Morning Report: Recapping the Preseason Win vs. the Broncos

49ers Edge Past the Broncos 21-20; Seven Takeaways From #DENvsSF

The San Francisco 49ers will close out the preseason at Levi's® Stadium and continued their exhibition slate on Saturday against the Denver Broncos. Unlike their preseason opener in Las Vegas, this second contest featured a majority of the team's projected starters on both sides of the ball. The most notable debut of the 2023 preseason was quarterback Brock Purdy who was recently cleared of all practice restrictions following a season-ending elbow injury and offseason surgery.