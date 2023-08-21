Powered By

Morning Report: Recapping the Preseason Win vs. the Broncos

Aug 21, 2023 at 10:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Monday, August 21st.

New and Notable

49ers Edge Past the Broncos 21-20; Seven Takeaways From #DENvsSF

The San Francisco 49ers will close out the preseason at Levi's® Stadium and continued their exhibition slate on Saturday against the Denver Broncos. Unlike their preseason opener in Las Vegas, this second contest featured a majority of the team's projected starters on both sides of the ball. The most notable debut of the 2023 preseason was quarterback Brock Purdy who was recently cleared of all practice restrictions following a season-ending elbow injury and offseason surgery.

Shanahan Provides Injury and Position Battle Updates Following #DENvsSF

The San Francisco 49ers edged past the Denver Broncos 21-20 to secure their first win at Levi's® Stadium for the 2023 slate. Three of the team's quarterbacks - Brock Purdy﻿, Sam Darnold and Trey Lance - had the opportunity to be under center during Saturday night's matchup, and when the game came down to a last second field goal, rookie Jake Moody delivered a smooth sailing kick through the uprights from 32 yards out.

Press Pass

Say Cheese

49ers vs. Broncos Game Images (Preseason Week 2)

View game photos from the San Francisco 49ers preseason matchup vs. the Denver Broncos at Levi's® Stadium.

DT T.Y. McGill
1 / 61

DT T.Y. McGill

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
2 / 61

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Austin Ginn/49ers
LB Fred Warner, DL Kerry Hyder Jr., LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
3 / 61

LB Fred Warner, DL Kerry Hyder Jr., LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
K Jake Moody
4 / 61

K Jake Moody

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
5 / 61

QB Brock Purdy

Austin Ginn/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
6 / 61

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
7 / 61

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Marlon Davidson, DL Clelin Ferrell
8 / 61

DL Marlon Davidson, DL Clelin Ferrell

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Austin Bryant
9 / 61

DL Austin Bryant

Austin Ginn/49ers
LB Curtis Robinson
10 / 61

LB Curtis Robinson

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
11 / 61

DL Arik Armstead

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Danny Gray
12 / 61

WR Danny Gray

Austin Ginn/49ers
DL Kerry Hyder Jr.
13 / 61

DL Kerry Hyder Jr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
14 / 61

LB Fred Warner

Austin Ginn/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward
15 / 61

CB Charvarius Ward

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Ji'Ayir Brown
16 / 61

S Ji'Ayir Brown

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Ronnie Bell
17 / 61

WR Ronnie Bell

Kym Fortino/49ers
P Mitch Wishnowsky
18 / 61

P Mitch Wishnowsky

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
19 / 61

WR Jauan Jennings

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Sam Darnold
20 / 61

QB Sam Darnold

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Tyrion Davis-Price, QB Sam Darnold
21 / 61

RB Tyrion Davis-Price, QB Sam Darnold

Austin Ginn/49ers
DL Marlon Davidson
22 / 61

DL Marlon Davidson

Austin Ginn/49ers
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
23 / 61

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Tyrion Davis-Price
24 / 61

RB Tyrion Davis-Price

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Tayler Hawkins
25 / 61

S Tayler Hawkins

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Jalen Graham
26 / 61

LB Jalen Graham

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Offense
27 / 61

49ers Offense

Kym Fortino/49ers
DT T.Y. McGill
28 / 61

DT T.Y. McGill

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Special Teams
29 / 61

49ers Special Teams

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Clelin Ferrell, DL Kevin Givens, S Tayler Hawkins
30 / 61

DL Clelin Ferrell, DL Kevin Givens, S Tayler Hawkins

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Marlon Davidson
31 / 61

DL Marlon Davidson

Austin Ginn/49ers
DL Clelin Ferrell
32 / 61

DL Clelin Ferrell

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
33 / 61

WR Jauan Jennings

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Sam Darnold, RB Tyrion Davis-Price
34 / 61

QB Sam Darnold, RB Tyrion Davis-Price

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Ji'Ayir Brown
35 / 61

S Ji'Ayir Brown

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Sam Darnold
36 / 61

QB Sam Darnold

Austin Ginn/49ers
CB D'Shawn Jamison
37 / 61

CB D'Shawn Jamison

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Marlon Davidson
38 / 61

DL Marlon Davidson

Austin Ginn/49ers
CB Tre Swilling
39 / 61

CB Tre Swilling

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Colton McKivitz
40 / 61

OL Colton McKivitz

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
LB Jalen Graham, DB Myles Hartsfield, DL Kevin Givens
41 / 61

LB Jalen Graham, DB Myles Hartsfield, DL Kevin Givens

Kym Fortino/49ers
LS Taybor Pepper
42 / 61

LS Taybor Pepper

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Alex Barrett
43 / 61

DL Alex Barrett

Austin Ginn/49ers
FB Jack Colletto
44 / 61

FB Jack Colletto

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
FB Jack Colletto, OL Nick Zakelj
45 / 61

FB Jack Colletto, OL Nick Zakelj

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Ilm Manning
46 / 61

OL Ilm Manning

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Tyrion Davis-Price
47 / 61

RB Tyrion Davis-Price

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Austin Bryant
48 / 61

DL Austin Bryant

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Trey Lance
49 / 61

QB Trey Lance

Austin Ginn/49ers
CB D'Shawn Jamison
50 / 61

CB D'Shawn Jamison

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
FB Jack Colletto
51 / 61

FB Jack Colletto

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Ilm Manning, OL Keith Ismael, OL Jason Poe
52 / 61

OL Ilm Manning, OL Keith Ismael, OL Jason Poe

Kym Fortino/49ers
K Jake Moody
53 / 61

K Jake Moody

Austin Ginn/49ers
CB D'Shawn Jamison
54 / 61

CB D'Shawn Jamison

TERRELL LLOYD/49ers
QB Trey Lance
55 / 61

QB Trey Lance

Austin Ginn/49ers
CB Tre Swilling
56 / 61

CB Tre Swilling

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Offense
57 / 61

49ers Offense

Austin Ginn/49ers
P Mitch Wishnowsky, K Jake Moody
58 / 61

P Mitch Wishnowsky, K Jake Moody

Austin Ginn/49ers
TE Cameron Latu
59 / 61

TE Cameron Latu

Kym Fortino/49ers
K Jake Moody
60 / 61

K Jake Moody

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
K Jake Moody, P Mitch Wishnowsky
61 / 61

K Jake Moody, P Mitch Wishnowsky

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Pregame Snaps: 49ers vs. Broncos (Preseason Week 2) 📸

View game photos from the San Francisco 49ers preseason matchup vs. the Denver Broncos at Levi's® Stadium.

LB Fred Warner
1 / 36

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Javon Hargrave
2 / 36

DL Javon Hargrave

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
3 / 36

DL Arik Armstead

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Danny Gray
4 / 36

WR Danny Gray

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
5 / 36

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Sam Darnold
6 / 36

QB Sam Darnold

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Trey Lance
7 / 36

QB Trey Lance

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
8 / 36

S Talanoa Hufanga

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Isaiah Oliver
9 / 36

CB Isaiah Oliver

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
10 / 36

WR Jauan Jennings

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Chris Conley
11 / 36

WR Chris Conley

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Clelin Ferrell
12 / 36

DL Clelin Ferrell

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward
13 / 36

CB Charvarius Ward

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE Cameron Latu
14 / 36

TE Cameron Latu

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Keith Ismael
15 / 36

OL Keith Ismael

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
DL Javon Hargrave
16 / 36

DL Javon Hargrave

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
QB Brandon Allen
17 / 36

QB Brandon Allen

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Curtis Robinson
18 / 36

LB Curtis Robinson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
19 / 36

LB Fred Warner

Austin Ginn/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
20 / 36

WR Deebo Samuel

Austin Ginn/49ers
OL Matt Pryor
21 / 36

OL Matt Pryor

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
22 / 36

WR Deebo Samuel

Austin Ginn/49ers
TE George Kittle
23 / 36

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
24 / 36

QB Brock Purdy

Austin Ginn/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel, WR Brandon Aiyuk
25 / 36

WR Deebo Samuel, WR Brandon Aiyuk

Austin Ginn/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
26 / 36

QB Brock Purdy

Austin Ginn/49ers
QB Sam Darnold
27 / 36

QB Sam Darnold

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Trey Lance
28 / 36

QB Trey Lance

Austin Gin/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
29 / 36

QB Brock Purdy

Austin Gin/49ers
TE Charlie Woerner
30 / 36

TE Charlie Woerner

Austin Ginn/49ers
QB Brandon Allen
31 / 36

QB Brandon Allen

Austin Gin/49ers
LB Fred Warner
32 / 36

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
33 / 36

DL Arik Armstead

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2023 San Francisco 49ers
34 / 36

2023 San Francisco 49ers

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2023 San Francisco 49ers
35 / 36

2023 San Francisco 49ers

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Tyrion Davis-Price
36 / 36

RB Tyrion Davis-Price

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Players Arrive for Preseason Week 2 vs. Denver Broncos

View photos as the team arrives to the locker room for their preseason matchup against the Denver Broncos, presented by Levi's®.

WR Deebo Samuel
1 / 27

WR Deebo Samuel

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
2 / 27

S Talanoa Hufanga

Austin Ginn/49ers
OL Keith Ismael
3 / 27

OL Keith Ismael

Austin Ginn/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
4 / 27

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Austin Ginn/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward
5 / 27

CB Charvarius Ward

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Samuel Womack III
6 / 27

CB Samuel Womack III

Austin Ginn/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
7 / 27

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Austin Ginn/49ers
DL Clelin Ferrell
8 / 27

DL Clelin Ferrell

Austin Ginn/49ers
QB Sam Darnold
9 / 27

QB Sam Darnold

Austin Ginn/49ers
LB Dee Winters
10 / 27

LB Dee Winters

Austin Ginn/49ers
DL Austin Bryant
11 / 27

DL Austin Bryant

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Jake Brendel
12 / 27

OL Jake Brendel

Austin Ginn/49ers
S Tayler Hawkins
13 / 27

S Tayler Hawkins

Austin Ginn/49ers
WR Danny Gray
14 / 27

WR Danny Gray

Austin Ginn/49ers
LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball
15 / 27

LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball

Austin Ginn/49ers
QB Trey Lance
16 / 27

QB Trey Lance

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
17 / 27

WR Deebo Samuel

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Ambry Thomas
18 / 27

CB Ambry Thomas

Austin Ginn/49ers
CB Qwuantrezz Knight
19 / 27

CB Qwuantrezz Knight

Austin Ginn/49ers
QB Trey Lance
20 / 27

QB Trey Lance

Austin Ginn/49ers
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
21 / 27

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Austin Ginn/49ers
WR Danny Gray
22 / 27

WR Danny Gray

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Austin Bryant
23 / 27

DL Austin Bryant

Austin Ginn/49ers
S Tayler Hawkins
24 / 27

S Tayler Hawkins

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Jon Feliciano, OL Nick Zakelj, OL Jake Brendel
25 / 27

OL Jon Feliciano, OL Nick Zakelj, OL Jake Brendel

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Dee Winters
26 / 27

LB Dee Winters

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Clelin Ferrell
27 / 27

DL Clelin Ferrell

Kym Fortino/49ers
Listen In

Listen and Subscribe

Apple:

Spotify:

