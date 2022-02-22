Morning Report: NFL.com Reveals the Top Free Agent 49ers Should Re-Sign

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Tuesday, February 22.
New and Notable
One Free Agent Each NFC Team Must Keep
NFL.com looked at the rosters of all 16 clubs in the NFC to evaluate one upcoming free agent on each team that they think needs to be re-signed for the 2022 season. For San Francisco, NFL.com senior analyst Gil Brandt targeted the 49ers offensive line, looking at left guard Laken Tomlinson. Here's what Brandt had to say:
"Tomlinson has been the picture of steadiness since arriving in San Francisco via trade in 2017, missing just one start in that span. Tomlinson tied his career-low with three sacks allowed in 2021, per PFF, and the 30-year-old should be a cinch to sign his second contract with the Niners."
Best Cornerbacks Available in the 2022 NFL Draft and Free Agency
Earlier this month, Pro Football Focus targeted cornerback as the 49ers top offseason roster need. This week, the analytics site a compiled a list of the top cornerback free agent and draft prospects. Here are the players at the top of their list:
- J.C. Jackson (New England Patriots)
- Stephon Gilmore (Carolina Panthers)
- Carlton Davis (Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
- Derek Stingley Jr. (LSU)
- Trent McDuffie (Washington)
- Ahmad Gardner (Cincinnati)
'The Statistics Don't Tell the Story' of Bryant Young's Purpose-Filled Career
The 49ers were 8-3 heading into the Monday night matchup against the New York Giants. San Francisco's defense managed to hold quarterback Kent Graham and the Giants offense to just seven points in three and a half quarters. Fifth-year defensive tackle Bryant Young already notched multiple quarterback pressures, tackles and a run stop as the Giants continued to struggle to move the ball downfield.
Up 24-7 midway through the fourth quarter, Graham, under pressure, scrambled for a 2-yard gain. Linebacker Ken Norton Jr. made the tackle. As Norton Jr. brought the quarterback down, his helmet struck Young's lower leg and the defensive tackle immediately fell to the ground in discernable pain. Players from both teams hurriedly signaled the 49ers medical team, recognizing the severity of Young's injury.
Young suffered a career-threatening compound fracture of his tibia and fibula that would force him to miss the remainder of the season and potentially curtail his promising NFL career. An eighteen-inch metal rod was inserted into his tibia to support the fractured bones in his lower right leg.
Say Cheese
While Tomlinson and Mack were in Las Vegas for the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl, the offensive linemen took a ride on the High Roller at the Linq for city-wide views.