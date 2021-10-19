Morning Report: Jimmy Garoppolo Returns to Practice 

New and Notable

No Sign of Trey Lance; Jimmy G and Other 49ers Re-emerge at Practice

There are a number of questions surrounding the availability of a number of San Francisco 49ers coming off of their Week 6 Bye. In particular, who will lead San Francisco under center in their Week 7 primetime matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.

Jimmy Garoppolo made his return to practice on Monday after dealing with a calf injury in the 49ers Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. Despite an attempt to make a push to return before the Bye, head coach Kyle Shanahan decided to pull the plug on the quarterback in Week 5 after missing all three of the team's practices, giving rookie Trey Lance his first look at starting reps.