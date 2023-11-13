Morning Report: Recapping the 49ers Win vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars 🗞️

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Monday, November 13th.
New and Notable
49ers Bounce Back With Win Over Jaguars; Five Takeaways from #SFvsJAX
The San Francisco 49ers opened up the second half of the season with a big-time 34-3 win over the AFC South leaders, the Jacksonville Jaguars. With the victory, the red and gold snap a three-game losing streak dating back to October 15th and improved to 6-3 on the year. The 49ers formula for success looked a lot like that of their first five matchups of the year. The team's display of complementary football yielded another 30-plus point output from the offense and a second-half shutout by the defense.
What the 49ers and Jaguars Had to Say Following Week 10
The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 34-3 at EverBank Stadium in Week 10. Here's what both teams had to say following the contest
