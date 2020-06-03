Powered By

Morning Report: Players Weigh In on Current Events

Jun 03, 2020 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Wednesday, June 3.

Jed York Discusses Fighting Racial Inequality

The 49ers CEO released a statement on Monday emphasizing his commitment to support organizations creating change. See York's full statement below.

49ers Players Post on Social Media for #blackouttuesday

View this post on Instagram

#blackout

A post shared by Richard Sherman (@rsherman25) on

View this post on Instagram

😡😡

A post shared by Kendrick. L .Bourne (@bournepoly11) on

View this post on Instagram

✊🏽🖤 #blackouttuesday

A post shared by Solomon Thomas (@sollythomas90) on

View this post on Instagram

#blackouttuesday 🖤

A post shared by Mike McGlinchey (@mmcglinch68) on

View this post on Instagram

#blackouttuesday

A post shared by Jimmy Garoppolo (@jimmypolo10) on

View this post on Instagram

#ripgeorgefloyd

A post shared by Nick Bosa (@nbsmallerbear) on

View this post on Instagram

🖤🖤🖤✊🏾🙏🏽 We just wanna Live!

A post shared by Trent Williams (@trentwilliams71) on

View this post on Instagram

✊🏾✊🏽✊🏼✊✊🏿✊🏻

A post shared by Arik Armstead (@sacnina91) on

View this post on Instagram

✊🏾🖤 #blackouttuesday

A post shared by K’Waun Williams (@k_2live) on

View this post on Instagram

🖤🖤🖤

A post shared by Tevin Coleman (@teco_raww26) on

View this post on Instagram

✊🏾

A post shared by 9ine3re 🤟🏾 (@djjones93) on

View this post on Instagram

#BlackoutTuesday

A post shared by Ronald Blair III (@superblair) on

View this post on Instagram

🖤

A post shared by Kentavius Street (@kstreet35) on

View this post on Instagram

#blackouttuesday

A post shared by Mitchell Wishnowsky (@mitchwish3) on

View this post on Instagram

✊🏿✊🏿✊🏿🤫

A post shared by Jimmie “Neko”Ward (@nekosuave20) on

