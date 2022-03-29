49ers Re-Sign RB Jeff Wilson Jr. 

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Tuesday that the team has re-signed RB ﻿Jeff Wilson Jr.﻿ to a one-year deal.

Wilson Jr. (6-0, 213) originally signed with the 49ers as an undrafted rookie free agent on May 1, 2018. Throughout his four seasons with the 49ers (2018-21), he has appeared in 37 games (nine starts) and registered 298 carries for 1,265 yards (4.2 average) and 13 touchdowns on the ground to go along with 35 receptions for 296 yards and four touchdowns through the air. He has also appeared in three postseason contests and registered one reception for 20 yards.

In 2021, Wilson Jr. appeared in nine games (four starts) and finished with 79 carries for 294 yards and two touchdowns to go along with seven receptions for 31 yards. He also saw action in two postseason games with the team.