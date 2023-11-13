Morning Report: Recapping the 49ers Win vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars 🗞️

Powered By

Morning Report: Recapping the 49ers Win vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars

Nov 13, 2023 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Monday, November 13th.

New and Notable

49ers Bounce Back With Win Over Jaguars; Five Takeaways from #SFvsJAX

The San Francisco 49ers opened up the second half of the season with a big-time 34-3 win over the AFC South leaders, the Jacksonville Jaguars. With the victory, the red and gold snap a three-game losing streak dating back to October 15th and improved to 6-3 on the year. The 49ers formula for success looked a lot like that of their first five matchups of the year. The team's display of complementary football yielded another 30-plus point output from the offense and a second-half shutout by the defense.

What the 49ers and Jaguars Had to Say Following Week 10

The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 34-3 at EverBank Stadium in Week 10. Here's what both teams had to say following the contest

📽 What to Watch

📸 Say Cheese

49ers Players Arrive at EverBank Stadium for Week 10 vs. the Jaguars

View photos as the team arrived to the locker room for their Week 10 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars, presented by Levi's®.

WR Deebo Samuel
1 / 29

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
2 / 29

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Elijah Mitchell
3 / 29

RB Elijah Mitchell

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
4 / 29

S Talanoa Hufanga

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir, CB Charvarius Ward
5 / 29

DB Deommodore Lenoir, CB Charvarius Ward

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Ray-Ray McCloud III
6 / 29

WR Ray-Ray McCloud III

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
7 / 29

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Javon Hargrave
8 / 29

DL Javon Hargrave

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
9 / 29

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
10 / 29

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
T Trent Williams
11 / 29

T Trent Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
K Jake Moody
12 / 29

K Jake Moody

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Matt Pryor
13 / 29

OL Matt Pryor

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Austin Bryant
14 / 29

DL Austin Bryant

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Brayden Willis
15 / 29

TE Brayden Willis

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
16 / 29

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Chris Conley
17 / 29

WR Chris Conley

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Jake Brendel
18 / 29

OL Jake Brendel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
19 / 29

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
20 / 29

WR Jauan Jennings

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Spencer Burford
21 / 29

OL Spencer Burford

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Curtis Robinson
22 / 29

LB Curtis Robinson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Tyrion Davis-Price
23 / 29

RB Tyrion Davis-Price

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Samuel Womack III
24 / 29

CB Samuel Womack III

Kym Fortino/49ers
S George Odum
25 / 29

S George Odum

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
26 / 29

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Ji'Ayir Brown
27 / 29

S Ji'Ayir Brown

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Oren Burks
28 / 29

LB Oren Burks

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward
29 / 29

CB Charvarius Ward

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Pregame Snaps: San Francisco 49ers vs. Jacksonville Jaguars 📸

Check out pregame images as the San Francisco 49ers prepare to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in their Week 10 matchup.

DL Chase Young
1 / 38

DL Chase Young

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
2 / 38

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
3 / 38

S Talanoa Hufanga

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
4 / 38

LB Dre Greenlaw

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
5 / 38

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Willie Snead IV
6 / 38

WR Willie Snead IV

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
7 / 38

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
T Trent Williams
8 / 38

T Trent Williams

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
9 / 38

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
10 / 38

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
11 / 38

DL Nick Bosa

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
12 / 38

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Javon Hargrave
13 / 38

DL Javon Hargrave

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Chase Young
14 / 38

DL Chase Young

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Curtis Robinson
15 / 38

LB Curtis Robinson

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
16 / 38

S Talanoa Hufanga

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw, S Ji'Ayir Brown
17 / 38

LB Dre Greenlaw, S Ji'Ayir Brown

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
18 / 38

DL Arik Armstead

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir
19 / 38

DB Deommodore Lenoir

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Nick Zakelj
20 / 38

OL Nick Zakelj

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
21 / 38

QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
22 / 38

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Jaylon Moore
23 / 38

OL Jaylon Moore

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2023 San Francisco Running Backs
24 / 38

2023 San Francisco Running Backs

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
25 / 38

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
K Jake Moody, P Mitch Wishnowsky
26 / 38

K Jake Moody, P Mitch Wishnowsky

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Chase Young, T Trent Williams
27 / 38

DL Chase Young, T Trent Williams

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey, RB Jordan Mason
28 / 38

RB Christian McCaffrey, RB Jordan Mason

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Willie Snead IV
29 / 38

WR Willie Snead IV

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Clelin Ferrell, T Trent Williams
30 / 38

DL Clelin Ferrell, T Trent Williams

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
31 / 38

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Ambry Thomas
32 / 38

CB Ambry Thomas

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
33 / 38

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Kevin Givens
34 / 38

DL Kevin Givens

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Chase Young
35 / 38

DL Chase Young

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga, RB Elijah Mitchell
36 / 38

S Talanoa Hufanga, RB Elijah Mitchell

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2023 San Francisco 49ers
37 / 38

2023 San Francisco 49ers

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
38 / 38

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
San Francisco 49ers vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Game Images (Week 10)

View game photos from the San Francisco 49ers Week 10 matchup vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars.

San Francisco 49ers Defense
1 / 59

San Francisco 49ers Defense

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
2 / 59

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
3 / 59

RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
4 / 59

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
5 / 59

DL Arik Armstead

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle, FB Kyle Juszczyk
6 / 59

TE George Kittle, FB Kyle Juszczyk

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
7 / 59

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
8 / 59

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
9 / 59

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
T Trent Williams
10 / 59

T Trent Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
11 / 59

LB Dre Greenlaw

Kym Fortino/49ers
S George Odum
12 / 59

S George Odum

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Javon Hargrave, DL Nick Bosa, DL Chase Young
13 / 59

DL Javon Hargrave, DL Nick Bosa, DL Chase Young

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward
14 / 59

CB Charvarius Ward

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Javon Hargrave
15 / 59

DL Javon Hargrave

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
16 / 59

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Javon Hargrave, DL Nick Bosa
17 / 59

DL Javon Hargrave, DL Nick Bosa

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
18 / 59

WR Jauan Jennings

Kym Fortino/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Offense
19 / 59

San Francisco 49ers Offense

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
20 / 59

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Jordan Mason, LB Dee Winters
21 / 59

RB Jordan Mason, LB Dee Winters

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Tashaun Gipson Sr.
22 / 59

S Tashaun Gipson Sr.

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Javon Hargrave
23 / 59

DL Javon Hargrave

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
24 / 59

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Shemar Jean-Charles
25 / 59

CB Shemar Jean-Charles

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
26 / 59

QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
27 / 59

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Javon Hargrave
28 / 59

DL Javon Hargrave

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa, DL Javon Hargrave
29 / 59

DL Nick Bosa, DL Javon Hargrave

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
30 / 59

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
31 / 59

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
32 / 59

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Clelin Ferrell, DL Javon Hargrave
33 / 59

DL Clelin Ferrell, DL Javon Hargrave

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
34 / 59

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
35 / 59

S Talanoa Hufanga

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir
36 / 59

DB Deommodore Lenoir

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Chase Young
37 / 59

DL Chase Young

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
38 / 59

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
39 / 59

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
40 / 59

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel, QB Brock Purdy
41 / 59

WR Deebo Samuel, QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
42 / 59

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
43 / 59

WR Deebo Samuel

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Ambry Thomas
44 / 59

CB Ambry Thomas

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
T Trent Williams, WR Deebo Samuel
45 / 59

T Trent Williams, WR Deebo Samuel

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk, WR Deebo Samuel
46 / 59

WR Brandon Aiyuk, WR Deebo Samuel

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
47 / 59

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir
48 / 59

DB Deommodore Lenoir

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Randy Gregory4
49 / 59

LB Randy Gregory4

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
50 / 59

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Javon Hargrave, DL Nick Bosa
51 / 59

DL Javon Hargrave, DL Nick Bosa

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
52 / 59

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk, OL Colton McKivitz
53 / 59

FB Kyle Juszczyk, OL Colton McKivitz

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
54 / 59

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
55 / 59

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
56 / 59

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Ronnie Bell
57 / 59

WR Ronnie Bell

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Ronnie Bell
58 / 59

WR Ronnie Bell

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
59 / 59

LB Dre Greenlaw

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Celebrate Postgame Following 34-3 Win Over Jaguars 👏

View postgame photos following the San Francisco 49ers matchup vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars.

TE George Kittle, DL Chase Young
1 / 23

TE George Kittle, DL Chase Young

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
2 / 23

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
3 / 23

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
4 / 23

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Chase Young, Jacksonville Jaguars OLB Travon Walker
5 / 23

DL Chase Young, Jacksonville Jaguars OLB Travon Walker

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Tashaun Gipson Sr.
6 / 23

S Tashaun Gipson Sr.

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga, Jacksonville Jaguars S Andre Cisco
7 / 23

S Talanoa Hufanga, Jacksonville Jaguars S Andre Cisco

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw, Jacksonville Jaguars DL Jeremiah Ledbetter
8 / 23

LB Dre Greenlaw, Jacksonville Jaguars DL Jeremiah Ledbetter

Kym Fortino/49ers
Jacksonville Jaguars LB Foyesade Oluokun, CB Isaiah Oliver
9 / 23

Jacksonville Jaguars LB Foyesade Oluokun, CB Isaiah Oliver

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
10 / 23

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Jacksonville Jaguars DE Tyler Lacy, WR Tay Martin
11 / 23

Jacksonville Jaguars DE Tyler Lacy, WR Tay Martin

Kym Fortino/49ers
Head Coach Kyle Shanahan, Jacksonville Jaguars Head Coach Doug Pederson
12 / 23

Head Coach Kyle Shanahan, Jacksonville Jaguars Head Coach Doug Pederson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
P Mitch Wishnowsky, Jacksonville Jaguars P Logan Cooke
13 / 23

P Mitch Wishnowsky, Jacksonville Jaguars P Logan Cooke

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Tashaun Gipson Sr.
14 / 23

S Tashaun Gipson Sr.

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Ji'Ayor Brown, Jacksonville Jaguars TE Brenton Strange
15 / 23

S Ji'Ayor Brown, Jacksonville Jaguars TE Brenton Strange

Kym Fortino/49ers
CEO Jed York, 2023 San Francisco 49ers
16 / 23

CEO Jed York, 2023 San Francisco 49ers

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
17 / 23

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga, DL Clelin Ferrell
18 / 23

S Talanoa Hufanga, DL Clelin Ferrell

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Head Coach Kyle Shanahan
19 / 23

Head Coach Kyle Shanahan

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Chase Young, TE George Kittle
20 / 23

DL Chase Young, TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy, Jacksonville Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence
21 / 23

QB Brock Purdy, Jacksonville Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel, Jacksonville Jaguars WR Calvin Ridley
22 / 23

WR Deebo Samuel, Jacksonville Jaguars WR Calvin Ridley

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Ray-Ray McCloud III
23 / 23

WR Ray-Ray McCloud III

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
