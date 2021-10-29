Morning Report: Previewing 49ers at Bears in Week 8

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Friday, October 29.
New and Notable
How Success in Chicago Can Change 49ers Perspective on Rest of Season
After a painful loss in a downpour at Levi's® Stadium, the 49ers entered Week 8 on a low note, losing four-straight games and dropping their record to 2-4 – a place the 49ers did not expect themselves to be at the beginning of the season. Now, they're going back to the drawing board to make fundamental improvements to their performance.
The San Francisco team has a challenging road ahead of them, which includes facing back-to-back divisional games. First, heading to Chicago to take on the Bears, then going up against the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams. Securing a win on the road in Week 8 would be a game-changer for the team's outlook on their season, and defeating the 3-4 Bears will give the 49ers the confidence to battle two dominant NFC West teams.
Ways to Watch and Listen to 49ers vs. Bears in Week 8
The 49ers will head to the "Windy City" in hopes of breaking their four-game losing streak. Taking on the Chicago Bears, San Francisco will look to get their season back on track at 10:00 am PT on Sunday, October 31. Here are all the ways to follow the game.
You've Got Mail Podcast
NBC Sports Bay Area reporter Jennifer Lee Chan assessed what's gone wrong in the 49ers last four contests, gave insight on the Jimmy Garoppolo, Trey Lance dynamic and gave her take on the strides San Francisco can take to turn their season around beginning in Week 8.
Listen and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy Football Rundown: 49ers at Bears
Yahoo! Sports fantasy writer Dalton Del Don and 49ers senior team reporter Keiana Martin break down notable fantasy football start and sit considerations for the 49ers Week 8 contest against the Bears and other key matchups around the NFL. Watch the full video below. 👇
Say Cheese
Take a look at the best images from Wednesday's practice as San Francisco prepares for its Week 8 matchup against the Chicago Bears.
In the Community
Players assembled Find Your Anchor care packages alongside the Born This Way Foundation to send mental health and suicide prevention resources to community members in need.
Press Pass
75 for 75
"75 for 75" is an article series from the 49ers Museum highlighting moments in the team's history as part of the franchise's 75th Anniversary celebrations in 2021.
--
January 3, 1999
Third-year 49ers receiver Terrell Owens was having a forgettable day.
Three Steve Young passes had slipped through his hands during the 1998 Wild Card Game against Green Bay, including one that led to a Packers fumble recovery. With 1:56 remaining, quarterback Brett Favre connected on a 15-yard scoring pass to wide receiver Antonio Freeman to give the Packers a 27-23 lead. As time ticked away, Owens yearned for a chance at redemption.
"I looked at the clock, and it was ticking," Owens said. "I wanted to beat Green Bay so bad."
Read all of the entries in the 49ers Museum's 75 for 75 series at 49ers.com/museumstories.