Morning Report: Injury Updates on QB Brock Purdy

Oct 26, 2023 at 09:45 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Thursday, October 26th.

New and Notable

QB Brock Purdy Enters Concussion Protocol Ahead of Bengals Matchup

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is the newest name on the team's injury report to start Week 8. Purdy has entered the league's concussion protocol with the Cincinnati Bengals headed to Levi's® Stadium for a Sunday afternoon game.

Per head coach Kyle Shanahan, the second-year signal caller began experiencing symptoms on the flight back from Minneapolis following the 49ers 22-17 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night.

Kittle, Warner and Jennings Top 49ers PFF Performers in #SFvsMIN

The San Francisco 49ers will look to bounce back in Week 8 after suffering back-to-back road losses to the Cleveland Browns and Minnesota Vikings. Monday night's game was once again decided by a single score, and despite falling behind early, the 49ers remained competitive throughout. San Francisco ultimately lost the turnover battle to Minnesota and allowed Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins to take control of the game via the passing attack. Cousins was able to rack up 378 yards and two touchdowns through the air while the Vikings defensive unit generated three takeaways on the way to a 22-17 victory.

Ways to Watch and Listen: Cincinnati Bengals vs. San Francisco 49ers (Week 8)

Watch the Game on TV: CBS

  • Broadcasters: Jim Nantz (Play-by-Play), Tony Romo (Color Analyst) and Tracy Wolfson (Sideline Reporter)

NFL+: Watch live local and preseason, primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, game replays and more.

What to Watch

Say Cheese

 📣 49ers Faithful Cheer on the Team at U.S. Bank Stadium

View photos of 49ers fans during the team's Week 7 game against the Minnesota Vikings.

49ers Faithful
1 / 31

49ers Faithful

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Faithful
2 / 31

49ers Faithful

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Faithful
3 / 31

49ers Faithful

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Faithful
4 / 31

49ers Faithful

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Faithful
5 / 31

49ers Faithful

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Faithful
6 / 31

49ers Faithful

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Faithful
7 / 31

49ers Faithful

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Faithful
8 / 31

49ers Faithful

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Faithful
9 / 31

49ers Faithful

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Faithful
10 / 31

49ers Faithful

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Faithful
11 / 31

49ers Faithful

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Faithful
12 / 31

49ers Faithful

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Faithful
13 / 31

49ers Faithful

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Faithful
14 / 31

49ers Faithful

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Faithful
15 / 31

49ers Faithful

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Faithful
16 / 31

49ers Faithful

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Faithful
17 / 31

49ers Faithful

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Faithful
18 / 31

49ers Faithful

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Faithful
19 / 31

49ers Faithful

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Faithful
20 / 31

49ers Faithful

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Faithful
21 / 31

49ers Faithful

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Faithful
22 / 31

49ers Faithful

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Faithful
23 / 31

49ers Faithful

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Faithful
24 / 31

49ers Faithful

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Faithful
25 / 31

49ers Faithful

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Faithful
26 / 31

49ers Faithful

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Faithful
27 / 31

49ers Faithful

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Faithful
28 / 31

49ers Faithful

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Faithful
29 / 31

49ers Faithful

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Faithful
30 / 31

49ers Faithful

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Faithful
31 / 31

49ers Faithful

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
San Francisco 49ers vs. Minnesota Vikings Game Images (Week 7)

View game photos from the San Francisco 49ers "Monday Night Football" matchup vs. the Minnesota Vikings.

RB Christian McCaffrey
1 / 32

RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir, CB Charvarius Ward
2 / 32

DB Deommodore Lenoir, CB Charvarius Ward

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
3 / 32

S Talanoa Hufanga

Kym Fortino/49ers
2023 San Francisco 49ers Defense
4 / 32

2023 San Francisco 49ers Defense

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
5 / 32

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward
6 / 32

CB Charvarius Ward

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
7 / 32

QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
8 / 32

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Special Teams
9 / 32

San Francisco 49ers Special Teams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
10 / 32

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
11 / 32

RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
12 / 32

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
13 / 32

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
14 / 32

RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Dee Winters
15 / 32

LB Dee Winters

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
16 / 32

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward
17 / 32

CB Charvarius Ward

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Offense
18 / 32

San Francisco 49ers Offense

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE Ross Dwelley
19 / 32

TE Ross Dwelley

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
20 / 32

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
21 / 32

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Randy Gregory
22 / 32

LB Randy Gregory

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
23 / 32

LB Dre Greenlaw

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
24 / 32

DL Nick Bosa

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Oren Burks
25 / 32

LB Oren Burks

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
26 / 32

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
27 / 32

QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
28 / 32

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
29 / 32

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S George Odum
30 / 32

S George Odum

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Isaiah Oliver
31 / 32

CB Isaiah Oliver

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Randy Gregory
32 / 32

LB Randy Gregory

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Pregame Snaps: San Francisco 49ers vs. Minnesota Vikings 📸

Check out pregame images as the San Francisco 49ers prepare to take on the Minnesota Vikings.

DL Nick Bosa
1 / 37

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
2 / 37

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Jordan Mason
3 / 37

RB Jordan Mason

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
4 / 37

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
5 / 37

RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Isaiah Oliver
6 / 37

CB Isaiah Oliver

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
7 / 37

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
8 / 37

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
9 / 37

S Talanoa Hufanga

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Oren Burks
10 / 37

LB Oren Burks

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
11 / 37

LB Dre Greenlaw

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Elijah Mitchell
12 / 37

RB Elijah Mitchell

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
13 / 37

DL Arik Armstead

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Spencer Burford
14 / 37

OL Spencer Burford

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
15 / 37

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
16 / 37

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
17 / 37

DL Nick Bosa

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
18 / 37

LB Dre Greenlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
19 / 37

DL Nick Bosa

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
20 / 37

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Ronnie Bell
21 / 37

WR Ronnie Bell

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Offensive Linemen
22 / 37

49ers Offensive Linemen

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
23 / 37

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LS Taybor Pepper
24 / 37

LS Taybor Pepper

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Elijah Mitchell
25 / 37

RB Elijah Mitchell

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Ambry Thomas
26 / 37

CB Ambry Thomas

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Chris Conley
27 / 37

WR Chris Conley

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
28 / 37

RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
S George Odum
29 / 37

S George Odum

Kym Fortino/49ers
2023 San Francisco 49ers
30 / 37

2023 San Francisco 49ers

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Shemar Jean-Charles
31 / 37

CB Shemar Jean-Charles

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Isaiah Oliver
32 / 37

CB Isaiah Oliver

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Shemar Jean-Charles
33 / 37

CB Shemar Jean-Charles

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Jon Feliciano, QB Sam Darnold
34 / 37

OL Jon Feliciano, QB Sam Darnold

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Ronnie Bell
35 / 37

WR Ronnie Bell

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Offensive Linemen
36 / 37

49ers Offensive Linemen

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
37 / 37

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
