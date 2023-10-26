Morning Report: Injury Updates on QB Brock Purdy

Kittle, Warner and Jennings Top 49ers PFF Performers in #SFvsMIN

The San Francisco 49ers will look to bounce back in Week 8 after suffering back-to-back road losses to the Cleveland Browns and Minnesota Vikings. Monday night's game was once again decided by a single score, and despite falling behind early, the 49ers remained competitive throughout. San Francisco ultimately lost the turnover battle to Minnesota and allowed Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins to take control of the game via the passing attack. Cousins was able to rack up 378 yards and two touchdowns through the air while the Vikings defensive unit generated three takeaways on the way to a 22-17 victory.