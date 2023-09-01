Powered By

Morning Report: Previewing Week 1 Against the Pittsburgh Steelers 

Sep 01, 2023 at 08:00 AM

Good Morning, Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Friday, September 1st.

New and Noteable

Shanahan, Lynch Discuss 53-Man Roster Decisions and Updates on Moody and Kittle

The San Francisco 49ers have their 53-man roster and 16-player practice squad after days of deliberation and tough decisions. Despite inevitably losing some players to the waiver wire, the team's decision makers are heading confidently towards Week 1 with the group they've spent the entire offseason and summer constructing.

With the 53-Man Roster in Place, Steve Wilks Looks Ahead to Pittsburgh

This upcoming Labor Day holiday marks the last weekend of the year without an NFL football game on the schedule and allots teams a few more days to game plan for their opponent than they'd normally have over the course of the league's 18-week schedule. San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks is utilizing every second of this time with his unit to zero in on the Pittsburgh Steelers, a team they haven't seen in four years.

Seven 49ers to Draft to Your Fantasy Football Team in 2023

The 49ers had the NFL's best point-differential (+178) and were the only team to finish top-five both in yards per play and yards per play against last season, as they are loaded on both sides of the ball. The offense should provide a ton of fantasy goldmines, thanks largely to head coach Kyle Shanahan's system that's incredibly friendly to quarterbacks.

Position-By-Position Breakdown of the 49ers Initial 2023 53-Man Roster

The San Francisco 49ers have made their moves to arrive at their initial 53-man roster by the NFL's August 29, 1:00 p.m. PT deadline. Unlike in years past, clubs did not go through a series of league-mandated roster reductions over the course of training camp and the preseason due to a resolution passed in March at the Annual League Meeting. Instead, teams only had to meet one cutdown date.

49ers Open Mailbag Questions for Players, Alumni and Media Members

The 49ers "You've Got Mail" podcast is gearing up for the 2023 season.

Faithful, we need your help to get the show up and running in time for Week 1. This year, we'll be joined by San Francisco 49ers players, alumni, media members and more to answer weekly questions submitted by you, the fans. In addition to our traditional football Q&A, we will also be taking off-the-field questions.

Press Pass

Say Cheese

49ers Foundation Hosts 'Players for a Purpose' Back to School Kickoff Event

Recap some of the best moments from the 49ers Foundation's sixth annual Kickoff: Players for a Purpose event presented by SAP.

RB Christian McCaffrey
1 / 60

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga, LB Oren Burks, LB Fred Warner, DL Drake Jackson
2 / 60

S Talanoa Hufanga, LB Oren Burks, LB Fred Warner, DL Drake Jackson

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Gold Rush, Sourdough Sam
3 / 60

49ers Gold Rush, Sourdough Sam

Hayley Hom/49ers
Sourdough Sam
4 / 60

Sourdough Sam

Victor Aquino/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
5 / 60

S Talanoa Hufanga

Victor Aquino/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
6 / 60

WR Jauan Jennings

Victor Aquino/49ers
DT Javon Kinlaw
7 / 60

DT Javon Kinlaw

Victor Aquino/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk, DL Arik Armstead, Head Coach Kyle Shanahan
8 / 60

FB Kyle Juszczyk, DL Arik Armstead, Head Coach Kyle Shanahan

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Foundation Hosts 'Players for a Purpose' Back to School Kickoff Event
9 / 60

49ers Foundation Hosts 'Players for a Purpose' Back to School Kickoff Event

Victor Aquino/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
10 / 60

DL Arik Armstead

Victor Aquino/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga, LB Fred Warner, LB Oren Burks, DL Drake Jackson, WR Jauan Jennings, OL Jake Brendel, QB Brock Purdy, WR Deebo Samuel
11 / 60

S Talanoa Hufanga, LB Fred Warner, LB Oren Burks, DL Drake Jackson, WR Jauan Jennings, OL Jake Brendel, QB Brock Purdy, WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Foundation Hosts 'Players for a Purpose' Back to School Kickoff Event
12 / 60

49ers Foundation Hosts 'Players for a Purpose' Back to School Kickoff Event

Victor Aquino/49ers
49ers Foundation Hosts 'Players for a Purpose' Back to School Kickoff Event
13 / 60

49ers Foundation Hosts 'Players for a Purpose' Back to School Kickoff Event

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
General Manager John Lynch
14 / 60

General Manager John Lynch

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
15 / 60

S Talanoa Hufanga

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
T Trent Williams
16 / 60

T Trent Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
17 / 60

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Legend Jerry Rice
18 / 60

49ers Legend Jerry Rice

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Vice President & Senior Advisor to the General Manager Keena Turner
19 / 60

Vice President & Senior Advisor to the General Manager Keena Turner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Foundation Hosts 'Players for a Purpose' Back to School Kickoff Event
20 / 60

49ers Foundation Hosts 'Players for a Purpose' Back to School Kickoff Event

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Legend Jerry Rice
21 / 60

49ers Legend Jerry Rice

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
22 / 60

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Oren Burks
23 / 60

LB Oren Burks

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Drake Jackson
24 / 60

DL Drake Jackson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Foundation Hosts 'Players for a Purpose' Back to School Kickoff Event
25 / 60

49ers Foundation Hosts 'Players for a Purpose' Back to School Kickoff Event

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga, LB Fred Warner, LB Oren Burks, DL Drake Jackson
26 / 60

S Talanoa Hufanga, LB Fred Warner, LB Oren Burks, DL Drake Jackson

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Legend Jerry Rice
27 / 60

49ers Legend Jerry Rice

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
28 / 60

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Foundation Hosts 'Players for a Purpose' Back to School Kickoff Event
29 / 60

49ers Foundation Hosts 'Players for a Purpose' Back to School Kickoff Event

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings, OL Jake Brendel, QB Brock Purdy, WR Deebo Samuel
30 / 60

WR Jauan Jennings, OL Jake Brendel, QB Brock Purdy, WR Deebo Samuel

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Foundation Hosts 'Players for a Purpose' Back to School Kickoff Event
31 / 60

49ers Foundation Hosts 'Players for a Purpose' Back to School Kickoff Event

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
32 / 60

WR Deebo Samuel

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Javon Hargrave
33 / 60

DL Javon Hargrave

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Foundation Hosts 'Players for a Purpose' Back to School Kickoff Event
34 / 60

49ers Foundation Hosts 'Players for a Purpose' Back to School Kickoff Event

Kym Fortino/49ers
Head Coach Kyle Shanahan
35 / 60

Head Coach Kyle Shanahan

Kym Fortino/49ers
President of 49ers Enterprises & Executive Vice President of Football Operations Paraag Marathe
36 / 60

President of 49ers Enterprises & Executive Vice President of Football Operations Paraag Marathe

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
37 / 60

WR Deebo Samuel

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Legend Jerry Rice
38 / 60

49ers Legend Jerry Rice

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Austin Bryant, DL Kalia Davis
39 / 60

DL Austin Bryant, DL Kalia Davis

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
40 / 60

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
Vice President & Senior Advisor to the General Manager Keena Turner
41 / 60

Vice President & Senior Advisor to the General Manager Keena Turner

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Foundation Hosts 'Players for a Purpose' Back to School Kickoff Event
42 / 60

49ers Foundation Hosts 'Players for a Purpose' Back to School Kickoff Event

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Foundation Hosts 'Players for a Purpose' Back to School Kickoff Event
43 / 60

49ers Foundation Hosts 'Players for a Purpose' Back to School Kickoff Event

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Foundation Hosts 'Players for a Purpose' Back to School Kickoff Event
44 / 60

49ers Foundation Hosts 'Players for a Purpose' Back to School Kickoff Event

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Foundation Hosts 'Players for a Purpose' Back to School Kickoff Event
45 / 60

49ers Foundation Hosts 'Players for a Purpose' Back to School Kickoff Event

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Legend Jerry Rice
46 / 60

49ers Legend Jerry Rice

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Foundation Hosts 'Players for a Purpose' Back to School Kickoff Event
47 / 60

49ers Foundation Hosts 'Players for a Purpose' Back to School Kickoff Event

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Foundation Hosts 'Players for a Purpose' Back to School Kickoff Event
48 / 60

49ers Foundation Hosts 'Players for a Purpose' Back to School Kickoff Event

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Foundation Hosts 'Players for a Purpose' Back to School Kickoff Event
49 / 60

49ers Foundation Hosts 'Players for a Purpose' Back to School Kickoff Event

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Foundation Hosts 'Players for a Purpose' Back to School Kickoff Event
50 / 60

49ers Foundation Hosts 'Players for a Purpose' Back to School Kickoff Event

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Foundation Hosts 'Players for a Purpose' Back to School Kickoff Event
51 / 60

49ers Foundation Hosts 'Players for a Purpose' Back to School Kickoff Event

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Gold Rush, Sourdough Sam
52 / 60

49ers Gold Rush, Sourdough Sam

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Legend Jerry Rice
53 / 60

49ers Legend Jerry Rice

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Foundation Hosts 'Players for a Purpose' Back to School Kickoff Event
54 / 60

49ers Foundation Hosts 'Players for a Purpose' Back to School Kickoff Event

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Javon Hargrave
55 / 60

DL Javon Hargrave

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Foundation Hosts 'Players for a Purpose' Back to School Kickoff Event
56 / 60

49ers Foundation Hosts 'Players for a Purpose' Back to School Kickoff Event

Hayley Hom/49ers
LS Taybor Pepper
57 / 60

LS Taybor Pepper

Hayley Hom/49ers
Sourdough Sam
58 / 60

Sourdough Sam

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Foundation Hosts 'Players for a Purpose' Back to School Kickoff Event
59 / 60

49ers Foundation Hosts 'Players for a Purpose' Back to School Kickoff Event

Hayley Hom/49ers
WR Ronnie Bell
60 / 60

WR Ronnie Bell

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Players Prepare for the Start of the 2023 Regular Season

View some of the top images from 49ers practice at the SAP Performance Facility.

RB Christian McCaffrey
1 / 26

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Clelin Ferrell
2 / 26

DL Clelin Ferrell

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Ronnie Bell
3 / 26

WR Ronnie Bell

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
4 / 26

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
5 / 26

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
6 / 26

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Colton McKivitz
7 / 26

OL Colton McKivitz

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Jake Brendel
8 / 26

OL Jake Brendel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Clelin Ferrell
9 / 26

DL Clelin Ferrell

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Spencer Burford
10 / 26

OL Spencer Burford

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2023 San Francisco 49ers
11 / 26

2023 San Francisco 49ers

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
12 / 26

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
13 / 26

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Tay Martin
14 / 26

WR Tay Martin

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Colton McKivitz, DL Drake Jackson
15 / 26

OL Colton McKivitz, DL Drake Jackson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
16 / 26

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Dee Winters
17 / 26

LB Dee Winters

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Isaiah Winstead
18 / 26

WR Isaiah Winstead

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Spencer Burford
19 / 26

OL Spencer Burford

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brandon Allen
20 / 26

QB Brandon Allen

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
21 / 26

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Ross Dwelley
22 / 26

TE Ross Dwelley

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Alex Barrett
23 / 26

DL Alex Barrett

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Tyrion Davis-Price
24 / 26

RB Tyrion Davis-Price

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
25 / 26

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward
26 / 26

CB Charvarius Ward

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
