Morning Report: Quarterback Updates Ahead of Broncos Game

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Wednesday, August 16th.
New and Notable
Brock Purdy Rejoins the Ones to Begin Broncos Week
Quarterback Brock Purdy returned to the SAP Performance Facility on Tuesday afternoon fully cleared of practice restrictions following his offseason elbow surgery. The procedure was to repair the injury sustained to his UCL in the NFC Championship Game, effectively ending his 2022 campaign.
Brock Purdy Practice Restriction Removed and Injury Updates from Kyle Shanahan
The San Francisco 49ers 34-7 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders in the preseason opener was followed by several positive updates on the injury front. For starters, the team did not pick up any new injuries during Sunday's contest and expects to have more of its players return to practice headed into the team's second week of the preseason slate.
"It was a bright spot of the week (not to lose anyone to injury versus the Raiders)," head coach Kyle Shanahan said. "It's usually the No. 1 goal in these preseason games."
Off the Field: Austin Bryant Teams Up with Big Brothers Big Sisters 🤝
Christian McCaffrey Hosts 'The Logan Bowl' Madden Tournament
Defensive lineman Austin Bryant is one of the newer additions to the San Francisco 49ers roster, signing with the team in free agency, and he's wasted no time planting roots in the community.
Just before this year's training camp kicked off, Bryant partnered with Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Bay Area to become an agency Player Champion.
Fumagalli, Allen and Hyder Jr. Headline PFF Top Performers in #SFvsLV
The San Francisco 49ers opened up their preseason schedule on the road against the Las Vegas Raiders following a pair of joint practices with their opponent earlier in the week. As expected, most of San Francisco's projected starters sat out of the opener, leaving the door open for the team's draft picks, free agents and younger talent to log some live-action reps.
Press Pass
Say Cheese
View game photos from the San Francisco 49ers preseason matchup vs. the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.
View game photos from the San Francisco 49ers preseason matchup vs. the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.
View photos as the team arrives to the locker room for their preseason matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders, presented by Levi's®.
Listen In
Listen and Subscribe
Apple:
Spotify: