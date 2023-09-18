Powered By

Morning Report: Recapping the 49ers 30-23 Victory Over the Rams

Sep 18, 2023 at 09:40 AM

Good Morning Faithful ,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Monday, September 18th.

New and Notable

49ers Secure Win No. 2 of 2023; Five Takeaways from #SFvsLAR

The San Francisco 49ers were on the road for the second-straight week, traveling south to SoFi Stadium to open up NFC West play against the Los Angeles Rams. The team entered the contest riding an eight-game regular season win streak over the Rams and extended that string of wins to nine with their 30-23 win on Sunday afternoon.

49ers Open Up NFC West Play at Full Strength; Inactives for #SFvsLAR

The San Francisco 49ers will open up NFC West play on the road against their in-state rivals the Los Angeles Rams. As expected, the team made a roster move on Saturday, placing cornerback Samuel Womack III on the Injured Reserved list after suffering an MCL injury in practice this week. Cornerback Tre Swilling was activated from the practice squad to fill the open position on the 49ers 53-man roster headed into gameday.

San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams Game Images (Week 2)

View game photos from the San Francisco 49ers Week 2 matchup vs. the Los Angeles Rams.

T Trent Williams, RB Christian McCaffrey
T Trent Williams, RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel, OL Aaron Banks
WR Deebo Samuel, OL Aaron Banks

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward
CB Charvarius Ward

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Isaiah Oliver
CB Isaiah Oliver

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
WR Brandon Aiyuk

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy, RB Christian McCaffrey
QB Brock Purdy, RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Ambry Thomas
CB Ambry Thomas

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Aaron Banks
OL Aaron Banks

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Drake Jackson
DL Drake Jackson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Offense
49ers Offense

Kym Fortino/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir, LB Fred Warner
DB Deommodore Lenoir, LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Javon Hargrave, DL Arik Armstead, DL Drake Jackson
DL Javon Hargrave, DL Arik Armstead, DL Drake Jackson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Ji'Ayir Brown
S Ji'Ayir Brown

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Jake Brendel, QB Brock Purdy
OL Jake Brendel, QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Javon Hargrave
DL Javon Hargrave

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
WR Deebo Samuel

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
DL Nick Bosa

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Defense
49ers Defense

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward
CB Charvarius Ward

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Javon Hargrave
DL Javon Hargrave

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
S Talanoa Hufanga

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner, S Tashaun Gipson Sr.
LB Fred Warner, S Tashaun Gipson Sr.

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Isaiah Oliver
CB Isaiah Oliver

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
WR Jauan Jennings

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
DL Arik Armstead

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
WR Jauan Jennings

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Kym Fortino/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir
DB Deommodore Lenoir

Kym Fortino/49ers
S George Odum
S George Odum

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
WR Jauan Jennings

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
WR Deebo Samuel

Kym Fortino/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir
DB Deommodore Lenoir

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir
DB Deommodore Lenoir

Kym Fortino/49ers
K Jake Moody
K Jake Moody

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Players Arrive to SoFi Stadium for Week 2 vs. the Rams

View photos as the team arrived to the locker room for their matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, presented by Levi's®.

DL Arik Armstead
DL Arik Armstead

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Jake Brendel
OL Jake Brendel

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
DL Nick Bosa

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Matt Pryor
OL Matt Pryor

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
S Talanoa Hufanga

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Elijah Mitchell
RB Elijah Mitchell

Kym Fortino/49ers
LS Taybor Pepper
LS Taybor Pepper

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Javon Hargrave
DL Javon Hargrave

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Colton McKivitz
OL Colton McKivitz

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
T Trent Williams
T Trent Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
FB Kyle Juszczyk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
S Talanoa Hufanga

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Javon Hargrave
DL Javon Hargrave

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Kerry Hyder Jr.
DL Kerry Hyder Jr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DT Javon Kinlaw
DT Javon Kinlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
K Jake Moody
K Jake Moody

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Jordan Mason
RB Jordan Mason

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Tyrion Davis-Price
RB Tyrion Davis-Price

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Alfredo Gutierrez
OL Alfredo Gutierrez

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
WR Deebo Samuel

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Oren Burks
LB Oren Burks

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Danny Gray
WR Danny Gray

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE Ross Dwelley
TE Ross Dwelley

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Ronnie Bell
WR Ronnie Bell

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward
CB Charvarius Ward

Kym Fortino/49ers
P Mitch Wishnowsky
P Mitch Wishnowsky

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Clelin Ferrell
DL Clelin Ferrell

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Austin Bryant
DL Austin Bryant

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
WR Jauan Jennings

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL T.Y. McGill
DL T.Y. McGill

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Spencer Burford
OL Spencer Burford

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
LB Dre Greenlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Pregame Snaps: San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams 📸

Check out pregame images as the San Francisco 49ers prepare to take on the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

RB Christian McCaffrey
RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Ronnie Bell
WR Ronnie Bell

Kym Fortino/49ers
DT Javon Kinlaw
DT Javon Kinlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Jake Brendel
OL Jake Brendel

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Javon Hargrave
DL Javon Hargrave

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Ji'Ayir Brown
S Ji'Ayir Brown

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
DL Nick Bosa

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Sam Darnold
QB Sam Darnold

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
LB Dre Greenlaw

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
S Talanoa Hufanga

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
DL Arik Armstead

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Clelin Ferrell
DL Clelin Ferrell

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
FB Kyle Juszczyk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
LB Dre Greenlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward
CB Charvarius Ward

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Sam Darnold
QB Sam Darnold

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
2023 San Francisco 49ers
2023 San Francisco 49ers

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Jordan Mason, RB Elijah Mitchell
RB Jordan Mason, RB Elijah Mitchell

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
T Trent Williams
T Trent Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward
CB Charvarius Ward

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2023 San Francisco 49ers
2023 San Francisco 49ers

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Oren Burks
LB Oren Burks

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
WR Deebo Samuel

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE Charlie Woerner, T Trent Williams
TE Charlie Woerner, T Trent Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
WR Jauan Jennings

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy, FB Kyle Juszczyk
QB Brock Purdy, FB Kyle Juszczyk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
news

Morning Report: Previewing Week 2 Against the Los Angeles Rams

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: McCaffrey, Aiyuk Land NFL Week 1 Awards

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: 49ers Claim Top Spot on Latest NFL Power Rankings

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Top PFF Performers from #SFvsPIT

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Recapping the 49ers 30-7 Win in Pittsburgh

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Looking Ahead to #SFvsPIT

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Meet the 49ers New Team Captains

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Where Do the 49ers Land in Week 1 Power Rankings?

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: 49ers Look Ahead at First Game of the Regular Season

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Previewing Week 1 Against the Pittsburgh Steelers 

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Lynch and Shanahan Detail 53-Man Roster Decisions

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
