Morning Report: NFL Combine Schedule, 49ers Free Agency Tracker

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Monday, February 28.
New and Notable
49ers Head to Indianapolis For the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine
NFL coaches, general managers, scouts and staff will descend upon Indianapolis, Indiana March 1-7 for the 2022 Scouting Combine.
A total of 324 prospects were invited to attend this year's event, in which the San Francisco 49ers and the other 31 clubs across the NFL will have the chance to evaluate and interview prospective NFL hopefuls ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft.
49ers.com will be on hand throughout the week to provide behind-the-scenes videos and analysis from Indianapolis. Additionally, fans can tune in to NFL Network for around-the-clock news, updates and live broadcasts of prospect workouts.
49ers EDU, SAP Partner to Provide Free STEAM Education Project Kits
49ers EDU presented by Chevron today announced the public availability of their new STEAM education project kit created in collaboration with RAFT (Resource Area for Teaching), a nonprofit providing educators with engaging hands-on learning resources and integral resource for Bay Area educators. Made possible by support from SAP, the project kit comes with all required materials, assembly instructions and suggested activities providing an engaging and collaborative way to learn STEAM concepts. Educators can now reserve free project kits for their classrooms at RAFT.net.
Designed for grades K-5, the "Articulated Leg" project kit challenges students to engineer a device that can kick a ball into a goal of their creation. Along the way, students explore biomimicry, design thinking, Next Generation Science Standards for Engineering, and several related Math and ELA Common Core State Standards. Each student can create their own personalized device while being encouraged to share ideas and designs among their peers. This kit is the first in a series of football-related STEAM projects that 49ers EDU, RAFT and SAP will introduce to students.
49ers 2022 Free Agency Tracker
It was a similar story a year ago when the San Francisco 49ers had 38 players set to hit the open market. The 49ers, and the rest of the league, were led to work with less than anticipated with a decreased salary cap as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nonetheless, the 49ers managed to retain a number of key players, including several who were re-signed to one-year deals. A year later, San Francisco now has 28 players with expiring contracts once the NFL's free agency period begins on March 16.