Morning Report: Injury Updates on Greenlaw, Tartt and Mitchell

49ers 'Hopeful' for Mitchell vs. Jags; Open Greenlaw, Tartt Practice Windows
As the season progresses, the San Francisco 49ers are starting to get healthier. On Wednesday, Kyle Shanahan noted the opened practice windows for two key players on the 49ers defense.
Linebacker Dre Greenlaw has been out of the mix since San Francisco's season opener against the Detroit Lions. Following his first-career pick-six, Greenlaw was sidelined with a groin injury and underwent a procedure shortly thereafter.
Originally expected to miss 6-8 weeks, Greenlaw made a slower than anticipated return as the 49ers opened his practice window just this week.
Jaquiski Tartt also made his return to the field on Wednesday after being placed on Injured Reserve with a knee injury ahead of Week 7. Like Greenlaw, San Francisco will have decisions to make with rookie Talanoa Hufanga stringing along a series of strong outings since taking over for the veteran safety.
As part of an NFL-wide initiative, the 49ers announced an opportunity for the Faithful to receive complimentary digital commemorative tickets in the form of non-fungible tokens (NFTs).
The limited-edition commemorative NFTs produced in collaboration with Ticketmaster will provide fans with a keepsake in the growing space of digital collectible NFTs.
In addition to the commemorative NFTs given to fans after attending select games, the marketplace also will offer a limited number of digital collectible NFTs across all 32 clubs for fans to purchase and collect. Fans also will have the opportunity to trade or sell their commemorative NFTs. To learn more and check availability, visit NFL.live-nfts.com.
"75 for 75" is an article series from the 49ers Museum highlighting moments in the team's history as part of the franchise's 75th Anniversary celebrations in 2021.
October 29, 2012
Quarterback Alex Smith fired 19 passes, completed 18 of them and had one dropped. If not for the drop, Smith would have had a perfect Monday night. He completed 94.7 percent of his throws against the Arizona Cardinals, the most efficient pass completion effort in 49ers history as San Francisco rolled to a 24-3 victory.
