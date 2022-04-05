Morning Report: NFL.com Highlights 49ers Top Draft Needs

New and Notable

2022 NFL Draft:Top Three Needs for All 32 Teams

The countdown to the draft has begun. Later this month, NFL prospects will get selected by teams, starting with the Jacksonville Jaguars with pick No. 1 and ending with the San Francisco 49ers with pick No. 262. NFL.com Original Content Editor, Draft Strategy writer Dan Parr evaluated all 32 clubs to see which three position groups each team should target during the draft. For the 49ers, Parr focused on cornerback, edge and offensive line as the team's biggest needs. Here's what he had to say: