running backs O.J. Simpson and John Riggins for the second-most consecutive games (including playoffs) with a touchdown in NFL history.

49ers Fall to the Browns 19-17; Six Takeaways from #SFvsCLE

The San Francisco 49ers found themselves in the Buckeye State in Week 6 for a matchup with the Cleveland Browns. A slow start on the offensive side of the ball, injuries to key playmakers and weather all played a factor in the team's 19-17 loss to their AFC North opponent. The loss marks the first of the season for the 49ers after starting the year 5-0.

Learn More >>>

What to Watch

Say Cheese

San Francisco 49ers vs. Cleveland Browns Game Images (Week 6)

View game photos from the San Francisco 49ers matchup vs. the Cleveland Browns.

San Francisco 49ers Defense
1 / 38

San Francisco 49ers Defense

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
2 / 38

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Isaiah Oliver, CB Charvarius Ward
3 / 38

CB Isaiah Oliver, CB Charvarius Ward

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Tashaun Gipson Sr.
4 / 38

S Tashaun Gipson Sr.

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner, DL Javon Hargrave
5 / 38

LB Fred Warner, DL Javon Hargrave

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
6 / 38

QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
7 / 38

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Offense
8 / 38

San Francisco 49ers Offense

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward
9 / 38

CB Charvarius Ward

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
10 / 38

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Tashaun Gipson Sr., LB Oren Burks
11 / 38

S Tashaun Gipson Sr., LB Oren Burks

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Ray-Ray McCloud III
12 / 38

WR Ray-Ray McCloud III

Kym Fortino/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Offense
13 / 38

San Francisco 49ers Offense

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
14 / 38

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Ji'Ayir Brown
15 / 38

S Ji'Ayir Brown

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
16 / 38

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Javon Hargrave
17 / 38

DL Javon Hargrave

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
18 / 38

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Ambry Thomas
19 / 38

CB Ambry Thomas

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Oren Burks
20 / 38

LB Oren Burks

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Javon Hargrave
21 / 38

DL Javon Hargrave

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Tashaun Gipson Sr.
22 / 38

S Tashaun Gipson Sr.

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Clelin Ferrell
23 / 38

DL Clelin Ferrell

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Randy Gregory
24 / 38

LB Randy Gregory

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
25 / 38

RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
26 / 38

RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, LB Dre Greenlaw
27 / 38

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, LB Dre Greenlaw

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Ambry Thomas, CB Isaiah Oliver
28 / 38

CB Ambry Thomas, CB Isaiah Oliver

Kym Fortino/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir
29 / 38

DB Deommodore Lenoir

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
30 / 38

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Jordan Mason
31 / 38

RB Jordan Mason

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir, LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
32 / 38

DB Deommodore Lenoir, LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Jordan Mason
33 / 38

RB Jordan Mason

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Isaiah Oliver
34 / 38

CB Isaiah Oliver

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Oren Burks, LB Randy Gregory, DL Arik Armstead
35 / 38

LB Oren Burks, LB Randy Gregory, DL Arik Armstead

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Javon Hargrave
36 / 38

DL Javon Hargrave

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
37 / 38

S Talanoa Hufanga

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Kevin Givens
38 / 38

DL Kevin Givens

Kym Fortino/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Pregame Snaps: Cleveland Browns vs. San Francisco 49ers 📸

Check out pregame images as the San Francisco 49ers prepare to take on the Cleveland Browns.

LB Fred Warner
1 / 37

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
2 / 37

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
3 / 37

WR Jauan Jennings

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward
4 / 37

CB Charvarius Ward

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
5 / 37

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2023 San Francisco 49ers
6 / 37

2023 San Francisco 49ers

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
7 / 37

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Ji'Ayir Brown
8 / 37

S Ji'Ayir Brown

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Jake Brendel
9 / 37

OL Jake Brendel

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
10 / 37

DL Arik Armstead

Kym Fortino/49ers
DT Javon Kinlaw
11 / 37

DT Javon Kinlaw

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Shemar Jean-Charles
12 / 37

CB Shemar Jean-Charles

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Ronnie Bell
13 / 37

WR Ronnie Bell

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Isaiah Oliver
14 / 37

CB Isaiah Oliver

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
15 / 37

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brandon Allen
16 / 37

QB Brandon Allen

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
17 / 37

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
18 / 37

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brandon Allen, QB Sam Darnold, QB Brock Purdy
19 / 37

QB Brandon Allen, QB Sam Darnold, QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
20 / 37

S Talanoa Hufanga

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
21 / 37

WR Deebo Samuel

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
22 / 37

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
23 / 37

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner, WR Brandon Aiyuk
24 / 37

LB Fred Warner, WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Jordan Mason
25 / 37

RB Jordan Mason

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Jordan Mason, FB Kyle Juszczyk, RB Elijah Mitchell
26 / 37

RB Jordan Mason, FB Kyle Juszczyk, RB Elijah Mitchell

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
T Trent Williams
27 / 37

T Trent Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
28 / 37

QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
29 / 37

RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
30 / 37

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Elijah Mitchell
31 / 37

RB Elijah Mitchell

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
32 / 37

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
33 / 37

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Tyrion Davis-Price, FB Kyle Juszczyk, RB Christian McCaffrey, RB Elijah Mitchell, RB Jordan Mason
34 / 37

RB Tyrion Davis-Price, FB Kyle Juszczyk, RB Christian McCaffrey, RB Elijah Mitchell, RB Jordan Mason

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk, TE George Kittle
35 / 37

FB Kyle Juszczyk, TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2023 San Francisco 49ers
36 / 37

2023 San Francisco 49ers

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
37 / 37

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

49ers Players Arrive at Cleveland Browns Stadium for Week 6

View photos as the team arrived to the locker room for their Week 6 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, presented by Levi's®.

TE George Kittle
1 / 32

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
2 / 32

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
3 / 32

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Jake Brendel
4 / 32

OL Jake Brendel

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
5 / 32

QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
6 / 32

S Talanoa Hufanga

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Jon Feliciano
7 / 32

OL Jon Feliciano

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Ronnie Bell
8 / 32

WR Ronnie Bell

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Tashaun Gipson Sr.
9 / 32

S Tashaun Gipson Sr.

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Nick Zakelj
10 / 32

OL Nick Zakelj

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
11 / 32

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
K Jake Moody
12 / 32

K Jake Moody

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Curtis Robinson
13 / 32

LB Curtis Robinson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
14 / 32

RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
15 / 32

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S George Odum
16 / 32

S George Odum

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Dee Winters
17 / 32

LB Dee Winters

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
18 / 32

LB Dre Greenlaw

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Matt Pryor
19 / 32

OL Matt Pryor

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Ray-Ray McCloud III
20 / 32

WR Ray-Ray McCloud III

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Tay Martin
21 / 32

WR Tay Martin

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Jordan Mason
22 / 32

RB Jordan Mason

Kym Fortino/49ers
DT Javon Kinlaw
23 / 32

DT Javon Kinlaw

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Chris Conley
24 / 32

WR Chris Conley

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Drake Jackson
25 / 32

DL Drake Jackson

Kym Fortino/49ers
T Trent Williams
26 / 32

T Trent Williams

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Clelin Ferrell
27 / 32

DL Clelin Ferrell

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
28 / 32

WR Deebo Samuel

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
29 / 32

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Ji'Ayir Brown
30 / 32

S Ji'Ayir Brown

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
31 / 32

WR Jauan Jennings

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Ray-Ray McCloud III
32 / 32

WR Ray-Ray McCloud III

Kym Fortino/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Listen In

Listen and Subscribe

Apple:

Spotify:

Related Content

news

Morning Report: Practice Updates and Previewing Week 6 vs. the Browns

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: 49ers Personnel Updates Heading into Week 6

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: 49ers Top Latest NFL Power Rankings

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Shanahan Shares Plans for New 49ers LB Randy Gregory

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Recapping the 'SNF' Win over the Cowboys

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Injury Updates Heading into 'Sunday Night Football '

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Previewing Week 5 vs. the Dallas Cowboys

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: 49ers Make Their Way to the Top of the NFL Rankings

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Kyle Shanahan Reviews Week 4 Win vs. Cardinals

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report:  Highlights from the 49ers Week 4 Win Over the Cardinals

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Everything You Need to Know About the Crucial Catch Game

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
Advertising