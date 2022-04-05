Morning Report: NFL.com Highlights 49ers Top Draft Needs

Good Morning Faithful,
2022 NFL Draft:Top Three Needs for All 32 Teams
The countdown to the draft has begun. Later this month, NFL prospects will get selected by teams, starting with the Jacksonville Jaguars with pick No. 1 and ending with the San Francisco 49ers with pick No. 262. NFL.com Original Content Editor, Draft Strategy writer Dan Parr evaluated all 32 clubs to see which three position groups each team should target during the draft. For the 49ers, Parr focused on cornerback, edge and offensive line as the team's biggest needs. Here's what he had to say:
"The 49ers are developing some young corners, but should probably add to that group with Emmanuel Moseley a year away from free agency. John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan have to be on the lookout for a pass-rushing complement to Nick Bosa."
5 Takeaways from Kyle Shanahan at the NFL Annual Meeting
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan met with the media on Tuesday in Palm Beach, Fla. for the NFL's Annual Meeting. In a nearly 30 minute sit down with the media, Shanahan gave insight into the team's offseason moves so far, including the team's quarterback situation, coaching turnover and his thoughts on the league's new overtime rule. Here are five things we learned from Shanahan's session with the media:
- Holding onto Jimmy G "is a Good Thing"
- Shanahan Feels Indifferent to the League's New Overtime Rule
- Why Brian Griese was the Best Candidate for 49ers Quarterback Coaching Position
- How Lance is Developing in the Offseason
- Meeting the 49ers Top Needs in Free Agency
