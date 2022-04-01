Morning Report: Shanahan Discusses Jimmy G, Lance, Overtime and More

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Friday, April 1.
New and Notable
5 Takeaways from Kyle Shanahan at the NFL Annual Meeting
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan met with the media on Tuesday in Palm Beach, Fla. for the NFL's Annual Meeting. In a nearly 30 minute sit down with the media, Shanahan gave insight into the team's offseason moves so far, including the team's quarterback situation, coaching turnover and his thoughts on the league's new overtime rule. Here are five things we learned from Shanahan's session with the media:
- Holding onto Jimmy G "is a Good Thing"
- Shanahan Feels Indifferent to the League's New Overtime Rule
- Why Brian Griese was the Best Candidate for 49ers Quarterback Coaching Position
- How Lance is Developing in the Offseason
- Meeting the 49ers Top Needs in Free Agency
Free Agent Facts: CB Darqueze Dennard
At the 2014 NFL Scouting Combine, Dennard ran a 4.51 40-yard dash and notched 15 bench press reps. He was ranked second on NFL Analyst Bucky Brooks' Top-Five Cornerback Prospects list.
"When push comes to shove and he's got to make a play and he's got to be physical he does it," NFL Network Analyst Mike Mayock said. "That's what separates him from most of the corners in this draft."
The Cincinnati Bengals went on to select Dennard with the 23rd-overall pick in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft.
