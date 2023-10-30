Morning Report: Recapping the 49ers Week 8 Loss to the Bengals 🗞️

New and Notable

49ers Fall Short 31-17 to the Bengals; Five Takeaways from #CINvsSF

The San Francisco 49ers returned to Levi's® Stadium in Week 8 after suffering back-to-back losses on the road to the Cleveland Browns and Minnesota Vikings. With their 31-17 loss on Sunday to the Cincinnati Bengals, San Francisco has now extended their losing streak to three games, and head coach Kyle Shanahan and his team will head into the Bye with a 5-3 record. The last time San Francisco suffered three-consecutive losses was in Week 3-5 of the 2021 season.