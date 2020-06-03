Morning Report: Players Weigh In on Current Events

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Wednesday, June 3.
Jed York Discusses Fighting Racial Inequality
The 49ers CEO released a statement on Monday emphasizing his commitment to support organizations creating change. See York's full statement below.
“Actions and words need to go together if you’re going to facilitate change in America.” • #49ers CEO Jed York joined NFL Now to discuss the organization’s commitment to support social justice. Watch the full interview on 49ers.com.
49ers Players Post on Social Media for #blackouttuesday
#BlackoutTuesday. Please vote> Go to https://vote.gov to register to vote. Let’s make real change.✊🏾🖤
