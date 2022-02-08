A Look at Key Dates in 49ers 2022 NFL Offseason Calendar

Following the close of the San Francisco 49ers 2021 season, the team has begun to turn the page to 2022. With the new league year set to kick off on March 16, San Francisco's brass will look to continue to tinker its roster in preparation for another run in 2022. Take a look at some key dates and deadlines for the NFL calendar this offseason, including free agency and the draft. Additional offseason dates will be announced at a later time.

Feb. 19: HBCU Legacy Bowl, Yulman Stadium, New Orleans, Louisiana.

March 1-7: NFL Scouting Combine, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana.

March 8: Prior to 1:00 p.m. PT, deadline for clubs to designate Franchise or Transition Players.

March 14-16: During the period beginning at 9 a.m. PT on March 14 and ending at 12:59 p.m. PT on March 16, clubs are permitted to contact, and enter into contract negotiations with, the certified agents of players who will become unrestricted free agents upon the expiration of their 2021 player contracts at 1:00 p.m. PT on March 16.

During the above two-day negotiating period, a prospective UFA who is not represented by an NFLPA Certified Contract Advisor is permitted to communicate directly with a new club's front office officials (excluding the head coach and other members of the club's coaching staff) regarding contract negotiations.

No prospective unrestricted free agent is permitted to execute a contract with a new club until 1:00 p.m. PT on March 16.

March 16: The 2022 League Year and Free Agency period begin at 1:00 p.m. PT.

The first day of the 2022 League Year will end at 8:59 p.m. PT on March 16. Clubs will receive a Personnel Notice that will include all transactions submitted to the League office during the period between 1:00 p.m. PT and 8:59 p.m. PT on March 16.

March 16: Trading period for 2022 begins at 1:00 p.m. PT after the expiration of all 2021 contracts.

March 27-30: Annual League Meeting, The Breakers, Palm Beach, Florida.

April 4: Clubs that hired a new head coach after the end of the 2021 regular season may begin offseason workout programs (Chicago Bears - Matt Eberflus, Denver Broncos - Nathaniel Hackett, Houston Texans - Lovie Smith, Jacksonville Jaguars - Doug Pederson, Las Vegas Raiders - Josh McDaniels, Miami Dolphins - Mike McDaniel, Minnesota Vikings - Kevin O'Connell, New York Giants - Brian Daboll, New Orleans Saints – TBA).

April 18: Clubs with returning head coaches, including the 49ers, may begin offseason workout programs

April 20: Deadline for clubs to bring draft-eligible players to their facilities for a physical examination.

April 22: Deadline for restricted free agents to sign offer sheets.

April 27: Deadline for a prior club to exercise Right of First Refusal to restricted free agents.

April 27: Deadline to time, test and interview draft-eligible players.