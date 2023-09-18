Morning Report: Recapping the 49ers 30-23 Victory Over the Rams

Good Morning Faithful ,
New and Notable
49ers Secure Win No. 2 of 2023; Five Takeaways from #SFvsLAR
The San Francisco 49ers were on the road for the second-straight week, traveling south to SoFi Stadium to open up NFC West play against the Los Angeles Rams. The team entered the contest riding an eight-game regular season win streak over the Rams and extended that string of wins to nine with their 30-23 win on Sunday afternoon.
49ers Open Up NFC West Play at Full Strength; Inactives for #SFvsLAR
The San Francisco 49ers will open up NFC West play on the road against their in-state rivals the Los Angeles Rams. As expected, the team made a roster move on Saturday, placing cornerback Samuel Womack III on the Injured Reserved list after suffering an MCL injury in practice this week. Cornerback Tre Swilling was activated from the practice squad to fill the open position on the 49ers 53-man roster headed into gameday.
