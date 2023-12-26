Powered By

Morning Report: Recapping the 49ers Week 16 Loss to the Ravens 🗞️

Dec 26, 2023 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Tuesday, December 26th.

New and Notable 

49ers Fall Short to Ravens 33-19; 7 Takeaways from #BALvsSF

It was a battle of the bests on Monday night with the NFC and AFC leaders, the San Francisco 49ers and Baltimore Ravens, clashing at Levi's® Stadium. For San Francisco, this Christmas night game marked just the second time in franchise history the team has suited up on December 25 and their first time playing on the holiday in over 30 years.

What the 49ers and Ravens Had to Say Following Week 16

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan on what went wrong against the Ravens on "Monday Night Football":

"I'm not gonna sit here and say they (the team) are demoralized or anything. It's just, we weren't very balanced throughout our whole team today. I thought they came out ready to go, but when you turn the ball over it doesn't really matter. And then the way that third quarter went, that was bad football and by the time the fourth started it was out of hand."

📽 What to Watch

📸 Say Cheese

Baltimore Ravens vs. San Francisco 49ers Game Images (Week 16)

View game photos from the San Francisco 49ers "Monday Night Football" matchup vs. the Baltimore Ravens at Levi's® Stadium.

DL Chase Young
Pregame Snaps: Baltimore Ravens vs. San Francisco 49ers 📸

Check out pregame images as the San Francisco 49ers prepare to take on the Baltimore Ravens in their Week 16 matchup.

QB Brock Purdy
49ers Players Arrive at Levi's® Stadium for Week 16 vs. the Ravens

View photos as the team arrived to the locker room for their Christmas Day matchup against the Baltimore Ravens, presented by Levi's®.

TE George Kittle
🎧 Listen In

Advertising