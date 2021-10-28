Ways to Watch and Listen to 49ers vs. Bears in Week 8

Oct 28, 2021 at 01:00 PM

The 49ers will head to the "Windy City" in hopes of breaking their four-game losing streak. Taking on the Chicago Bears, San Francisco will look to get their season back on track at 10:00 am PT on Sunday, October 31. Here are all the ways to follow the game.

HOW TO WATCH

Watch the Game on TV

Network: FOX

  • Play-by-Play: Adam Amin
  • Color Analyst: Greg Olsen
  • Sideline Reporter: Pam Oliver

Live Streaming

Phone & Tablet: 49ers games will be available on the official 49ers app and 49ers.com on iOS mobile devices while on a Safari browser. (*Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only. Data charges may apply.) Additionally, all games available on TV where you are located will also be streamed for free on Yahoo Sports and the NFL app.

NFL Game Pass: 49ers fans in the United States can also watch every 2021 regular season game on NFL Game Pass as soon as the broadcast ends. International Faithful can watch every 2021 regular season game live.

For more ways to watch, click here.

TV Map

See where the 49ers vs. Bears matchup will be available via local FOX stations, courtesy of 506sports.com.

102821-Week8Map

HOW TO LISTEN

49ers Radio Network

Flagship Stations: KGO 810 AM and The Bone 107.7 FM

  • Play-by-Play: Greg Papa
  • Color Analyst: Tim Ryan

Click here for a map of the 2021 49ers Radio Network.

Spanish Radio Network

The live game broadcast featuring play-by-play announcer Jesús Zárate and color commentator Carlos Yustis will be streamed at no cost to fans exclusively on 49ers.com. To view all of the team's Spanish content, please click here.

La transmisión del juego en vivo será distruibuido sin costo exclusivamente en 49ers.com con las narraciónes de Jesús Zárate y Carlos Yustis. Para ver todo el contenido español del equipo por favor haga clic aquí.

SERIES HIGHLIGHTS

Matchups: 67

Series Record: 49ers lead the series 34-32-1

49ers Away Record vs. Bears: Bears lead the series 18-12-1

First Meeting: 9/24/50, Bears won 32-20

Last Meeting: 12/23/18, Bears won 14-9

BEARS COACHES AND PLAYERS TO KNOW

Head Coach: Matt Nagy

Offensive Coordinator: Bill Lazor

Defensive Coordinator: Sean Desai

Special Teams Coordinator: Chris Tabor

Quarterback: Justin Fields

Running Back: Damien Williams

Defensive Lineman: Akiem Hicks

Linebacker: Roquan Smith

OTHER GAME INFO

49ers and Bears Injury Report

Yahoo! Sports Fantasy Football Rundown: 49ers at Bears

NFL Throwback: 49ers Top 5 Plays vs. the Bears

2021 49ers Unofficial Depth Chart 

