Morning Report: PFF, ESPN Review 49ers Top Offseason Roster Needs

ESPN, PFF Identify 49ers Top Offseason Need
The start of free agency is just over five weeks away, meanwhile, we're about two months shy of the 2022 NFL Draft. However, over the course of the next several weeks, pundits will continue to assess teams' offseason needs and targets as the NFL calendar begins turning to the 2022 season.
With the San Francisco 49ers 2021 campaign in the rearview, pundits have begun to review areas for improvement for the club this offseason. ESPN.com and football analytics site Pro Football Focus both compiled preliminary lists of offseason needs and priorities for all 32 NFL teams, believing the 49ers should focus on shoring up their secondary.
Best Cornerbacks Available in the 2022 NFL Draft and Free Agency
Earlier this month, Pro Football Focus targeted cornerback as the 49ers top offseason roster need. This week, the analytics site a compiled a list of the top cornerback free agent and draft prospects. Here are the players at the top of their list:
- J.C. Jackson (New England Patriots)
- Stephon Gilmore (Carolina Panthers)
- Carlton Davis (Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
- Derek Stingley Jr. (LSU)
- Trent McDuffie (Washington)
- Ahmad Gardner (Cincinnati)
A Look at Key Dates in 49ers 2022 NFL Offseason Calendar
Following the close of the San Francisco 49ers 2021 season, the team has begun to turn the page to 2022. With the new league year set to kick off on March 16, San Francisco's brass will look to continue to tinker its roster in preparation for another run in 2022. Take a look at some key dates and deadlines for the NFL calendar this offseason, including free agency and the draft. Additional offseason dates will be announced at a later time.
Inside the Oval: Nigel McWilliams, 49ers Social Media Producer
In the 25th episode of "Inside the Oval" presented by Dignity Health, Nigel McWilliams discussed his favorite projects since joining the 49ers, shared advice to people who want to get into the sports industry, previewed the documentary series he's creating for Black History Month and more.
Listen below or on the following platforms: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | 49ers.com/audio