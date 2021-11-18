Powered By

Morning Report: Injury Updates on Greenlaw, Tartt and Mitchell

Nov 18, 2021 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Thursday, November 18.

New and Notable

49ers 'Hopeful' for Mitchell vs. Jags; Open Greenlaw, Tartt Practice Windows

As the season progresses, the San Francisco 49ers are starting to get healthier. On Wednesday, Kyle Shanahan noted the opened practice windows for two key players on the 49ers defense.

Linebacker Dre Greenlaw has been out of the mix since San Francisco's season opener against the Detroit Lions. Following his first-career pick-six, Greenlaw was sidelined with a groin injury and underwent a procedure shortly thereafter.

Originally expected to miss 6-8 weeks, Greenlaw made a slower than anticipated return as the 49ers opened his practice window just this week.

Jaquiski Tartt also made his return to the field on Wednesday after being placed on Injured Reserve with a knee injury ahead of Week 7. Like Greenlaw, San Francisco will have decisions to make with rookie Talanoa Hufanga stringing along a series of strong outings since taking over for the veteran safety.

Read More >>>

NFL Virtual Commemorative Tickets

As part of an NFL-wide initiative, the 49ers announced an opportunity for the Faithful to receive complimentary digital commemorative tickets in the form of non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

The limited-edition commemorative NFTs produced in collaboration with Ticketmaster will provide fans with a keepsake in the growing space of digital collectible NFTs.

In addition to the commemorative NFTs given to fans after attending select games, the marketplace also will offer a limited number of digital collectible NFTs across all 32 clubs for fans to purchase and collect. Fans also will have the opportunity to trade or sell their commemorative NFTs. To learn more and check availability, visit NFL.live-nfts.com.

In the Community

Press Pass

75 for 75

"75 for 75" is an article series from the 49ers Museum highlighting moments in the team's history as part of the franchise's 75th Anniversary celebrations in 2021.

--

October 29, 2012

Quarterback Alex Smith fired 19 passes, completed 18 of them and had one dropped. If not for the drop, Smith would have had a perfect Monday night. He completed 94.7 percent of his throws against the Arizona Cardinals, the most efficient pass completion effort in 49ers history as San Francisco rolled to a 24-3 victory.

Read more about Smith's divisional win over the Cardinals >>>

Read all of the entries in the 49ers Museum's 75 for 75 series at 49ers.com/museumstories.

Related Content

news

Morning Report: Deebo Samuel Receives NFC Recognition

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Recapping Everything from 49ers Dominant Win Over Rams

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: 49ers Place Former First-Round Pick on IR

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: 49ers O-Lines Lands in Top 10 of PFF's Rankings

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: 49ers Likely Without Mohamed Sanu, Tavon Wilson for 'MNF'

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Week 9 Game Recap, Dee Ford Placed on IR

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Storylines to Watch Heading into #AZvsSF

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: George Kittle, Robbie Gould Return to Practice

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Three 49ers Land on PFF's Midseason All-Pro Team

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Timelines for George Kittle, Jeff Wilson Jr. and Others

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Recapping 49ers at Bears in Week 8

Reviewing everything from the 49ers Week 8, 33-22, win over the Chicago Bears, powered by Cisco.
Advertising