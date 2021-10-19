Powered By

Morning Report: Jimmy Garoppolo Returns to Practice 

Oct 19, 2021 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Tuesday, October 19.

New and Notable

No Sign of Trey Lance; Jimmy G and Other 49ers Re-emerge at Practice

There are a number of questions surrounding the availability of a number of San Francisco 49ers coming off of their Week 6 Bye. In particular, who will lead San Francisco under center in their Week 7 primetime matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.

Jimmy Garoppolo made his return to practice on Monday after dealing with a calf injury in the 49ers Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. Despite an attempt to make a push to return before the Bye, head coach Kyle Shanahan decided to pull the plug on the quarterback in Week 5 after missing all three of the team's practices, giving rookie Trey Lance his first look at starting reps.

Following Lance's first start under center, Shanahan revealed the rookie suffered a knee sprain and is expected to miss 1-2 weeks. Garoppolo and Lance remained at the team facility to rehab from their respective injuries over the Bye and both would be further evaluated once the team returned to practice on Monday.

Roster Moves

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Monday they have signed LB ﻿Mychal Kendricks﻿ to a one-year deal. The team also announced they have signed OL ﻿Jon Halapio﻿ and RB ﻿Jacques Patrick﻿ to the team's practice squad and released S ﻿Jared Mayden﻿. The team also opened the Injured Reserve practice window for RB ﻿JaMycal Hasty﻿.

In the Community

49ers Players Welcome Cancer Survivors for an Afternoon of Topgolf

To kick off Crucial Catch presented by Dignity Health, 49ers players hosted eight cancer warriors affected by all types of cancer and their loved ones for an uplifting afternoon of Topgolf. At the end of the event, each cancer warrior shared a card with a player that included an inspiring message, motto, or quote that got them through treatment and players shared a football featuring a quote that they lean on for motivation.

75 for 75

"75 for 75" is an article series from the 49ers Museum highlighting moments in the team's history as part of the franchise's 75th Anniversary celebrations in 2021.

1956-1988

The San Francisco 49ers were a glamorous team throughout the 1980s, but they practiced in down-home conditions in a folksy suburban neighborhood.

Affectionately known by players and staff as "7-11," the 49ers training complex was located at 711 Nevada Street in Redwood City, a rustic two-story building that was surrounded by modest single-family homes. The playing field in Red Morton Park sat under towering redwood trees adjacent to a community swimming pool and little league baseball diamond. 

"We won two Super Bowls practicing on a 50-yard field," 49ers lineman Jesse Sapolu once said.

Read more about the team's adventures at 711 Nevada Street >>>

Read all of the entries in the 49ers Museum's 75 for 75 series on 49ers.com/museumstories.

Press Pass

