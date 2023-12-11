Morning Report: Recapping the 49ers Win Over the Seattle Seahawks 🗞️

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Monday, December 11th.
New and Notable
49ers Sweep the Seahawks With 28-16 Win; Six Takeaways from #SEAvsSF
The San Francisco 49ers returned to Levi's® Stadium on Sunday after spending the last two weeks on the road. In Week 14, the 49ers hosted the Seattle Seahawks for their second meeting in a span of two weeks. San Francisco's first meeting with Seattle came on Thanksgiving night and resulted in a 31-13 takedown of their longtime NFC West rival. This second bout with the Seahawks looked a little different with Seattle backup quarterback Drew Lock under center and the game remaining a close affair through three quarters.
Learn More >>>
What the 49ers and Seahawks Had to Say Following Week 14
49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan on the team's second victory against the Seahawks:
"I though there were some things that were a little sloppy, just a little inconsistent throughout the day, but the guys made a ton of plays, got enough points, two turnovers the defense caused were huge. It wasn't perfect football by any means, but the only goal is to get a win, and we found a way to do it."
Learn More >>>
📽 What to Watch
📸 Say Cheese
View postgame photos following the San Francisco 49ers matchup vs. the Seattle Seahawks.
View game photos from the San Francisco 49ers Week 14 matchup vs. the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's® Stadium.
Check out pregame images as the San Francisco 49ers prepare to take on the Seattle Seahawks in their Week 14 matchup.