Morning Report: Shanahan, Purdy Share Initial Reactions to 'MNF' Loss

Oct 24, 2023 at 09:56 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Tuesday, October 24th.

New and Notable

What the 49ers and Vikings Had to Say Following 'Monday Night Football'

Kyle Shanahan on what's going to stick with him about this game:

"The loss. Losing. I'm disappointed that we couldn't get them off the field. They had one punt today, we had one punt. They had one turnover, we had three turnovers. So I think when both teams only punt once, it looks like it's going to be a shootout but we ended up turning it over two more times than them. It was a five-point game, so it's almost as simple as that."

49ers Drop 'MNF' Matchup vs. Vikings; Four Takeaways from #SFvsMIN

The San Francisco 49ers returned to the Midwest for a "Monday Night Football" matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. For the first time since Week 8 of the 2022 season, the red and gold looked to bounce back from a regular season loss after falling 19-17 to the Cleveland Browns. In the end, San Francisco fell just short of victory, dropping the Week 7 contest 22-17.

What to Watch

Say Cheese

San Francisco 49ers vs. Minnesota Vikings Game Images (Week 7)

View game photos from the San Francisco 49ers "Monday Night Football" matchup vs. the Minnesota Vikings.

Pregame Snaps: San Francisco 49ers vs. Minnesota Vikings 📸

Check out pregame images as the San Francisco 49ers prepare to take on the Minnesota Vikings.

49ers Players Arrive at U.S. Bank Stadium for 'Monday Night Football'

View photos as the team arrived to the locker room for their Week 7 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings, presented by Levi's®.

