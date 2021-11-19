Morning Report: Sit or Start, Fantasy Options for 49ers vs. Jaguars

New and Notable

Does 49ers Offense Have a Favorable Fantasy Matchup vs. Jagaurs?

Just when the 49ers Super Bowl odds turned into long shots, San Francisco dominated the Rams in primetime Monday night. Suddenly the team is only a half game out of the playoffs and has the No. 3 offense in DVOA. While everyone remains intrigued by Trey Lance﻿, Jimmy Garoppolo has gotten 9.5 YPA with six total touchdowns and one turnover over the last three games (including against two top-10 pass defenses).