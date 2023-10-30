Morning Report: Recapping the 49ers Week 8 Loss to the Bengals 🗞️

Good Morning Faithful,
49ers Fall Short 31-17 to the Bengals; Five Takeaways from #CINvsSF
The San Francisco 49ers returned to Levi's® Stadium in Week 8 after suffering back-to-back losses on the road to the Cleveland Browns and Minnesota Vikings. With their 31-17 loss on Sunday to the Cincinnati Bengals, San Francisco has now extended their losing streak to three games, and head coach Kyle Shanahan and his team will head into the Bye with a 5-3 record. The last time San Francisco suffered three-consecutive losses was in Week 3-5 of the 2021 season.
Christian McCaffrey Extends TD Streak to 17-Straight Games
San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey now shares the NFL touchdown scoring streak of 17-straight games (including the playoffs) with Hall of Fame running back Lenny Moore after his two-yard rushing touchdown in Week 8.
The seventh-year pro barreled in for a two-yard score to cap off an eight-play, 75-yard scoring drive by the 49ers in the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals. The touchdown tied San Francisco with Cincinnati 7-7 with 3:19 left in the first frame. Since McCaffrey's arrival in Week 7 of the 2022 season, the 49ers have gone 15-3 all-time with the Pro Bowl running back on the roster.
