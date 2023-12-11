Morning Report: Recapping the 49ers Win Over the Seattle Seahawks 🗞️

New and Notable

49ers Sweep the Seahawks With 28-16 Win; Six Takeaways from #SEAvsSF

The San Francisco 49ers returned to Levi's® Stadium on Sunday after spending the last two weeks on the road. In Week 14, the 49ers hosted the Seattle Seahawks for their second meeting in a span of two weeks. San Francisco's first meeting with Seattle came on Thanksgiving night and resulted in a 31-13 takedown of their longtime NFC West rival. This second bout with the Seahawks looked a little different with Seattle backup quarterback Drew Lock under center and the game remaining a close affair through three quarters.