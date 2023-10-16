Morning Report: Recapping the 49ers Week 6 Loss to the Browns

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Monday, October 16th.
What the 49ers and Browns Had to Say Following Week 6
The San Francisco 49ers fell to the Browns 19-17 in Cleveland. Here's what both teams had to say following the Week 6 contest.
Christian McCaffrey Extends TD Streak to 15-Straight Games
San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey continues to pen his name to the league's history books. On Sunday, the do-it-all running back caught a 13-yard touchdown pass on the 49ers opening drive to extend his streak of games with one-or-more touchdowns to 15-straight games. The score ties McCaffrey with Hall of Fame running backs O.J. Simpson and John Riggins for the second-most consecutive games (including playoffs) with a touchdown in NFL history.
49ers Fall to the Browns 19-17; Six Takeaways from #SFvsCLE
The San Francisco 49ers found themselves in the Buckeye State in Week 6 for a matchup with the Cleveland Browns. A slow start on the offensive side of the ball, injuries to key playmakers and weather all played a factor in the team's 19-17 loss to their AFC North opponent. The loss marks the first of the season for the 49ers after starting the year 5-0.
