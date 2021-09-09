Powered By

Morning Report: Kyle Shanahan Shares Injury Updates on Trey Lance

Sep 09, 2021

49ers to Assess Trey Lance Before Sunday

As the 49ers are set to take on the Detroit Lions to open the 2021 regular season, there are still a few question marks surrounding San Francisco's No. 3 overall pick. Trey Lance is working his way back from a chipped bone in his finger suffered in the preseason finale against the Las Vegas Raiders that modified his practices last week.

The rookie had been seen taking reps without the football in hand, mimicking throws and hand offs while working his way back to the field. While practicing in a limited capacity on Wednesday during the 49ers first session of the week, Lance was spotted working on throws for the first time since his injury.

Although signs are pointing in a positive direction, head coach Kyle Shanahan plans to use the week to assess the availability of his rookie quarterback.

49ers Announce 2021 Team Captains

Ahead of the start of the regular season, which kicks off for San Francisco Sunday, Sept. 12, head coach Kyle Shanahan announced the 49ers 2021 season-long captains. All seven players come as no surprise given their impact both on and off the field as well as the veteran leadership expected out of the honor.

NFL teams can hold up to eight team captains. It is possible an addition to the list can emerge as the season progresses. Here's a look at which players will don a "C" on their uniforms this season.

49ers general manager John Lynch joined the Good Tidings Podcast to share his decision of choosing football over baseball and the vision for his charitable foundation. Listen Now >>>

The 49ers have signed LB Nathan Gerry to the team's practice squad and released OL Corbin Kaufusi﻿.

49ers games at Levi's® Stadium this season will feature a new way for fans to tackle hunger as Incogmeato and MorningStar Farms have been named the first-ever official plant-based protein of the NFL franchise.

Not only is Incogmeato and MorningStar Farms partnering with the 49ers to bring delicious plant-based protein menu items to Levi's® Stadium, the brands are also continuing their commitment to making plant-based protein more accessible to all with this exclusive team partnership. An estimated 1 in 8 Americans are expected to face food insecurity in 2021, and food banks are experiencing a protein shortage. Incogmeato and MorningStar Farms, along with the 49ers and Feeding America, is helping to close the protein gap at food banks. For every field goal the 49ers score, the brands will donate 30,000 Incogmeato Chik'n Tenders — up to one million tenders — to Feeding America food banks in the Bay Area. Learn More >>>

49ers Foundation Welcomes the Faithful Back During Players for a Purpose

Recap some of the best moments from the 49ers Foundation Kickoff: Players for a Purpose presented by SAP event at Levi's® Stadium.

T Trent Williams
T Trent Williams

Jerry Rice

QB Jimmy Garoppolo, WR Deebo Samuel
QB Jimmy Garoppolo, WR Deebo Samuel

Jerry Rice
Jerry Rice

Devon Mostert and RB Raheem Mostert
Devon Mostert and RB Raheem Mostert

T Trent Williams, FB Kyle Juszczyk
T Trent Williams, FB Kyle Juszczyk

DB Jimmie Ward, TE George Kittle
DB Jimmie Ward, TE George Kittle

Jerry Rice
Jerry Rice

49ers Foundation Welcomes Back the Faithful for Players for a Purpose Event
49ers Foundation Welcomes Back the Faithful for Players for a Purpose Event
49ers Foundation Welcomes Back the Faithful for Players for a Purpose Event
49ers Foundation Welcomes Back the Faithful for Players for a Purpose Event
49ers Foundation Welcomes Back the Faithful for Players for a Purpose Event
49ers Foundation Welcomes Back the Faithful for Players for a Purpose Event
49ers Foundation Welcomes Back the Faithful for Players for a Purpose Event
T Trent Williams
T Trent Williams

Charles Haley
Charles Haley

QB Jimmy Garoppolo
QB Jimmy Garoppolo

49ers Foundation Welcomes Back the Faithful for Players for a Purpose Event
Jerry Rice
Jerry Rice

Kyle Shanahan
Kyle Shanahan

Jerry Rice
Jerry Rice

49ers Foundation Welcomes Back the Faithful for Players for a Purpose Event
Charles Haley
Charles Haley

Keena Turner
Keena Turner

QB Jimmy Garoppolo, WR Deebo Samuel, K Robbie Gould
QB Jimmy Garoppolo, WR Deebo Samuel, K Robbie Gould

Sourdough Sam
Sourdough Sam

WR Deebo Samuel, QB Jimmy Garoppolo
WR Deebo Samuel, QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Niner Noise
Niner Noise

