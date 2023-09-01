Morning Report: Previewing Week 1 Against the Pittsburgh Steelers 

Good Morning, Faithful,
New and Noteable
Shanahan, Lynch Discuss 53-Man Roster Decisions and Updates on Moody and Kittle
The San Francisco 49ers have their 53-man roster and 16-player practice squad after days of deliberation and tough decisions. Despite inevitably losing some players to the waiver wire, the team's decision makers are heading confidently towards Week 1 with the group they've spent the entire offseason and summer constructing.
With the 53-Man Roster in Place, Steve Wilks Looks Ahead to Pittsburgh
This upcoming Labor Day holiday marks the last weekend of the year without an NFL football game on the schedule and allots teams a few more days to game plan for their opponent than they'd normally have over the course of the league's 18-week schedule. San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks is utilizing every second of this time with his unit to zero in on the Pittsburgh Steelers, a team they haven't seen in four years.
Seven 49ers to Draft to Your Fantasy Football Team in 2023
The 49ers had the NFL's best point-differential (+178) and were the only team to finish top-five both in yards per play and yards per play against last season, as they are loaded on both sides of the ball. The offense should provide a ton of fantasy goldmines, thanks largely to head coach Kyle Shanahan's system that's incredibly friendly to quarterbacks.
Position-By-Position Breakdown of the 49ers Initial 2023 53-Man Roster
The San Francisco 49ers have made their moves to arrive at their initial 53-man roster by the NFL's August 29, 1:00 p.m. PT deadline. Unlike in years past, clubs did not go through a series of league-mandated roster reductions over the course of training camp and the preseason due to a resolution passed in March at the Annual League Meeting. Instead, teams only had to meet one cutdown date.
49ers Open Mailbag Questions for Players, Alumni and Media Members
The 49ers "You've Got Mail" podcast is gearing up for the 2023 season.
Faithful, we need your help to get the show up and running in time for Week 1. This year, we'll be joined by San Francisco 49ers players, alumni, media members and more to answer weekly questions submitted by you, the fans. In addition to our traditional football Q&A, we will also be taking off-the-field questions.
Recap some of the best moments from the 49ers Foundation's sixth annual Kickoff: Players for a Purpose event presented by SAP.
View some of the top images from 49ers practice at the SAP Performance Facility.
