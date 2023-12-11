Powered By

Morning Report: Recapping the 49ers Win Over the Seattle Seahawks 🗞️

Dec 11, 2023 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Monday, December 11th.

New and Notable

49ers Sweep the Seahawks With 28-16 Win; Six Takeaways from #SEAvsSF

The San Francisco 49ers returned to Levi's® Stadium on Sunday after spending the last two weeks on the road. In Week 14, the 49ers hosted the Seattle Seahawks for their second meeting in a span of two weeks. San Francisco's first meeting with Seattle came on Thanksgiving night and resulted in a 31-13 takedown of their longtime NFC West rival. This second bout with the Seahawks looked a little different with Seattle backup quarterback Drew Lock under center and the game remaining a close affair through three quarters.

What the 49ers and Seahawks Had to Say Following Week 14

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan on the team's second victory against the Seahawks:

"I though there were some things that were a little sloppy, just a little inconsistent throughout the day, but the guys made a ton of plays, got enough points, two turnovers the defense caused were huge. It wasn't perfect football by any means, but the only goal is to get a win, and we found a way to do it."

📽 What to Watch

📸 Say Cheese

49ers Celebrate Postgame Following 28-16 Win Over Seahawks 👏

View postgame photos following the San Francisco 49ers matchup vs. the Seattle Seahawks.

S Ji'Ayir Brown
1 / 23

S Ji'Ayir Brown

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
2 / 23

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
3 / 23

TE George Kittle

Austin Ginn/49ers
TE Charlie Woerner, LB Oren Burks, QB Brock Purdy
4 / 23

TE Charlie Woerner, LB Oren Burks, QB Brock Purdy

Austin Ginn/49ers
CB Samuel Womack III, Seattle Seahawks CB Riq Woolen
5 / 23

CB Samuel Womack III, Seattle Seahawks CB Riq Woolen

Kym Fortino/49ers
Seattle Seahawks DE Dre'Mont Jones, LB Randy Gregory
6 / 23

Seattle Seahawks DE Dre'Mont Jones, LB Randy Gregory

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle, LB Fred Warner, Seattle Seahawks CB Riq Woolen
7 / 23

TE George Kittle, LB Fred Warner, Seattle Seahawks CB Riq Woolen

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy, Seattle Seahawks QB Drew Lock
8 / 23

QB Brock Purdy, Seattle Seahawks QB Drew Lock

Austin Ginn/49ers
LB Randy Gregory, Seattle Seahawks DE Dre'Mont Jones
9 / 23

LB Randy Gregory, Seattle Seahawks DE Dre'Mont Jones

Kym Fortino/49ers
K Jake Moody
10 / 23

K Jake Moody

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner, Seattle Seahawks CB Riq Woolen
11 / 23

LB Fred Warner, Seattle Seahawks CB Riq Woolen

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Oren Burks, QB Brock Purdy
12 / 23

LB Oren Burks, QB Brock Purdy

Austin Ginn/49ers
T Trent Williams
13 / 23

T Trent Williams

Kym Fortino/49ers
Seattle Seahawks T Stone Forsythe, OL Colton McKivitz
14 / 23

Seattle Seahawks T Stone Forsythe, OL Colton McKivitz

Kym Fortino/49ers
T Trent Williams
15 / 23

T Trent Williams

Kym Fortino/49ers
Seattle Seahawks S Julian Love, S Logan Ryan
16 / 23

Seattle Seahawks S Julian Love, S Logan Ryan

Kym Fortino/49ers
Head Coach Kyle Shanahan
17 / 23

Head Coach Kyle Shanahan

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle, T Trent Williams
18 / 23

TE George Kittle, T Trent Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
19 / 23

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
20 / 23

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Colton McKivitz, T Trent Williams, OL Jake Brendel
21 / 23

OL Colton McKivitz, T Trent Williams, OL Jake Brendel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
22 / 23

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
23 / 23

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks Game Images (Week 14)

View game photos from the San Francisco 49ers Week 14 matchup vs. the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's® Stadium.

RB Christian McCaffrey, WR Deebo Samuel
1 / 46

RB Christian McCaffrey, WR Deebo Samuel

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Ji'Ayir Brown, CB Charvarius Ward
2 / 46

S Ji'Ayir Brown, CB Charvarius Ward

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
3 / 46

QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Jordan Mason
4 / 46

RB Jordan Mason

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Charlie Woerner
5 / 46

TE Charlie Woerner

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
6 / 46

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
7 / 46

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
8 / 46

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Ambry Thomas
9 / 46

CB Ambry Thomas

Austin Ginn/49ers
DT Javon Kinlaw
10 / 46

DT Javon Kinlaw

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
11 / 46

WR Deebo Samuel

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
12 / 46

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir
13 / 46

DB Deommodore Lenoir

Kym Fortino/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk, WR Deebo Samuel
14 / 46

FB Kyle Juszczyk, WR Deebo Samuel

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
15 / 46

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
16 / 46

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
17 / 46

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk, WR Deebo Samuel
18 / 46

WR Brandon Aiyuk, WR Deebo Samuel

Kym Fortino/49ers
P Mitch Wishnowsky
19 / 46

P Mitch Wishnowsky

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Jordan Mason
20 / 46

RB Jordan Mason

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
K Jake Moody
21 / 46

K Jake Moody

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
22 / 46

WR Deebo Samuel

Austin Ginn/49ers
OL Aaron Banks, WR Deebo Samuel
23 / 46

OL Aaron Banks, WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
24 / 46

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk, WR Deebo Samuel
25 / 46

WR Brandon Aiyuk, WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
26 / 46

RB Christian McCaffrey

Austin Ginn/49ers
OL Jake Brendel
27 / 46

OL Jake Brendel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel, WR Brandon Aiyuk
28 / 46

WR Deebo Samuel, WR Brandon Aiyuk

Hayley Hom/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
29 / 46

WR Deebo Samuel

Hayley Hom/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
30 / 46

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
31 / 46

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
32 / 46

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
K Jake Moody
33 / 46

K Jake Moody

Austin Ginn/49ers
WR Chris Conley
34 / 46

WR Chris Conley

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Randy Gregory
35 / 46

LB Randy Gregory

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Ji'Ayir Brown
36 / 46

S Ji'Ayir Brown

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Ji'Ayir Brown
37 / 46

S Ji'Ayir Brown

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner, DL Nick Bosa
38 / 46

LB Fred Warner, DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Chris Conley, WR Jauan Jennings
39 / 46

WR Chris Conley, WR Jauan Jennings

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Ji'Ayir Brown
40 / 46

S Ji'Ayir Brown

Austin Ginn/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw, CB Ambry Thomas
41 / 46

LB Dre Greenlaw, CB Ambry Thomas

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Clelin Ferrell, LB Fred Warner
42 / 46

DL Clelin Ferrell, LB Fred Warner

Austin Ginn/49ers
DL Nick Bosa, DT Javon Kinlaw
43 / 46

DL Nick Bosa, DT Javon Kinlaw

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
44 / 46

LB Dre Greenlaw

Hayley Hom/49ers
LB Fred Warner
45 / 46

LB Fred Warner

Hayley Hom/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
46 / 46

DL Nick Bosa

Austin Ginn/49ers
Pregame Snaps: San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks 📸

Check out pregame images as the San Francisco 49ers prepare to take on the Seattle Seahawks in their Week 14 matchup.

LB Dre Greenlaw
1 / 26

LB Dre Greenlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
2 / 26

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Ji'Ayir Brown
3 / 26

S Ji'Ayir Brown

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Chris Conley
4 / 26

WR Chris Conley

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Isaiah Oliver
5 / 26

CB Isaiah Oliver

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
6 / 26

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir
7 / 26

DB Deommodore Lenoir

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Chase Young
8 / 26

DL Chase Young

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
9 / 26

QB Brock Purdy

Austin Ginn/49ers
OL Jake Brendel
10 / 26

OL Jake Brendel

Austin Ginn/49ers
LB Oren Burks
11 / 26

LB Oren Burks

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward
12 / 26

CB Charvarius Ward

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
13 / 26

QB Brock Purdy

Austin Ginn/49ers
2023 San Francisco 49ers
14 / 26

2023 San Francisco 49ers

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
15 / 26

LB Dre Greenlaw

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
16 / 26

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Samuel Womack III
17 / 26

CB Samuel Womack III

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Running Backs
18 / 26

San Francisco 49ers Running Backs

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Jake Brendel
19 / 26

OL Jake Brendel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
20 / 26

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brandon Allen
21 / 26

QB Brandon Allen

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
22 / 26

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
23 / 26

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Randy Gregory
24 / 26

LB Randy Gregory

Kym Fortino/49ers
T Trent Williams
25 / 26

T Trent Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
T Trent Williams, RB Christian McCaffrey
26 / 26

T Trent Williams, RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
🎧 Listen In

Apple:

Spotify:

