Morning Report: Players Back at Practice for Week 10 

Nov 10, 2022 at 08:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Thursday, November 10th.

New and Notable

49ers Samuel, Juszczyk, Mitchell and More Back at Practice

The San Francisco 49ers jumped back into their normal game week schedule on Wednesday and opened up practice with a mostly healthy roster. In his first address to the media following the week off, head coach Kyle Shanahan had just four names on his injury report: DL Arik Armstead (foot, ankle), DL Samson Ebukam (Achilles, quad), LB Dre Greenlaw (calf) and CB Jason Verrett (knee).

49ers Add Levi's® Stadium Utility Tracking Feature to the Executive Huddle

The San Francisco 49ers today announced that the Executive Huddle presented by SAP has been upgraded with new capabilities allowing the team to monitor Levi's Stadium utility usage. This new feature will further empower efforts to maintain Levi's Stadium as one of the world's most environmentally friendly sports and entertainment venues.

