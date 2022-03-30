Morning Report: Shanahan Speaks to Media at Annual League Meetings

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Wednesday, March 30.
New and Notable
Jimmy Garoppolo in SF in 2022? 49ers Are 'Alright With That'
Owners, coaches and general managers across the league have descended upon Palm Beach, Fla. for the NFL's Annual League Meeting. Kyle Shanahan, John Lynch and Jed York are all on hand for the four-day event that includes discussions about potential changes to NFL rules and policies both on and off the field.
As for the San Francisco 49ers, the focus was on the team's offseason moves and some that have yet to be made.
It was projected that quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo had played his final snap in San Francisco with the expectation of a trade heading into the start of the new league year. Instead, the vast majority of quarterback-needy teams filled their voids through the first two weeks of free agency, seemingly leaving the veteran on San Francisco's roster heading into the 2022 season.
Read More >>>
Free Agent Facts: CB Darqueze Dennard
At the 2014 NFL Scouting Combine, Dennard ran a 4.51 40-yard dash and notched 15 bench press reps. He was ranked second on NFL Analyst Bucky Brooks' Top-Five Cornerback Prospects list.
"When push comes to shove and he's got to make a play and he's got to be physical he does it," NFL Network Analyst Mike Mayock said. "That's what separates him from most of the corners in this draft."
The Cincinnati Bengals went on to select Dennard with the 23rd-overall pick in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft.
Read More >>>
Roster News
The 49ers announced on Tuesday that the team has re-signed RB Jeff Wilson Jr. to a one-year deal.
Wilson Jr. (6-0, 213) originally signed with the 49ers as an undrafted rookie free agent on May 1, 2018. Throughout his four seasons with the 49ers (2018-21), he has appeared in 37 games (nine starts) and registered 298 carries for 1,265 yards (4.2 average) and 13 touchdowns on the ground to go along with 35 receptions for 296 yards and four touchdowns through the air. He has also appeared in three postseason contests and registered one reception for 20 yards.