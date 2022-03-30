Morning Report: Shanahan Speaks to Media at Annual League Meetings

New and Notable

Jimmy Garoppolo in SF in 2022? 49ers Are 'Alright With That'

Owners, coaches and general managers across the league have descended upon Palm Beach, Fla. for the NFL's Annual League Meeting. Kyle Shanahan, John Lynch and Jed York are all on hand for the four-day event that includes discussions about potential changes to NFL rules and policies both on and off the field.

As for the San Francisco 49ers, the focus was on the team's offseason moves and some that have yet to be made.