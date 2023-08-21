Morning Report: Recapping the Preseason Win vs. the Broncos

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Monday, August 21st.
49ers Edge Past the Broncos 21-20; Seven Takeaways From #DENvsSF
The San Francisco 49ers will close out the preseason at Levi's® Stadium and continued their exhibition slate on Saturday against the Denver Broncos. Unlike their preseason opener in Las Vegas, this second contest featured a majority of the team's projected starters on both sides of the ball. The most notable debut of the 2023 preseason was quarterback Brock Purdy who was recently cleared of all practice restrictions following a season-ending elbow injury and offseason surgery.
Shanahan Provides Injury and Position Battle Updates Following #DENvsSF
The San Francisco 49ers edged past the Denver Broncos 21-20 to secure their first win at Levi's® Stadium for the 2023 slate. Three of the team's quarterbacks - Brock Purdy, Sam Darnold and Trey Lance - had the opportunity to be under center during Saturday night's matchup, and when the game came down to a last second field goal, rookie Jake Moody delivered a smooth sailing kick through the uprights from 32 yards out.
View game photos from the San Francisco 49ers preseason matchup vs. the Denver Broncos at Levi's® Stadium.
View photos as the team arrives to the locker room for their preseason matchup against the Denver Broncos, presented by Levi's®.
