Morning Report: Recapping the 49ers Win vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars 🗞️

New and Notable

49ers Bounce Back With Win Over Jaguars; Five Takeaways from #SFvsJAX

The San Francisco 49ers opened up the second half of the season with a big-time 34-3 win over the AFC South leaders, the Jacksonville Jaguars. With the victory, the red and gold snap a three-game losing streak dating back to October 15th and improved to 6-3 on the year. The 49ers formula for success looked a lot like that of their first five matchups of the year. The team's display of complementary football yielded another 30-plus point output from the offense and a second-half shutout by the defense.