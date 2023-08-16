Powered By

Morning Report: Quarterback Updates Ahead of Broncos Game

Aug 16, 2023 at 08:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Wednesday, August 16th.

New and Notable

Brock Purdy Rejoins the Ones to Begin Broncos Week

Quarterback Brock Purdy returned to the SAP Performance Facility on Tuesday afternoon fully cleared of practice restrictions following his offseason elbow surgery. The procedure was to repair the injury sustained to his UCL in the NFC Championship Game, effectively ending his 2022 campaign.

Learn More >>>

Brock Purdy Practice Restriction Removed and Injury Updates from Kyle Shanahan

The San Francisco 49ers 34-7 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders in the preseason opener was followed by several positive updates on the injury front. For starters, the team did not pick up any new injuries during Sunday's contest and expects to have more of its players return to practice headed into the team's second week of the preseason slate.

"It was a bright spot of the week (not to lose anyone to injury versus the Raiders)," head coach Kyle Shanahan said. "It's usually the No. 1 goal in these preseason games."

Learn More >>>

Off the Field: Austin Bryant Teams Up with Big Brothers Big Sisters 🤝

Christian McCaffrey Hosts 'The Logan Bowl' Madden Tournament

Defensive lineman Austin Bryant is one of the newer additions to the San Francisco 49ers roster, signing with the team in free agency, and he's wasted no time planting roots in the community.

Just before this year's training camp kicked off, Bryant partnered with Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Bay Area to become an agency Player Champion.

Learn More >>>

Fumagalli, Allen and Hyder Jr. Headline PFF Top Performers in #SFvsLV

The San Francisco 49ers opened up their preseason schedule on the road against the Las Vegas Raiders following a pair of joint practices with their opponent earlier in the week. As expected, most of San Francisco's projected starters sat out of the opener, leaving the door open for the team's draft picks, free agents and younger talent to log some live-action reps.

Learn More >>>

Press Pass

Say Cheese

49ers vs. Raiders Game Images (Preseason Week 1)

View game photos from the San Francisco 49ers preseason matchup vs. the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.

DL Clelin Ferrell
1 / 53

DL Clelin Ferrell

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Ross Dwelley
2 / 53

TE Ross Dwelley

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Isaiah Oliver
3 / 53

CB Isaiah Oliver

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Ji'Ayir Brown
4 / 53

S Ji'Ayir Brown

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Ambry Thomas
5 / 53

CB Ambry Thomas

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Trey Lance
6 / 53

QB Trey Lance

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Jaylon Moore
7 / 53

OL Jaylon Moore

Terrelll Lloyd/49ers
DL Alex Barrett
8 / 53

DL Alex Barrett

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Isaiah Oliver
9 / 53

CB Isaiah Oliver

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE Ross Dwelley
10 / 53

TE Ross Dwelley

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Ji'Ayir Brown, LS Taybor Pepper
11 / 53

S Ji'Ayir Brown, LS Taybor Pepper

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Clelin Ferrell
12 / 53

DL Clelin Ferrell

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Clelin Ferrell
13 / 53

DL Clelin Ferrell

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Ji'Ayir Brown
14 / 53

S Ji'Ayir Brown

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Clelin Ferrell
15 / 53

DL Clelin Ferrell

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Ronnie Bell
16 / 53

WR Ronnie Bell

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Curtis Robinson
17 / 53

LB Curtis Robinson

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE Ross Dwelley
18 / 53

TE Ross Dwelley

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Samuel Womack III
19 / 53

CB Samuel Womack III

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Curtis Robinson
20 / 53

LB Curtis Robinson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Samuel Womack III
21 / 53

CB Samuel Womack III

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Ji'Ayir Brown
22 / 53

S Ji'Ayir Brown

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LS Taybor Pepper
23 / 53

LS Taybor Pepper

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Nick Zakelj, TE Ross Dwelley
24 / 53

OL Nick Zakelj, TE Ross Dwelley

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Matt Pryor
25 / 53

OL Matt Pryor

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Curtis Robinson
26 / 53

LB Curtis Robinson

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Ambry Thomas
27 / 53

CB Ambry Thomas

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE Troy Fumagalli
28 / 53

TE Troy Fumagalli

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Cameron Latu, TE Charlie Woerner, TE Ross Dwelley
29 / 53

TE Cameron Latu, TE Charlie Woerner, TE Ross Dwelley

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Trey Lance
30 / 53

QB Trey Lance

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Nick Zakelj, OL Keith Ismael
31 / 53

OL Nick Zakelj, OL Keith Ismael

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Tyrion Davis-Price
32 / 53

RB Tyrion Davis-Price

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Chris Conley
33 / 53

WR Chris Conley

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Austin Bryant
34 / 53

DL Austin Bryant

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Special Teams
35 / 53

49ers Special Teams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
K Jake Moody
36 / 53

K Jake Moody

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Troy Fumagalli
37 / 53

TE Troy Fumagalli

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Chris Conley
38 / 53

WR Chris Conley

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Taco Charlton
39 / 53

DL Taco Charlton

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DT T.Y. McGill
40 / 53

DT T.Y. McGill

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Darryl Johnson
41 / 53

DL Darryl Johnson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Austin Bryant
42 / 53

DL Austin Bryant

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Samuel Womack III
43 / 53

CB Samuel Womack III

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Offense
44 / 53

49ers Offense

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Ronnie Bell
45 / 53

WR Ronnie Bell

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Tay Martin
46 / 53

WR Tay Martin

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Sam Darnold
47 / 53

QB Sam Darnold

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Tyrion Davis-Price
48 / 53

RB Tyrion Davis-Price

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Tay Martin
49 / 53

WR Tay Martin

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Sam Darnold
50 / 53

QB Sam Darnold

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Defense
51 / 53

49ers Defense

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Ronnie Bell
52 / 53

WR Ronnie Bell

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Nick Zakelj, OL Keith Ismael, OL Jason Poe, QB Sam Darnold
53 / 53

OL Nick Zakelj, OL Keith Ismael, OL Jason Poe, QB Sam Darnold

Kym Fortino/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Pregame Snaps: 49ers vs. Raiders (Preseason Week 1) 📸

View game photos from the San Francisco 49ers preseason matchup vs. the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.

QB Trey Lance
1 / 41

QB Trey Lance

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Chris Conley
2 / 41

WR Chris Conley

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Sam Darnold
3 / 41

QB Sam Darnold

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Kyahva Tezino
4 / 41

LB Kyahva Tezino

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Dazz Newsome
5 / 41

WR Dazz Newsome

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Tayler Hawkins
6 / 41

S Tayler Hawkins

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Isaiah Oliver
7 / 41

CB Isaiah Oliver

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Ji'Ayir Brown
8 / 41

S Ji'Ayir Brown

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Sam Darnold
9 / 41

QB Sam Darnold

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Trey Lance
10 / 41

QB Trey Lance

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Cameron Latu
11 / 41

TE Cameron Latu

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brandon Allen
12 / 41

QB Brandon Allen

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
13 / 41

LB Dre Greenlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Ronnie Bell
14 / 41

WR Ronnie Bell

Kym Fortino/49ers
LS Taybor Pepper, P Mitch Wishnowsky
15 / 41

LS Taybor Pepper, P Mitch Wishnowsky

Kym Fortino/49ers
K Jake Moody
16 / 41

K Jake Moody

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Chris Conley
17 / 41

WR Chris Conley

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward
18 / 41

CB Charvarius Ward

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Dee Winters
19 / 41

LB Dee Winters

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Dazz Newsome
20 / 41

WR Dazz Newsome

Kym Fortino/49ers
P Mitch Wishnowsky
21 / 41

P Mitch Wishnowsky

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball
22 / 41

LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
23 / 41

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
2023 San Francisco 49ers
24 / 41

2023 San Francisco 49ers

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Running Backs
25 / 41

49ers Running Backs

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Trey Lance
26 / 41

QB Trey Lance

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DB A.J. Parker
27 / 41

DB A.J. Parker

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball
28 / 41

LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Jon Feliciano, QB Trey Lance
29 / 41

OL Jon Feliciano, QB Trey Lance

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Ronnie Bell
30 / 41

WR Ronnie Bell

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Trey Lance
31 / 41

QB Trey Lance

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Spencer Waege
32 / 41

DL Spencer Waege

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir, S Talanoa Hufanga
33 / 41

DB Deommodore Lenoir, S Talanoa Hufanga

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Chris Conley
34 / 41

WR Chris Conley

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Jalen Graham
35 / 41

LB Jalen Graham

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Nate Brooks
36 / 41

CB Nate Brooks

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Dee Winters
37 / 41

LB Dee Winters

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Ronnie Bell
38 / 41

WR Ronnie Bell

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
39 / 41

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Dazz Newsome
40 / 41

WR Dazz Newsome

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
41 / 41

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Kym Fortino/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

49ers Players Arrive for Preseason Week 1 vs. Las Vegas Raiders

View photos as the team arrives to the locker room for their preseason matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders, presented by Levi's®.

S Tashaun Gipson Sr.
1 / 56

S Tashaun Gipson Sr.

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB D'Shawn Jamison
2 / 56

CB D'Shawn Jamison

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
3 / 56

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Tyrion Davis-Price
4 / 56

RB Tyrion Davis-Price

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Trey Lance
5 / 56

QB Trey Lance

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Taco Charlton
6 / 56

DL Taco Charlton

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Matt Pryor
7 / 56

OL Matt Pryor

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel, QB Brock Purdy
8 / 56

WR Deebo Samuel, QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Jon Feliciano
9 / 56

OL Jon Feliciano

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Curtis Robinson
10 / 56

LB Curtis Robinson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB A.J. Parker
11 / 56

CB A.J. Parker

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Joey Fisher
12 / 56

OL Joey Fisher

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Kyahva Tezino
13 / 56

LB Kyahva Tezino

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Keith Ismael
14 / 56

OL Keith Ismael

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Tayler Hawkins
15 / 56

S Tayler Hawkins

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Khalan Laborn
16 / 56

RB Khalan Laborn

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Kevin Givens
17 / 56

DL Kevin Givens

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Clelin Ferrell
18 / 56

DL Clelin Ferrell

Kym Fortino/49ers
T Trent Williams
19 / 56

T Trent Williams

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
20 / 56

RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
S George Odum
21 / 56

S George Odum

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Dazz Newsome
22 / 56

WR Dazz Newsome

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE Brayden Willis
23 / 56

TE Brayden Willis

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Ilm Manning
24 / 56

OL Ilm Manning

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Tay Martin
25 / 56

WR Tay Martin

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Matt Pryor
26 / 56

OL Matt Pryor

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Ji'Ayir Brown
27 / 56

S Ji'Ayir Brown

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Kerry Hyder Jr.
28 / 56

DL Kerry Hyder Jr.

Kym Fortino/49ers
K Jake Moody
29 / 56

K Jake Moody

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE Cameron Latu
30 / 56

TE Cameron Latu

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Myles Hartsfield
31 / 56

S Myles Hartsfield

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Qwuantrezz Knight
32 / 56

CB Qwuantrezz Knight

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
33 / 56

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Willie Snead IV
34 / 56

WR Willie Snead IV

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Jeremy McNichols
35 / 56

RB Jeremy McNichols

Kym Fortino/49ers
LS Taybor Pepper
36 / 56

LS Taybor Pepper

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward
37 / 56

CB Charvarius Ward

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey, TE George Kittle, FB Kyle Juszczyk, RB Elijah Mitchell
38 / 56

RB Christian McCaffrey, TE George Kittle, FB Kyle Juszczyk, RB Elijah Mitchell

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Tyrion Davis-Price
39 / 56

RB Tyrion Davis-Price

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Danny Gray
40 / 56

WR Danny Gray

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
41 / 56

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
42 / 56

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir, CB Charvarius Ward
43 / 56

DB Deommodore Lenoir, CB Charvarius Ward

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Austin Bryant
44 / 56

DL Austin Bryant

49ers
DL Drake Jackson
45 / 56

DL Drake Jackson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
46 / 56

S Talanoa Hufanga

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
47 / 56

DL Arik Armstead

Kym Fortino/49ers
DT Javon Kinlaw
48 / 56

DT Javon Kinlaw

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
49 / 56

LB Dre Greenlaw

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
50 / 56

RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL T.Y. McGill
51 / 56

DL T.Y. McGill

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Austin Bryant
52 / 56

DL Austin Bryant

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
53 / 56

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Taco Charlton
54 / 56

DL Taco Charlton

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward
55 / 56

CB Charvarius Ward

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Oren Burks
56 / 56

LB Oren Burks

Kym Fortino/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Listen In

Listen and Subscribe

Apple:

Spotify:

Related Content

news

Morning Report: Injury Updates Following 49ers vs. Raiders

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Highlights from the 49ers Preseason Opener

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Takeaways from Day 1 of Joint Practices

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Isaiah Oliver Recaps His First Offseason in SF

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Antoine Griezmann Hangs Out at #49ersCamp

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Nick Bosa Cracks the Top 5 of 'NFL Top 100'

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Recapping Day 9 of Training Camp

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report:  Kyle Shanahan Provides Latest Injury Updates

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Christian McCaffrey Lands on NFL's Top 100 List

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Everything You Need to Know About Day 2 of Pads

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Updates From the First Day of Padded Practice

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
Advertising