Morning Report: Previewing 49ers at Bears in Week 8

Oct 29, 2021 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Friday, October 29.

New and Notable

How Success in Chicago Can Change 49ers Perspective on Rest of Season

After a painful loss in a downpour at Levi's® Stadium, the 49ers entered Week 8 on a low note, losing four-straight games and dropping their record to 2-4 – a place the 49ers did not expect themselves to be at the beginning of the season. Now, they're going back to the drawing board to make fundamental improvements to their performance.

The San Francisco team has a challenging road ahead of them, which includes facing back-to-back divisional games. First, heading to Chicago to take on the Bears, then going up against the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams. Securing a win on the road in Week 8 would be a game-changer for the team's outlook on their season, and defeating the 3-4 Bears will give the 49ers the confidence to battle two dominant NFC West teams.

Read More >>>

Ways to Watch and Listen to 49ers vs. Bears in Week 8

The 49ers will head to the "Windy City" in hopes of breaking their four-game losing streak. Taking on the Chicago Bears, San Francisco will look to get their season back on track at 10:00 am PT on Sunday, October 31. Here are all the ways to follow the game.

You've Got Mail Podcast

NBC Sports Bay Area reporter Jennifer Lee Chan assessed what's gone wrong in the 49ers last four contests, gave insight on the Jimmy Garoppolo, Trey Lance dynamic and gave her take on the strides San Francisco can take to turn their season around beginning in Week 8.

Listen and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify

Submit a question for a future episode here.

Yahoo! Sports Fantasy Football Rundown: 49ers at Bears

Yahoo! Sports fantasy writer Dalton Del Don and 49ers senior team reporter Keiana Martin break down notable fantasy football start and sit considerations for the 49ers Week 8 contest against the Bears and other key matchups around the NFL. Watch the full video below. 👇

Say Cheese

49ers Players Hit the Practice Field to Start Preparations for Week 8

Take a look at the best images from Wednesday's practice as San Francisco prepares for its Week 8 matchup against the Chicago Bears.

CB Emmanuel Moseley
1 / 47

CB Emmanuel Moseley

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
2 / 47

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Trent Sherfield
3 / 47

WR Trent Sherfield

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2021 49ers
4 / 47

2021 49ers

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Jimmy Garoppolo
5 / 47

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
6 / 47

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Trey Lance
7 / 47

QB Trey Lance

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
8 / 47

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
9 / 47

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Connor Wedington
10 / 47

WR Connor Wedington

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Mohamed Sanu Sr.
11 / 47

WR Mohamed Sanu Sr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
12 / 47

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Mohamed Sanu Sr.
13 / 47

WR Mohamed Sanu Sr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
14 / 47

S Talanoa Hufanga

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Jimmy Garoppolo
15 / 47

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Defense
16 / 47

49ers Defense

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Charlie Woerner
17 / 47

TE Charlie Woerner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Trey Lance, WR Mohamed Sanu Sr.
18 / 47

QB Trey Lance, WR Mohamed Sanu Sr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Trey Sermon
19 / 47

RB Trey Sermon

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
20 / 47

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Trenton Cannon
21 / 47

RB Trenton Cannon

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB JaMycal Hasty
22 / 47

RB JaMycal Hasty

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Trey Lance
23 / 47

QB Trey Lance

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Elijah Mitchell
24 / 47

RB Elijah Mitchell

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Defense
25 / 47

49ers Defense

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Elijah Mitchell, FB Josh Hokit, RB Trey Sermon
26 / 47

RB Elijah Mitchell, FB Josh Hokit, RB Trey Sermon

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Mohamed Sanu Sr.
27 / 47

WR Mohamed Sanu Sr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Special Teams
28 / 47

49ers Special Teams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
29 / 47

WR Jauan Jennings

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Trey Lance
30 / 47

QB Trey Lance

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Nate Sudfeld
31 / 47

QB Nate Sudfeld

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Laken Tomlinson
32 / 47

OL Laken Tomlinson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Jaylon Moore
33 / 47

OL Jaylon Moore

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Charlie Woerner
34 / 47

TE Charlie Woerner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Marcell Harris
35 / 47

LB Marcell Harris

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Defense
36 / 47

49ers Defense

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
37 / 47

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
38 / 47

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
K Joey Slye
39 / 47

K Joey Slye

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
FB Josh Hokit
40 / 47

FB Josh Hokit

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Jimmy Garoppolo
41 / 47

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Kentavius Street
42 / 47

DL Kentavius Street

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
43 / 47

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Trent Sherfield
44 / 47

WR Trent Sherfield

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Safeties Coach Daniel Bullocks, DB Jimmie Ward, S Talanoa Hufanga
45 / 47

Safeties Coach Daniel Bullocks, DB Jimmie Ward, S Talanoa Hufanga

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Davontae Harris
46 / 47

CB Davontae Harris

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Nate Sudfeld
47 / 47

QB Nate Sudfeld

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
In the Community

49ers Players Participate in Suicide Prevention Event Presented by CalHOPE

Players assembled Find Your Anchor care packages alongside the Born This Way Foundation to send mental health and suicide prevention resources to community members in need.

LB Fred Warner
1 / 43

LB Fred Warner

Meg Williams/49ers
49ers Players Participate in Suicide Prevention Event Presented by CalHOPE
2 / 43

49ers Players Participate in Suicide Prevention Event Presented by CalHOPE

Meg Williams/49ers
RB Raheem Mostert
3 / 43

RB Raheem Mostert

Meg Williams/49ers
49ers Players Participate in Suicide Prevention Event Presented by CalHOPE
4 / 43

49ers Players Participate in Suicide Prevention Event Presented by CalHOPE

Meg Williams/49ers
TE George Kittle
5 / 43

TE George Kittle

Meg Williams/49ers
49ers Players Participate in Suicide Prevention Event Presented by CalHOPE
6 / 43

49ers Players Participate in Suicide Prevention Event Presented by CalHOPE

Meg Williams/49ers
DB Jimmie Ward
7 / 43

DB Jimmie Ward

Meg Williams/49ers
WR Trent Sherfield
8 / 43

WR Trent Sherfield

Meg Williams/49ers
49ers Players Participate in Suicide Prevention Event Presented by CalHOPE
9 / 43

49ers Players Participate in Suicide Prevention Event Presented by CalHOPE

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE Jordan Matthews
10 / 43

TE Jordan Matthews

Meg Williams/49ers
49ers Players Participate in Suicide Prevention Event Presented by CalHOPE
11 / 43

49ers Players Participate in Suicide Prevention Event Presented by CalHOPE

Meg Williams/49ers
OL Laken Tomlinson
12 / 43

OL Laken Tomlinson

Meg Williams/49ers
Mara York
13 / 43

Mara York

Meg Williams/49ers
S Tavon Wilson
14 / 43

S Tavon Wilson

Meg Williams/49ers
LB Fred Warner
15 / 43

LB Fred Warner

Meg Williams/49ers
OL Laken Tomlinson
16 / 43

OL Laken Tomlinson

Meg Williams/49ers
OL Aaron Banks
17 / 43

OL Aaron Banks

Meg Williams/49ers
WR River Cracraft
18 / 43

WR River Cracraft

Meg Williams/49ers
TE Ross Dwelley
19 / 43

TE Ross Dwelley

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Tyrell Adams
20 / 43

LB Tyrell Adams

Meg Williams/49ers
49ers Players Participate in Suicide Prevention Event Presented by CalHOPE
21 / 43

49ers Players Participate in Suicide Prevention Event Presented by CalHOPE

Meg Williams/49ers
OL Jaylon Moore
22 / 43

OL Jaylon Moore

Meg Williams/49ers
49ers Players Participate in Suicide Prevention Event Presented by CalHOPE
23 / 43

49ers Players Participate in Suicide Prevention Event Presented by CalHOPE

Meg Williams/49ers
49ers Players Participate in Suicide Prevention Event Presented by CalHOPE
24 / 43

49ers Players Participate in Suicide Prevention Event Presented by CalHOPE

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE Charlie Woerner
25 / 43

TE Charlie Woerner

Meg Williams/49ers
TE George Kittle
26 / 43

TE George Kittle

Meg Williams/49ers
RB Raheem Mostert
27 / 43

RB Raheem Mostert

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE Tanner Hudson
28 / 43

TE Tanner Hudson

Meg Williams/49ers
S Tavon Wilson
29 / 43

S Tavon Wilson

Kym Fortino/49ers
Jenna York
30 / 43

Jenna York

Meg Williams/49ers
49ers Players Participate in Suicide Prevention Event Presented by CalHOPE
31 / 43

49ers Players Participate in Suicide Prevention Event Presented by CalHOPE

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Aaron Banks
32 / 43

OL Aaron Banks

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE Ross Dwelley
33 / 43

TE Ross Dwelley

Meg Williams/49ers
LB Fred Warner
34 / 43

LB Fred Warner

Meg Williams/49ers
LB Tyrell Adams
35 / 43

LB Tyrell Adams

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
36 / 43

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Players Participate in Suicide Prevention Event Presented by CalHOPE
37 / 43

49ers Players Participate in Suicide Prevention Event Presented by CalHOPE

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Darrion Daniels
38 / 43

DL Darrion Daniels

Meg Williams/49ers
DB Jimmie Ward
39 / 43

DB Jimmie Ward

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Players Participate in Suicide Prevention Event Presented by CalHOPE
40 / 43

49ers Players Participate in Suicide Prevention Event Presented by CalHOPE

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Laken Tomlinson
41 / 43

OL Laken Tomlinson

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Dontae Johnson
42 / 43

CB Dontae Johnson

Meg Williams/49ers
49ers Players Participate in Suicide Prevention Event Presented by CalHOPE
43 / 43

49ers Players Participate in Suicide Prevention Event Presented by CalHOPE

Kym Fortino/49ers
Press Pass

75 for 75

"75 for 75" is an article series from the 49ers Museum highlighting moments in the team's history as part of the franchise's 75th Anniversary celebrations in 2021.

--

January 3, 1999

Third-year 49ers receiver Terrell Owens was having a forgettable day. 

Three Steve Young passes had slipped through his hands during the 1998 Wild Card Game against Green Bay, including one that led to a Packers fumble recovery. With 1:56 remaining, quarterback Brett Favre connected on a 15-yard scoring pass to wide receiver Antonio Freeman to give the Packers a 27-23 lead. As time ticked away, Owens yearned for a chance at redemption.

"I looked at the clock, and it was ticking," Owens said. "I wanted to beat Green Bay so bad."

Read more about the T.O.'s legendary playoff moment >>>

Read all of the entries in the 49ers Museum's 75 for 75 series at 49ers.com/museumstories.

