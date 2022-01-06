Powered By

Morning Report: Jimmy G Discusses Injury Status, Return to Practice

Jan 06, 2022 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Thursday, January 6.

New and Notable

Jimmy G to Return to Practice in Advance of Week 18 vs. Rams

Jimmy Garoppolo will practice for the first time since Dec. 23rd – his last healthy outing since suffering a right thumb sprain. In the second quarter of the 49ers Week 16 loss against the Tennessee Titans, Garoppolo's Grade 3 sprain of the ulnar collateral ligament hampered his performance in the rest of the game and ultimately kept him out of San Francisco's matchup against the Houston Texans.

Per head coach Kyle Shanahan, the quarterback had an opportunity to test his right hand earlier in the week, making him "good enough to be limited" during the team's first practice on Wednesday.

Roster Moves

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Wednesday that the team has opened the practice windows for CB Emmanuel Moseley﻿, WR Mohamed Sanu Sr. and S Tavon Wilson﻿. Additionally, the team announced the following roster move:

The following player has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 List:

CB Ambry Thomas

Say Cheese

49ers Players Hit the Practice Field to Prepare for Week 18 vs. Rams

49ers players got back on the field at the SAP Performance Facility to start preparations for the team's Week 18 matchup vs. the Los Angeles Rams.

Press Pass

