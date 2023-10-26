Morning Report: Injury Updates on QB Brock Purdy

Good Morning Faithful,
New and Notable
QB Brock Purdy Enters Concussion Protocol Ahead of Bengals Matchup
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is the newest name on the team's injury report to start Week 8. Purdy has entered the league's concussion protocol with the Cincinnati Bengals headed to Levi's® Stadium for a Sunday afternoon game.
Per head coach Kyle Shanahan, the second-year signal caller began experiencing symptoms on the flight back from Minneapolis following the 49ers 22-17 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night.
Kittle, Warner and Jennings Top 49ers PFF Performers in #SFvsMIN
The San Francisco 49ers will look to bounce back in Week 8 after suffering back-to-back road losses to the Cleveland Browns and Minnesota Vikings. Monday night's game was once again decided by a single score, and despite falling behind early, the 49ers remained competitive throughout. San Francisco ultimately lost the turnover battle to Minnesota and allowed Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins to take control of the game via the passing attack. Cousins was able to rack up 378 yards and two touchdowns through the air while the Vikings defensive unit generated three takeaways on the way to a 22-17 victory.
Ways to Watch and Listen: Cincinnati Bengals vs. San Francisco 49ers (Week 8)
Watch the Game on TV: CBS
- Broadcasters: Jim Nantz (Play-by-Play), Tony Romo (Color Analyst) and Tracy Wolfson (Sideline Reporter)
What to Watch
