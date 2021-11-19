Powered By

Morning Report: Sit or Start, Fantasy Options for 49ers vs. Jaguars

Nov 19, 2021 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Friday, November 19.

New and Notable

Does 49ers Offense Have a Favorable Fantasy Matchup vs. Jagaurs?

Just when the 49ers Super Bowl odds turned into long shots, San Francisco dominated the Rams in primetime Monday night. Suddenly the team is only a half game out of the playoffs and has the No. 3 offense in DVOA. While everyone remains intrigued by Trey Lance﻿, Jimmy Garoppolo has gotten 9.5 YPA with six total touchdowns and one turnover over the last three games (including against two top-10 pass defenses).

﻿Elijah Mitchell﻿ is a top-20 fantasy RB if he can play through his finger injury as Kyle Shanahan expects, but he'll likely be limited by a pin inserted. He faces a Jacksonville run defense that ranks No. 7 in DVOA and just shut down Jonathan Taylor over the final three quarters last week. Jeff Wilson Jr. is an intriguing flier as SF's passing down (and possible goal-line) back in this matchup and with Mitchell (and JaMycal Hasty﻿) banged up.

Josh Allen, Trevor Lawrence and Matchups to Watch in Week 11

While the 2-7 Jacksonville Jaguars are looking to pick up their second-straight win at home, the 4-5 San Francisco 49ers aim to hit .500 and build off of the momentum of their Week 10 upset over the Los Angeles Rams. San Francisco is coming off of one of their best performances of the season, but will head to TIAA Bank Field on a short week and an early morning kickoff.

John Oehser, senior writer of the Jaguars joined 49ers.com to break down several storylines and matchups to watch in Sunday's contest. Here are this week's Four Downs:

  • 1st Down: Assessment of the Quarterback Position and Expectations for Sunday
  • 2nd Down: Biggest Area of Concern Heading into Sunday
  • 3rd Down: Area of Strength for Heading into Week 10
  • 4th Down: Matchup You're Looking Forward to Most

49ers Unscripted - Ep. 30: Daniel Brunskill

The 49ers offensive lineman discussed playing every position on the O-Line, what he's seen out of rookie tackle Jaylon Moore and discussed his history of matchups against All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald.

Salute to Service

U.S. Army Golden Knights Parachute Team Land at Levi's® Stadium

During the 49ers "Monday Night Football" matchup against the Rams, The United States Army Parachute Team, the Golden Knights, landed on the field at Levi's® Stadium to kick off the team's Salute to Service festivities.

Press Pass

