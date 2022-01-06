Morning Report: Jimmy G Discusses Injury Status, Return to Practice

New and Notable

Jimmy G to Return to Practice in Advance of Week 18 vs. Rams

Jimmy Garoppolo will practice for the first time since Dec. 23rd – his last healthy outing since suffering a right thumb sprain. In the second quarter of the 49ers Week 16 loss against the Tennessee Titans, Garoppolo's Grade 3 sprain of the ulnar collateral ligament hampered his performance in the rest of the game and ultimately kept him out of San Francisco's matchup against the Houston Texans.