Morning Report: NFL.com Predicts 'Monster Season' for Kittle in 2021

Here are the top 49ers headlines for Tuesday, May 11.
New and Notable
NFL Players to Root for in 2021
NFL.com writer Adam Rank highlighted one player from all 32 teams to root for this season. Some are rookies, some are vets coming off of injuries or with a new team and looking for a new start. For the 49ers, rank looked no further than San Francisco's star tight end George Kittle. Here's what he had to say:
"How am I not supposed to like a guy who loves professional wrestling as much as I do but also isn't afraid to roast me on Twitter? I mean, I could be mad about that, but he's right. Not about the fries, but about missing on that prediction a couple years back. So, it's safe to say George is one of my favorites in all of the league. And after watching him struggle through injuries last year, I'm looking forward to seeing him rebound with a monster season."
Patrick Willis Delivers Ole Miss Convocation Address
49ers legend Patrick Willis returned to his alma mater to speak during the University of Mississippi's commencement on Saturday.
Willis told the 2020 graduates, who had to postpone their graduation ceremony a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, to go forward with purpose, vision and passion.
"Purpose powers the mind, vision drives the body and passion fuels the soul," said Willis. "On your way to greatness, there will be happy days and sad days, but remember all the things that you will go through will shape you and mold you for the aim you have in mind."
You've Got Mail Podcast Ep 25: Draft Recap
Scott Bair rejoined the podcast to break down the 49ers draft class, why San Francisco opted to not select a wide receiver, the dynamic between Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo and when the No. 3 overall pick is likely to get his first NFL start.
Listen Now: 49ers.com/audio | Apple Podcasts | Spotify
Save the Date
The NFL will reveal the official 2021 schedule with playing dates and times on Wednesday, May 12 at 5 p.m. PT. NFL Network will feature a special Schedule Release '21 show, don't miss it!
In the Community
49ers Foundation Announces 30th Anniversary Celebration
The San Francisco 49ers announced a major milestone on Monday for the organization, as the 49ers Foundation begins a 30th Anniversary celebration, highlighted by hitting $50 million raised and invested back into underserved Bay Area communities. Through its direct service programs, 49ers EDU presented by Chevron and 49ers PREP presented by U.S. Bank, legacy beneficiaries and support from the Faithful, the 49ers Foundation has helped to level the playing field for more than 500,000 youth in the Bay Area and beyond.
"Over these 30 years, the 49ers Foundation has grown and been supported by our sponsors, local businesses, and our passionate fans. The Foundation has provided a means to meet and reach our organization, players, alumni and coaches, all while joining us together to serve our community," said 49ers Co-Chairman Dr. John York. "During this celebratory 30th Anniversary year, we look forward to sharing in-person events as soon as possible."
To learn more about the 49ers Foundation 30th anniversary, visit 49ers.com/30.